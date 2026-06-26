Trump blamed Reflecting Pool vandals. Now there’s video and a court filing

Jason K. Morrell
President Trump has repeatedly blamed vandals for damaging the Reflecting Pool, and a new court filing now backs up part of that claim.
Image credit: Pete Kiehart for The Washington Post via Getty Images

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President Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed vandals for damaging the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and a new court filing now backs up part of that claim by detailing knife damage investigators say they found shortly after the project was completed.

The filing says part of the pool’s liner was cut with a sharp knife or razor and that dozens of fence post caps had been thrown into the water. It does not identify who caused the damage, nor does it conclude that vandalism was responsible for every problem that has surfaced since the Reflecting Pool reopened.

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What investigators documented

Frank Lands, the National Park Service’s deputy director for operations, wrote that Park Police responded on June 9 after the agency reported damage discovered once work on the nearly $15 million rehabilitation project was substantially complete.

Christine Kao/The Washington Post via Getty Images

According to Lands’ sworn declaration, investigators “responded to an NPS report of damage to the reflecting pool, including a caulk over the foam sealant that was cut with a sharp knife or razor and destruction of delaminating surface material.” He also said that about 70 fence post caps thrown into the Reflecting Pool.

ReflectingPoolFilingDownload

Lands said he has personal knowledge of the events described in the filing and is prepared to testify if necessary.

Investigation continues

Until now, the administration had described the damage only in broad terms. The filing is the first public document to spell out what investigators say they found.

A day before the declaration became public, the U.S. Park Police released surveillance video showing a person near the Reflecting Pool on June 19 and asked for the public’s help identifying the individual in connection with a destruction of government property investigation.

Police have arrested six people and issued federal citations in separate incidents involving the Reflecting Pool. Officials have not said whether any of those cases are connected to the knife damage described in the filing.

What the filing doesn’t say

The declaration is specific about the cuts to the liner and the debris found in the pool. But it does not attribute the algae bloom or the broader peeling of the new coating to vandalism.

Those problems have complicated the nearly $15 million renovation since the Reflecting Pool reopened earlier this month.

AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

Trump has argued that vandals were responsible for much of the damage, including what he described as a 350-foot gash in the liner, but the administration has not publicly released evidence supporting that broader claim.

The National Park Service says it plans to drain the Reflecting Pool after the Independence Day celebrations to inspect the liner more closely, repair damaged sections and determine whether additional work is needed.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

A court filing provides the first official, specific documentation of physical damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a federally funded public landmark, while leaving key questions about the full scope of damage unresolved.

Public funds tied to unresolved damage

The Reflecting Pool underwent a nearly $15 million federally funded renovation, and the extent of damage requiring additional repair has not been publicly determined.

Investigation still open

Police have arrested six people and issued federal citations in separate incidents, but officials have not said whether any of those cases are connected to the knife damage described in the filing.

Pool closure planned

The National Park Service says it plans to drain the Reflecting Pool after Independence Day to inspect and repair the liner, affecting public access to the landmark.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. NBC News
  3. The Hill

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as a political accountability moment, stressing that the Republican administration is only now offering specifics and that this is the “first public record” of intentional damage.
  • Media outlets in the center stay more procedural, noting the court filing, the July Fourth repair delay, and even the extra detail about fence post tops in the pool.
  • Media outlets on the right turn the same event into a law-and-order tale, leaning on words like “slashed,” “destroyed,” and “confirms” to spotlight vandalism.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • A liner at the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was cut with a sharp knife or razor, damaging foam sealant from a $16 million rehabilitation, according to National Park Service official Frank Lands.
  • The National Park Service reported the June 9 damage incident to U.S. Park Police.
  • Police reported damage including cuts to the caulk over foam sealant and destruction of surface material in the pool.
  • Approximately 70 fence post tops were thrown into the pool, noted by Frank Lands.

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Key points from the Center

  • NPS Deputy Director for Operations Frank Lands announced in a court filing Wednesday that the National Park Service will drain and repair the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after July Fourth to assess and fix lining damage.
  • This repair follows allegations of vandalism, including reports of cuts in the pool's foam sealant. Internal records reported by The New York Times found two 171-foot cuts without specifying how they occurred.
  • Recent operational challenges include rapid algae blooms and peeling material, forcing the administration to install an "ozone nanobubbler" filtration system. President Donald Trump took personal interest in the project earlier this year to "beautify" the capital.
  • An Interior Department spokesperson told CNN Thursday that 18 police reports were filed regarding vandalism, with seven individuals arrested. Meanwhile, a nonprofit continues to sue the administration, arguing the project violated federal consultation requirements.
  • Visitors to Washington have expressed mixed reactions, with some calling the restoration a "waste" of taxpayer dollars while others found it satisfactory. The upcoming repairs mark another chapter since the pool's two-year renovation in 2012.

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Key points from the Right

  • The National Park Service discovered damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in early June, including cuts to the foam sealant or caulk with a sharp knife or razor, and destruction of surface material.
  • The damage was reported to the U.S. Park Police on June 9, 2026, shortly after a $16 million rehabilitation project was mostly completed or almost finished.
  • Frank Lands, deputy director for operations at the National Park Service, confirmed that investigators found the sealant or caulk sliced with a sharp blade and damage to the pool surface.
  • Investigators also found about 70 fence post tops had been thrown into the Reflecting Pool, adding to the vandalism incident.

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. NBC News
  3. The Hill