Trump-branded gun evokes assassination attempt

A Texas firearms company is selling a new handgun that commemorates the 2024 attempted assassination of President Donald Trump. Bond Arms’ “Living Legend DT47” displays the date that Trump was grazed by a would-be assassin’s bullet, along with his defiant words as Secret Service agents led him to safety: “FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!”

In an online advertisement, Bond Arms said it created the two-shot derringer “in honor of Donald Trump’s amazing comeback election victory to become our 47th president.”

What the DT47 includes

The gun’s design includes specific references to the July 13, 2024, rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump’s ear was grazed by a bullet mid-speech. One audience member at Trump’s campaign rally died in the shooting, and two others were critically wounded before Secret Service snipers killed the gunman.

Engravings on the barrel feature slogans such as “I’M BACK,” “LET’S REUNITE AMERICA” and “LIVING LEGEND.”

The reverse side features a waving U.S. flag with the words “WE ARE PATRIOTS” and “FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!”

The handgun also displays a stylized image of Trump in profile.

The weapon costs $645.47, a figure described as a nod to Trump as the 45th and 47th president. The advertisement notes a temporary $100 savings.

Bond Arms also sells a “Commander in Chief” handgun priced at $699, which the company touts as a tribute to Trump. It offers a “First Lady” pistol for $497.

The single-shot Commander-in-Chief variant is engraved with Trump’s mugshot. The Daily Beat reported that other Trump-inspired weapons, ranging from submachine guns to AR-15s, are also on the market.

The DT47 joins a broader slate of Trump-branded products, including $399 “Never Surrender” high-top sneakers, a “Fight, Fight, Fight” watch collection, “God Bless the USA” Bibles and “Trump for Men” cologne.

Who profits from sales?

It is not clear whether Trump benefits financially from DT47 sales. The Independent said it asked the White House and Bond Arms for comment; the Daily Beast reported that it also sought clarification from the company.

Regardless, Trump cannot legally own the very gun created in his honor. As a convicted felon, he is barred from possessing firearms.