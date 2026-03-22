Trump calls Democrats ‘greatest enemy’ as ICE airport plan confirmed

President Donald Trump said Sunday the Democratic Party is America’s “greatest enemy” in a Truth Social post following his latest escalation on Iran. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries responded hours later, warning Trump to “keep his reckless mouth shut before he gets somebody killed.”

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“Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party!” Trump wrote.

Jeffries responds to Trump post

Jeffries, speaking on CNN, called the remark dangerous.

“Donald Trump should keep his reckless mouth shut before he gets somebody killed,” he said when asked about the post.

Jeffries said under Trump, “life is more expensive, life is more chaotic and life is more extreme.”

Jeffries responds to Trump calling the Democratic Party the "greatest enemy America has" after Iran: "Donald Trump should keep his reckless mouth shut before he gets somebody killed." pic.twitter.com/rZnOyePro3 — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) March 22, 2026

Trump confirms ICE deployment to airports

Trump also confirmed a plan he previewed a day earlier: sending Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to assist at airports starting Monday.

“On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents,” Trump wrote, blaming Democrats for delays tied to the Department of Homeland Security funding standoff. “But watch, no matter how great a job ICE does, the Lunatics leading the incompetent Dems will be highly critical of their work.”

Border czar Tom Homan said on CNN Sunday the deployment will move forward, with ICE working alongside TSA and focusing on airports with the longest wait times. He said agents could assist with perimeter security, allowing TSA officers to focus on screening.

NEWS: White House Border Czar Tom Homan confirms President Trump will send ICE agents into airports across the country tomorrow. "We'll have a plan by the end of today what airports we're starting with and where we're sending them," Homan tells @DanaBashCNN. pic.twitter.com/Ue2VNlpKw6 — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) March 22, 2026

“We’ll have a plan by the end of today what airports we’re starting with and where we’re sending them,” Homan said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told ABC News’ “This Week” that ICE agents are equipped to help.

“To manage the through flow of people and even administratively they’ll be helpful,” said. “We have ICE agents who are trained and can provide assistance.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pushed back on the plan on Sunday, warning on the Senate floor it would put untrained personnel in sensitive roles.

“ICE agents will be asked to do things they are not trained to do. They don’t know how to perform core TSA screening functions,” Schumer said. “All they will do is worsen the situation at airports, which are already on edge.”

Funding standoff drives airport disruptions

The plan follows a failed Senate effort to advance a funding bill for DHS, leaving TSA officers working without pay and deepening staffing shortages.

Wait times at major airports have stretched well beyond an hour in some cases, with reports of passengers missing flights as lines grow longer.

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Trump has framed the deployment as a stopgap to keep airports operating, while Democrats have pushed for narrower funding measures tied to changes in immigration enforcement practices.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 22: Travelers stand in long lines at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on March 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Trump’s post targeting Democrats was part of a broader string of statements over the weekend tied to the administration’s posture on Iran and domestic policy.