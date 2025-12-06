Trump calls out Charlotte stabbing suspect

A stabbing on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina caught the attention of President Donald Trump. Oscar Solarzano, 33, is accused of stabbing a man on a Charlotte light rail train Friday evening.

Police said Solarzano is charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with deadly weapon serious injury, among other charges. The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

According to court documents obtained by WCNC, the suspect awaits bond because he is in the country illegally and “has been deported previously.”

On Saturday, Trump took to social media inquiring about the incident.

“Another stabbing by an Illegal Migrant in Charlotte, North Carolina. What’s going on in Charlotte? Democrats are destroying it, like everything else, piece by piece!!!,” he wrote.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein did not comment about the suspect, instead focusing on the victim. The governor also praised the work of the new Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Estella Patterson. She was sworn into her new job four hours before the incident.

“I just spoke with Chief Patterson about the horrific stabbing on the light rail this evening,” he said. “Please join me in praying for the full recovery of the victim.”

I am pleased that Chief Patterson was already surging law enforcement throughout Charlotte with Operation Safe Season,… — Governor Josh Stein (@NC_Governor) December 6, 2025

This is the second incident on Charlotte rail in recent months. Iryna Zarutska, 23, died Aug. 22 after a man identified by police as 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., allegedly stabbed her on a Charlotte Area Transit System train. Federal prosecutors charged Brown with a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system nearly a month after Charlotte-area authorities charged him with felony first-degree murder.

Just last week, a new North Carolina law named for the victim went into effect. “Iryna’s Law” eliminates cashless bail for certain offenses and creates a new category of “violent offenses,” including crimes on public transit. The law also accelerates capital case appeals, limiting review to 24 months and allows for a new lethal injection method.