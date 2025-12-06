Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump calls out Charlotte stabbing suspect

Diane Duenez
A stabbing on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina catches national attention
Image credit: Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Trump reacts to Charlotte train stabbing

President Donald Trump publicly commented on a Charlotte, North Carolina train stabbing, criticizing local leadership and highlighting concerns about illegal immigration.

Suspect faces serious charges

Oscar Solarzano, reportedly in the country illegally and previously deported, is accused of attempted first-degree murder and other charges after allegedly stabbing a man on a Charlotte light rail train.

Recent violent incidents lead to new NC law

The stabbing follows a fatal attack in August, prompting the enactment of “Iryna’s Law,” which imposes stricter bail rules and accelerates capital case appeals for violent offenses on public transit.

Full story

A stabbing on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina caught the attention of President Donald Trump. Oscar Solarzano, 33, is accused of stabbing a man on a Charlotte light rail train Friday evening.

Police said Solarzano is charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with deadly weapon serious injury, among other charges. The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

According to court documents obtained by WCNC, the suspect awaits bond because he is in the country illegally and “has been deported previously.”

On Saturday, Trump took to social media inquiring about the incident.

“Another stabbing by an Illegal Migrant in Charlotte, North Carolina. What’s going on in Charlotte? Democrats are destroying it, like everything else, piece by piece!!!,” he wrote.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein did not comment about the suspect, instead focusing on the victim. The governor also praised the work of the new Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Estella Patterson. She was sworn into her new job four hours before the incident.

“I just spoke with Chief Patterson about the horrific stabbing on the light rail this evening,” he said. “Please join me in praying for the full recovery of the victim.”

This is the second incident on Charlotte rail in recent months. Iryna Zarutska, 23, died Aug. 22 after a man identified by police as 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., allegedly stabbed her on a Charlotte Area Transit System train. Federal prosecutors charged Brown with a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system nearly a month after Charlotte-area authorities charged him with felony first-degree murder.

Just last week, a new North Carolina law named for the victim went into effect. “Iryna’s Law” eliminates cashless bail for certain offenses and creates a new category of “violent offenses,” including crimes on public transit. The law also accelerates capital case appeals, limiting review to 24 months and allows for a new lethal injection method.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all
Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A stabbing on a Charlotte light rail train, which resulted in serious injury and raised issues about public safety, immigration and recent legislative changes, has drawn responses from public officials including President Donald Trump and North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein.

Public safety

Recent violent incidents on Charlotte public transit have brought attention to the safety of passengers and the response of law enforcement and public officials.

Immigration and crime

Court documents and President Donald Trump highlight the suspect's immigration status, raising ongoing public debate about the relationship between crime and immigration policies.

Impact of new legislation

North Carolina's recent enactment of "Iryna’s Law" affecting bail, violent offenses and judicial processes demonstrates the state's evolving legislative response to transit-related violence.

  1. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department
  2. WCNC

  1. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department
  2. WCNC

