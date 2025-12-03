Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump calls Somali refugees ‘garbage’ ahead of planned roundup

Krystal Nurse
Immigration enforcement is expected in Minnesota, targeting the state’s Somali communities after Trump made disparaging remarks about Somalis.
Image credit: Brian Snyder/ Reuters

Summary

Immigration enforcement in Minnesota

President Donald Trump’s latest immigration enforcement operation is planned for the Twin Cities, home to the largest share of Somali immigrants in the U.S.

POTUS disparages Somalis

Trump called Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and “her friends” garbage and said he did not want Somali immigrants in the U.S.

‘Creepy, unhealthy’

Omar responded to Trump’s comments, calling the president’s “obsession” with her “creepy and unhealthy.”

Full story

Federal immigration officers are targeting Somali nationals living in Minnesota after President Donald Trump referred to the refugees as “garbage.” Twin Cities officials condemned Trump’s remarks and shared fears about how the new enforcement operation will affect Minnesotans. 

At Trump’s final Cabinet meeting of the year on Tuesday, he made a series of derogatory comments about Somali refugees in Minnesota, their contributions and the stability of their home country. The U.S. Department of State issued a level four “Do Not Travel” advisory in May for Somalia, warning travelers about an extreme risk of terrorism and violent crime and about a lack of routine consular services.

“I don’t want them in our country,” Trump told the Cabinet. “Their country is no good for a reason. Their country stinks and we don’t want them in our country.” 

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 41,748 foreign-born Somalis called Minnesota home in 2024.

He reserved some of his harshest remarks for Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a Somali refugee who is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

“We’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country,” Trump said. “Ilhan Omar is garbage, she’s garbage. Her friends are garbage. These aren’t people that work.”

Omar said Wednesday that Trump’s “obsession with me and the Somali community really is creepy and unhealthy.”

But hours after Trump spoke to the Cabinet, The Associated Press and other news organizations reported that federal immigration agents were planning an operation to round up Somalis in the Minneapolis area. The end goal, according to the AP and The New York Times, is to arrest Somalis under final deportation orders as well as those who are seeking authorization from courts to remain in the U.S. 

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, about 3.8% of Minnesota’s 5.7 million residents are not U.S. citizens. The state is home to the largest share of Somalis in the U.S.

Enforcement targets Somali refugees

According to The New York Times, immigration officers are expected to begin patrolling Minneapolis and St. Paul this week for Somali immigrants. 

The operation is the latest enforcement after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said her office would review Somalis’ eligibility for Temporary Protected Status, which is granted to people coming from countries in crisis, the Times reported on Nov. 23.

And the Treasury Department launched an investigation Tuesday into Minnesota’s welfare programs after Trump claimed the state is a “hub of fraudulent money laundering activity.” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the investigation on X and said it focuses on allegations the state’s tax dollars were being sent to al-Shabaab, a militant group in Somalia.

The investigation and Trump’s comments are a response to a report in the City Journal, a conservative publication, that claimed Somali immigrants were running the scheme.

‘Due process will be violated’

Twin Cities officials held a joint press conference Wednesday condemning Trump’s remarks and the immigration operation expected for their cities. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said as many as 100 federal agents would be deployed to the Twin Cities. He added the officials were not given advance notice and said local police would not collaborate with federal agents for immigration enforcement. 

“Targeting Somali people means that due process will be violated,” Frey said. “Mistakes will be made and let’s be clear, it means that American citizens will be detained for no other reason than the fact that they look like they are Somali.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said immigrants throughout the city have been experiencing fear for some time. 

He said some are afraid to attend church, shop at small businesses and to call police when help is needed. That feeling, he said, makes the city unsafe as people feel emboldened to harm fearful immigrants.

“The fear that the community has been experiencing — immigrant communities have been experiencing — in this city is real,” O’Hara said.

Krystal Nurse is a general assignment reporter for Straight Arrow News based out of Detroit, Michigan. She covers a wide array of topics, unafraid to ask hard questions to help the public understand the story at hand.
Why this story matters

Federal immigration enforcement actions targeting Somali nationals in Minnesota, combined with public statements by President Donald Trump and a federal investigation, raise concerns about the treatment of refugee communities and the broader implications for civil rights and local-federal relations.

Immigration enforcement

The planned operations to detain Somali nationals reflect ongoing debates over federal immigration policy and have sparked concerns among local officials and immigrant communities regarding due process and the impact of targeted enforcement.

Presidential rhetoric

Comments by Trump about Somali refugees and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., have prompted condemnation from local officials and raised questions about the effect of political rhetoric on community safety and social cohesion.

Community impact

According to Minneapolis officials, fear among Somali and immigrant communities has increased, leading to concerns about public safety and willingness to engage with local authorities, which affects the overall well-being and security of these populations.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 236 media outlets

Context corner

Minnesota has for decades been home to the largest Somali community in the US, largely due to refugee resettlement beginning in the 1990s after Somalia’s civil war. The state has a history of welcoming refugees, which has shaped its demographic and political landscape.

Global impact

Trump’s comments and new immigration restrictions on Somali and other nationalities have raised concerns among global refugee advocates and drew attention from Somali leadership and diaspora communities internationally, potentially affecting US diplomatic and humanitarian relationships.

Policy impact

Revocation of Temporary Protected Status for Somalis could subject some individuals to deportation, though it affects a relatively small number. Broader immigration enforcement operations may raise fears among Minnesota’s Somali community regardless of legal status.

Sources

  1. The White House via YouTube
  2. City of Minneapolis via YouTube
  3. U.S. Department of State
  4. The Associated Press
  5. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Trump's statements as a "racist," "xenophobic," "bigoted" "ugly attack" on Somalis and Ilhan Omar, using terms like "garbage" and "unhinged" to convey outrage, while de-emphasizing the alleged $1 billion social services fraud.
  • Media outlets in the center use more "contemptuous" or "derogatory" terms, noting both "widespread anger" and that some Somalis found "unpalatable truths.
  • Media outlets on the right portray Trump's "scorching" and "fiery" comments as "politically incorrect" but "truthful," directly linking them to "welfare fraud" and "third-world immigration," even reporting his "seriously retarded" remark about Gov. Walz.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

236 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump stated he does not want immigrants from Somalia in the U.S., describing them as "garbage."
  • Rep. Ilhan Omar criticized Trump, calling his obsession with her "creepy" and suggesting he needs help.
  • Minnesota mayors condemned Trump's remarks, stating they are reckless and dangerous, highlighting the importance of including immigrants in the concept of "We the People."
  • Progressive groups and Minnesota mayors condemned Trump's comments as "disgustingly racist" and dangerous for immigrant communities.

Key points from the Center

  • At the end of a televised White House Cabinet meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly used derogatory language about Somali immigrants, sparking backlash in Minnesota's Somali‑American communities via Somali‑language platforms.
  • After a shooting last week by an Afghan migrant who wounded two National Guard troops, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the incident showed the need to finish the president's mass deportation operation, while observers say the rhetoric aims to mobilize MAGA movement support.
  • Reports say U.S. President Donald Trump used terms such as "garbage" for Somali immigrants and urged them to "go back to where they came from and fix it," while Vice President JD Vance appeared to support these remarks and personal insults targeted Rep. Ilhan Omar.
  • Community leaders condemned the comments, Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright criticized their roots in bigotry, and Jacklyn Rogers, spokesperson for Rep. Ilhan Omar, said the congresswoman hopes Trump "gets the help he needs."
  • Following the rhetoric spike last week, critics warn the tactics aim to stoke immigration fears, deepening tensions in immigration and deportation debates and energizing the MAGA movement.

Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump criticized Somali migrants in Minnesota, calling them "garbage" and suggesting they should return to Somalia to fix their homeland during a Cabinet meeting on Dec. 2, 2025.
  • Trump specifically targeted Representative Ilhan Omar, referring to her as a "terrible person" and accusing her of being linked to a fraud scandal involving $1 billion meant for social services in Minnesota.
  • The Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, defended the social programs under scrutiny, stating they are designed to improve lives, while criticizing Trump's remarks as "grossly incompetent."
  • In response to Trump's comments, Omar expressed that his "obsession" with her is "creepy" and criticized his negative views on Somali migrants.

Sources

