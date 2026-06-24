Trump cancels bipartisan housing bill signing hours before event

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
President Donald Trump canceled his planned signing of a bipartisan housing bill, saying he will not sign it until Congress passes the SAVE America Act. 
Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

President Donald Trump abruptly canceled his planned signing of a bipartisan housing bill on Wednesday, saying he will keep the measure from becoming law until Congress passes an unrelated bill imposing new restrictions on voter registration and mail-in voting.

The housing bill, passed on Tuesday, aims to lower the cost of buying a home by building more housing and restricting large corporations from buying single-family homes to turn them into rental properties. The measure drew unusual degrees of bipartisan support, reflecting the political power of Americans’ concerns about affordability and the cost of living.

Trump announced the cancellation of the bill signing in a Truth Social post at 10:26 a.m. ET, about an hour and a half before the ceremony, with the measure’s congressional sponsors was set to begin.

“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The voting bill has long been a priority for Trump, and the House passed it in February. But with opposition from Democrats and a few Republicans, it lacks the 60 votes necessary to pass in the Senate.

By comparison, Trump said in another Truth Social post, the housing bill is “of minor importance.” He had recently described the bill as “the most comprehensive and consequential housing legislation” in the country’s history. 

He punctuated his criticism of the housing bill with a racist slur about one of its sponsors, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and insults of Democrats and “bad Republicans.”

“The Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren centric housing bill, which is of minor importance compared to lower interest rates, and even FISA, pales in comparison to passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” Trump wrote Wednesday morning. “That is what Americans, both Dumocrats, Republicans, and everyone else, care about. Get the bad Republicans to approve it or, better yet, Terminate the Filibuster and approve it, AND EVERYTHING ELSE REPUBLICANS HAVE EVER DREAMED OF.”

Appearing on CNBC, Warren criticized Trump for canceling the bill signing.

“This just doesn’t make any sense, other than whatever it is he wants to do is a complete indifference to the cost squeeze on American families and to genuine efforts to do something about it,” Warren said. “You know, he could be over here trying to claim a victory lap, and instead he’s saying, no, no, he doesn’t want anything to do with it.”

The housing bill still could become law, even without Trump’s signature. When Congress is in session, passed legislation becomes law 10 days after it is sent to the president unless he vetoes it. The bill passed in both the House and the Senate by wide margins and lawmakers could easily override a veto.

Second unexpected announcement

This was the second time in a week Trump stunned members of Congress — including those in his own party — with late departures from scheduled moves.

Last Thursday, he used an early morning Truth Social post to cancel a confirmation hearing for his nominee for director of national intelligence, Jay Clayton.

Both Democratic and Republican senators had strongly criticized Trump’s interim pick for the intelligence role, federal housing official Bill Pulte, who has no experience in intelligence and is considered a loyalist to the president. Clayton, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, was a more popular choice.

But, reportedly without consulting Senate Republican leaders, Trump delayed Clayton’s confirmation hearing, demanding that the Senate instead pass the SAVE Act.

The nomination is now on hold, and Pulte took over as the acting intelligence director last week.

What’s the latest on the SAVE America Act? 

The SAVE Act has remained in limbo inside the Senate since March. 

Both the House and the Senate introduced versions of the bill in January. The House bill passed in February, 218-214, with all but one Democrat voting against it.

In mid-March, the Senate began debating the bill but it quickly became clear that Senate Republicans could not muster the 60 votes necessary to overcome a filibuster and take a final vote on passage. 

Nearly all Democrats in both chambers have criticized the bill, saying requiring a birth certificate or passport to register to vote — plus a photo ID to vote — would disenfranchise some voters

Republicans tried to attach the SAVE America Act as an amendment to a Department of Homeland Security funding bill, but the amendment failed on a 48-50 vote. Several Republicans, including Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., voted against the amendment. A second attempt led to the same result in early June, with the same Republicans voting against it. 

Rep. Julie Fedorchak, R-N.D., has introduced the SAVE America Through REAL ID Act as a workaround to pass parts of the bill. The act funds REAL ID infrastructure rather than mandating proof-of-citizenship rules. This structure is designed to survive the Senate’s reconciliation process and would require only a simple majority, but it restricts the bill to budgetary matters. 

But critics have noted that states issue REAL ID cards to lawful permanent residents who can’t vote, so the bill wouldn’t fully address the citizenship issue Republicans say is the reason to pass the SAVE America Act.

Round out your reading

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
Tags: , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 91 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The housing bill passed the Senate 85-5 and the House 358-32, both veto-proof margins. According to the Economic Report of the President, the U.S. faces a shortage of 10 million homes, and median rents remain 17.2% above pre-pandemic levels.

Community reaction

According to multiple sources, some House Republicans expressed frustration anonymously, with one calling it "a once in a generation housing bill" lost to political maneuvering. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Trump's decision showed "complete indifference to the cost squeeze on American families."

Context corner

The Senate filibuster requires 60 votes to advance most legislation in the 100-member chamber. Republicans hold 53 seats, meaning they need Democratic support — which is uniformly absent for the SAVE America Act — to reach that threshold.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. Donald Trump via Truth Social

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the cancellation as a “shock move” in Trump’s fight with Congress, spotlighting tension with Senate Republicans, months of pressure, and the “controversial” SAVE Act as a power play.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right treat the same decision as forceful prioritization, using terms like “furious,” “abruptly,” and “demand” to cast Trump as advancing a voter-ID goal and dismissing the housing bill as of “minor importance.”

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

89 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Trump canceled the signing ceremony for a bipartisan housing affordability bill until Congress passes his SAVE America Act, which he calls a national emergency.
  • The housing bill aims to make housing more affordable by limiting corporate purchases of single-family homes and received bipartisan support.
  • President Trump prioritized the SAVE America Act over the housing bill, describing the former as a national emergency and the latter as less important.
  • The cancellation caused frustration among Republican leaders and strained relations between Trump and Senate Republicans.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, President Donald Trump cancelled the signing ceremony for a bipartisan housing bill, demanding Congress first pass his voter-ID legislation known as the SAVE Act, which he declared a 'National Emergency.'
  • The House passed the 21st Century Road to Housing Act on Tuesday with a 358-32 vote, incorporating over 50 housing and banking provisions to reduce regulations and ban investment firms controlling 350 or more single-family homes from purchasing additional units.
  • Trump dismissed the housing legislation as of 'minor importance,' pressuring Senate Republicans to eliminate the filibuster—a rule requiring 60 votes—to force passage of the SAVE Act.
  • Critics, including Democrats, describe the SAVE Act as a form of 'voter suppression,' while Senate Majority Leader John Thune and other Republicans remain opposed to terminating the filibuster.
  • By linking the housing bill's fate to the SAVE Act, Trump has stalled a bipartisan effort to address the nation's affordability crisis, prioritizing his voting identification requirements over housing legislation implementation.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump canceled the signing ceremony for the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, demanding that Congress pass the SAVE America Act first, which he calls a national emergency.
  • The SAVE America Act mandates voter ID and proof of citizenship for federal elections, aiming to secure election integrity, but it faces opposition in the Senate and lacks sufficient votes to overcome a filibuster.
  • The bipartisan housing bill passed both chambers with veto-proof majorities, focusing on easing regulations to increase housing affordability and supply.
  • Some Senate Republicans doubt the SAVE America Act can pass and warn that prioritizing it could hurt broader electoral goals ahead of the midterms.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. Donald Trump via Truth Social