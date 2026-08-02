Trump cancels US strikes on Iran under ‘perimeters of a deal’ that were agreed to

Cassandra Buchman
President Donald Trump said he canceled planned U.S. strikes on Iran Saturday night after being asked to by Tehran and other Middle Eastern Countries.
Image credit: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
This recording was made using enhanced software.

President Donald Trump said he canceled planned U.S. strikes on Iran Saturday night after being asked to by Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries.

While Trump said on Truth Social that the U.S. is “locked and loaded and ready to go,” he agreed to hold off on any attack under the “perimeters of a deal” he says is being made.

“This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat. Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL,” Trump said.

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Still, Iran’s acting Defense Minister Majid Ebn-e-Reza said, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency, that the country will neither be “caught by surprise nor remain passive.”

“We use every threat as a basis for increasing preparedness, strengthening deterrence, and enhancing our capabilities,” he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, said Iran remains prepared to defend its “sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security,” IRNA reported.

“Any hostile action by the US or Israel, or participation or cooperation by regional countries in such actions, will be met with a decisive and proportionate response from Iran’s powerful armed forces,” Araghchi said.

Trump on Saturday spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The crown prince expressed concern over Trump’s plans to strike Iran, Axios wrote, citing two U.S. officials and a third source with knowledge of the call.

“The Saudis expressed concern and asked for clarity about the plan of action,” one of the U.S. officials said to Axios.

Countries such as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Pakistan, are reportedly urging the U.S. and Iran to de-escalate as well.

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Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

The U.S. called off planned strikes on Iran after diplomatic pressure from regional countries, with a deal contingent on Iran opening the Strait of Hormuz and ending its nuclear program.

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Behind the numbers

The Strait of Hormuz previously carried about 20% of the world's oil and LNG.

Community reaction

According to the Associated Press, an AP poll found that nearly two-thirds of Americans say the war is not worth fighting.

Context corner

The U.S. and Israel launched the war against Iran on Feb. 28, with President Donald Trump stating the goals were to destroy Tehran's missile capabilities, prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon and end its support for allied armed groups. A mid-June interim agreement halted fighting but collapsed within weeks after Iran resumed attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, and Trump declared the ceasefire "over" in early July.

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Fear No Fact.

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Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

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Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Islamic Republic News Agency
  3. Axios

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the move as a skeptical reversal — saying President Donald Trump “hypes up” strikes, then “cancels” them with a “last-minute."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right cast the same pause as disciplined diplomacy, foregrounding “peace deal,” “collaboration over confrontation,” and even a “diplomatic breakthrough,” with Iran’s “perimeters” and the Strait of Hormuz treated as signs of leverage.

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Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Islamic Republic News Agency
  3. Axios