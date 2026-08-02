Trump cancels US strikes on Iran under ‘perimeters of a deal’ that were agreed to

President Donald Trump said he canceled planned U.S. strikes on Iran Saturday night after being asked to by Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries.

While Trump said on Truth Social that the U.S. is “locked and loaded and ready to go,” he agreed to hold off on any attack under the “perimeters of a deal” he says is being made.

“This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat. Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL,” Trump said.

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Still, Iran’s acting Defense Minister Majid Ebn-e-Reza said, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency, that the country will neither be “caught by surprise nor remain passive.”

“We use every threat as a basis for increasing preparedness, strengthening deterrence, and enhancing our capabilities,” he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, said Iran remains prepared to defend its “sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security,” IRNA reported.

“Any hostile action by the US or Israel, or participation or cooperation by regional countries in such actions, will be met with a decisive and proportionate response from Iran’s powerful armed forces,” Araghchi said.

Trump on Saturday spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The crown prince expressed concern over Trump’s plans to strike Iran, Axios wrote, citing two U.S. officials and a third source with knowledge of the call.

“The Saudis expressed concern and asked for clarity about the plan of action,” one of the U.S. officials said to Axios.

Countries such as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Pakistan, are reportedly urging the U.S. and Iran to de-escalate as well.

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