Trump leaves China claiming major deals; CIA director quietly visits Cuba

President Donald Trump leaves Beijing claiming progress on trade and Iran after two days with Xi Jinping. But details of any new deals aren’t coming from either side.

Plus, the Supreme Court keeps the abortion pill available by mail. The legal fight over Mifepristone is still moving, but access stays in place for now.

And Cuba’s power grid is buckling after the country officially runs out of oil. Blackouts and protests are spreading across Havana as the CIA director quietly visits the island for talks.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Friday, May 15, 2026.

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Trump wraps high-stakes China trip with both sides praising talks

Trump is heading home from Beijing after two days of high-stakes talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump called the talks “fantastic,” with both sides discussing Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. China again urged countries to fully reopen the waterway.

In a statement released Friday, China’s foreign ministry said, “Now that the door for dialogue has been opened, then it shouldn’t be shut again.”

Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images

Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Trump said he and Xi shared a goal of ending the war in Iran, though neither side offered details on what that would look like. The president also claimed the two countries reached what he called “fantastic trade deals,” but didn’t offer many specifics. He said the country wants many things from the U.S., but when asked what the country wants, he singled out one of the biggest requests.

“A lot of things. Too many things to discuss, but a lot of things,” Trump said. “We had a very good meeting, but we want things from them. One thing he agreed to today, he’s gonna order 200 jets. That’s a big thing, Boeing’s.”

Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

So far, China has not confirmed Trump’s claim about the jets.

When asked about the reported deal, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson avoided the question, saying only that the two countries can “promote their respective development” through cooperation.

Supreme Court keeps abortion pill Mifepristone available by mail

The Supreme Court ruled to keep the abortion pill Mifepristone available by mail. At least, for now.

In a brief order Thursday, the court blocked a lower court ruling that would have required patients to get the drug through in-person visits rather than telehealth appointments and mail delivery. The decision keeps the current system in place while the legal fight continues in lower courts.

The case started after Louisiana sued the Federal U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over Biden-era rules that expanded access to mifepristone by mail. The state argues the policy undercuts its strict abortion ban and puts women at risk.

DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Image

Abortion rights groups and drugmakers say restricting access would create nationwide disruption for patients and providers.

The court did not explain its decision.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented. Alito called the order “remarkable” and accused the majority of allowing states to circumvent the court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The issue is expected to return to the Supreme Court again.

Cuba’s power grid collapses as fuel shortages push country into crisis

Cuba said it has officially run out of oil, and the country’s power grid is now buckling under pressure. New satellite images from NASA show large parts of the island dark at night as the energy crisis deepens.

On the ground in Havana, gas stations are empty, traffic lights are out and some neighborhoods are losing power for as long as 22 hours a day.

Cuba’s energy minister said the country has “absolutely no diesel” and “absolutely no fuel oil.” The government has blamed U.S. sanctions and what it calls an “energy blockade.” The Trump administration said the problem is Cuba’s economy and a government that can not afford to buy fuel.

Yamil LAGE / AFP via Getty Images

Yamil LAGE / AFP via Getty Images

YAMIL LAGE / AFP via Getty Images

AFP via Getty Images

AFP via Getty Images

AFP via Getty Images

AFP via Getty Images

The crisis has since spilled into the streets. Protesters across Havana have been banging pots, blocking roads and demanding the lights come back on.

For years, Cuba relied on oil from Venezuela and, at times, Russia and Mexico, to keep the country running. But many of those supplies have dried up after the U.S. threatened to impose penalties on countries shipping fuel to the island.

Now there are signs of quiet diplomacy behind the scenes. The Cuban government confirmed on state TV that CIA director John Ratcliffe visited Havana this week. A U.S. government plane was spotted there Thursday, just after Trump posted on Truth Social saying, “Cuba is asking for help, and we are going to talk.”

Thursday night, the CIA released an image showing Ratcliffe meeting with Cuban officials. The State Department said the U.S. is offering up to $100 million in aid, but only if Cuba agrees to major reforms.

In the meantime, many Cubans are sleeping on rooftops to escape the heat, cooking with charcoal and waiting hours just to charge their phones before the power cuts out again.

South Carolina governor orders special session to open door to new House map

Trump said he wanted South Carolina Republicans to “get it done,” and now Gov. Henry McMaster has called lawmakers back to Columbia to try to do exactly that.

I have issued an Executive Order calling the General Assembly back for an extra legislative session to address the state budget and congressional districts beginning Friday, May 15, at 11:00 AM. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 14, 2026

McMaster issued an executive order Thursday calling a special session to address the state budget and a possible redrawing of South Carolina’s congressional map.

The push follows public pressure from Trump, who urged South Carolina Republicans to be more aggressive about redistricting and posted on Truth Social this week that he will be watching them.

Rep. James Clyburn’s 6th district, the only Democratic-held House seat in South Carolina, remains at the center of the fight.

But not every Republican is on board. Some GOP lawmakers worry that breaking apart the district could actually weaken Republican numbers in neighboring safe seats.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

There’s also a cost issue.

Election officials said June ballots have already been printed and mailed, and moving the primary to August, which Trump has also pushed for, could cost taxpayers another $2.5 million dollars.

The special session also changes the political math inside the statehouse. With lawmakers back under special session rules, Republicans only need a simple majority to pass a new map and send it to the governor’s desk.

Border Patrol chief Mike Banks resigns suddenly

The head of U.S. Border Patrol has stepped down, marking another major leadership shakeup inside the Trump administration’s immigration operation. Mike Banks resigned effective immediately after returning to lead the agency earlier this year at Trump’s request.

Trump tapped Banks to run the Border Patrol at the start of his second term, as the administration launched a broad immigration crackdown along the southern border.

Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

Banks told Fox News, “It’s just time,” adding that he believes the border has gone from “chaotic” to “the most secure border this country has ever seen.”

Banks first joined Border Patrol in 2000 but retired during the Biden administration, blaming what he called a collapse in morale and border security. He returned after Trump asked him to lead the agency.

The resignation is the latest in a series of leadership changes across the administration’s immigration enforcement apparatus.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In March, former Sen. Markwayne Mullin replaced Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary after Trump removed her from the post. That same month, Gregory Bovino retired as the head of CBP immigration enforcement operations. And former Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent David Venturella is expected to take over as ICE director later this month when Todd Lyons steps down.

Trump’s T1 phones start shipping to customers after delays

The Trump family has officially gotten into the cell phone business. Trump Mobile said its first phones will begin shipping this week after months of production delays.

The wireless company, backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., started taking preorders last June.

The T1 Phone has arrived!! Those who pre-ordered the T1 Phone will be receiving an update email. Phones start shipping this week!!! pic.twitter.com/IsOre1cBa1 — Trump Mobile (@TrumpMobile) May 13, 2026

The device, known as the “T1,” features a gold exterior with an American flag on the back, a 6.7-inch screen, a 50-megapixel camera and a fast-charging battery powered by Android 15.

The price tag: $499.

Trump Mobile

Trump Mobile also offers its own wireless plan. Customers with Apple or Samsung phones can switch over, too, as long as their devices are compatible.

More from Straight Arrow:

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Trump claims US economic data is ‘rigged.’ Former officials pledge to ‘watch like hawks’ for political manipulation

The U.S. economy is in a tenuous state: the annual inflation rate has spiked to 3.8%, U.S. employers added a modest 115,000 jobs in April and average hourly wages remain relatively flat at $37.41.

We know these numbers because the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, known as the BLS, collects and reports them. Policymakers, businesses, financial institutions, government agencies and everyday Americans rely heavily on the data.

President Donald Trump recently nominated former White House economic adviser Brett Matsumoto to lead the BLS, after firing former commissioner Erika McEntarfer in August following the release of an unfavorable jobs report. At the time, Trump posted on Truth Social, without evidence: “In my opinion, today’s Jobs Numbers were RIGGED in order to make the Republicans, and ME, look bad.”

As the BLS prepares for a leadership shake-up after months of deep budget and staff cuts, former officials and top economists are sounding the alarm about the potential risk of political interference and data manipulation. If federal statistics are compromised, they warn, the economic consequences for all Americans would be severe.

They also have a message: They are watching.

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