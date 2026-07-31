Trump claims ‘historic’ Hamas disarmament deal, but questions remain

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
President Trump says he has reached a major milestone in his Gaza peace plan, announcing a "historic agreement" for Hamas to disarm.
Image credit: Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump says he has reached a major new milestone in his Gaza peace plan, announcing what he calls a historic agreement for Hamas to disarm. The group has not publicly confirmed the agreement, but told numerous news organizations that it has agreed.

In a Truth Social post Thursday night, Trump announced a “historic agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza,” writing that it was a “monumental step toward lasting peace and security.”

The board of peace says Hamas has agreed to a roadmap for the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire after months of negotiations.

“The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases,” Trump wrote. “As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors.”

He did not lay out a timetable for the disarmament.

Trump also said the agreement would put Gaza under a new Palestinian government.

History of the war in Gaza

The “historic agreement” comes nearly three years after the war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7, 2023. Hamas launched an attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, with more than 250 taken hostage.

Israel launched a retaliatory attack campaign on Gaza, which left more than 73,000 Palestinians dead, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health.

This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows destroyed buildings in the northern Gaza Strip on January 13, 2025 amid the war between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Then, last fall, Trump unveiled his 20-point peace plan, leading to a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as well as a hostage and Palestinian prisoner exchange.

The plan called for Hamas to turn over its weapons, dismantle its military infrastructure and relinquish power in exchange for an Israeli troop withdrawal.

The Iran conflict continues

But despite the agreement, war in the Middle East continues.

Iran’s military claims it launched drone strikes against U.S. military sites in Kuwait overnight, saying it targeted aircraft shelters, satellite communications systems and equipment storage facilities.

U.S. Central Command has not confirmed any attacks.

However, the Iranian army said the strikes came “in response to the recent aggression by the terrorist U.S. military against our country and its brutal attack on a residential home on Qeshm Island.”

Local media said three members of a family were killed in U.S. strikes on the island, located in the Strait of Hormuz waterway.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Trump announced a claimed agreement for Hamas to disarm and cede control of Gaza, but Hamas has not publicly confirmed it and no timetable has been set, leaving the deal's status uncertain.

Agreement remains unconfirmed

Hamas has not publicly confirmed the disarmament agreement Trump announced, meaning the deal's existence and terms are, as of this reporting, unverified.

Iran claims U.S. strikes

Iran's military said it launched drone strikes against U.S. military sites in Kuwait, though U.S. Central Command has not confirmed any attacks occurred.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Trump’s announcement as provisional, stressing “uncertainty,” “many hurdles,” and that key players had not confirmed the plan.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right cast the same moment as a “historic agreement” and “monumental step,” spotlighting “complete disarmament” as a security win.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • US President Donald Trump announced that his Board of Peace reached an agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, to be implemented in phases with Israeli forces withdrawing as disarmament progresses.
  • The plan includes eliminating militant infrastructure, transferring authority to a Palestinian civilian administration, and deploying an international stabilization force cooperating with a new Palestinian police force to secure Gaza, though Israel has expressed objections and Hamas has not publicly confirmed full disarmament.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, July 30, 2026, Hamas began weighing a US-backed proposal to dismantle its arsenal over a six-to-eight-month period while rebuilding parts of the Gaza Strip, Channel 12 News reported.
  • White House envoy Steve Witkoff briefed officials on negotiations, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the disarmament framework, which a Board of Peace source called "a good deal for Israel."
  • Under the proposed terms, Hamas would turn over detailed maps of tunnel networks and weapons sites while Hamas members receive pardons; a technocratic Palestinian administration would assume control of cleared sectors.
  • Israel would reposition forces to the Yellow Line and retain military response rights if Hamas violates terms; the Board of Peace stated concrete production will be limited strictly to sealing tunnels.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Board of Peace brokered an agreement for the gradual disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza over six to eight months, including rebuilding parts of the Gaza Strip.
  • A technocratic Palestinian administration will take phased control of Gaza, Israeli forces will withdraw, and an International Stabilization Force along with a new Palestinian police force will maintain security.
  • The agreement involves Hamas turning over tunnel and weapons site maps, pardons for members, and disarmament of anti-Hamas militias, with reconstruction beginning under Israeli Defense Forces control based on disarmament progress.
  • President Donald Trump announced the deal as historic and a step toward lasting peace, while Israeli officials expressed skepticism about Hamas's commitment due to past ceasefire violations.

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News