Trump claims seized Iran-bound ship carried Chinese ‘gift’; Georgia troopers fired over insurance claim

In this Media Miss Minute, President Donald Trump says a cargo vessel seized by the U.S. military headed for Iran was carrying what he calls a”gift” from China – a potentially deadly one. Plus, why four Georgia State Patrol employees have been fired following an on-duty car chase.

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Media Miss by the left: Trump says seized ship carried ‘gift from China’

Trump says an Iranian-flagged cargo ship recently seized in the Gulf of Oman by the U.S. Navy had a “gift from China” on board.

While the president did not specify what the so-called “gift” was, officials say the ship was carrying dual-use chemicals that could be used in missile production.

China denies the allegations and has previously assured the U.S. that it is not supplying weapons to Iran.

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Media Miss by the right: Georgia troopers fired over insurance claims

Four Georgia State Patrol employees have been fired after an internal investigation found they filed insurance claims tied to a vehicle pursuit – a violation of department policy.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety says the troopers filed personal injury claims after using their patrol vehicles to stop a suspect, despite reporting no injuries.

Investigators concluded the claims created a conflict of interest and risked damaging the agency’s credibility and public trust. The troopers argue the claims were filed as private citizens and did not violate policy.

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For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit our Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

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