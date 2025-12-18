Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump company pivots from social media to nuclear fusion in $6 billion deal

William Jackson
President Trump’s media company is making a massive pivot, moving from social media to nuclear physics. Trump Media & Technology Group plans to merge with fusion energy developer TAE Technologies in an all-stock deal valued at more than $6 billion.
Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Full story

President Donald Trump’s media company is making a massive pivot, moving from social media to nuclear physics. Trump Media & Technology Group plans to merge with fusion energy developer TAE Technologies in an all-stock deal valued at more than $6 billion.

The companies said the merger would create one of the world’s first publicly traded fusion companies, offering public-market exposure to a sector long dominated by private investment. CBS News reports that TAE is developing nuclear fusion technology to produce energy by fusing atomic nuclei.

Shareholders of Trump Media, the publicly traded parent of Truth Social, and privately held TAE will each own about 50% of the combined company.

The companies said the deal pairs TAE’s fusion technology with Trump Media’s access to capital to help meet rising demand for artificial intelligence. Devin Nunes, the chief executive of Trump Media,  said the company’s assets — roughly $3 billion as of the third quarter of 2025  — could be deployed to “rapidly advance TAE’s fusion technology.”

The Wall Street Journal noted that fusion power is not yet commercially viable and still faces significant scientific and engineering hurdles. Some experts are skeptical it will deliver net power, but Nunes expressed optimism.

“Fusion power will be the most dramatic energy breakthrough since the onset of commercial nuclear energy in the 1950s,” Nunes said, “an innovation that will lower energy prices, boost supply, ensure America’s A.I.-supremacy, revive our manufacturing base and bolster national defense.”

By 2031, the joint venture hopes to generate its first power from a planned network of plants. The companies say they plan to begin construction next year on a 50-megawatt plant and later build additional plants generating 350 to 500 megawatts each, subject to regulatory approvals.

Analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities called the merger “a major play on creating the first public nuclear fusion company in the U.S.,” according to CBS News.

How the $6 billion fusion deal would be structured

Under the deal, each TAE share is valued at $53.89, and Trump Media will contribute $200 million in cash at closing, which the companies expect in mid-2026. Politico reports that Trump is Trump Media’s largest shareholder with about 114 million shares that, as of midday Thursday, are worth about $1.6 billion.

Nunes will serve as co-CEO of the combined company alongside TAE Chief Executive Michl Binderbauer, while continuing to lead Trump Media’s brands. Donald Trump Jr., who manages the trust that holds his father’s shares, will be one of nine directors on the new board.

The Journal reports that TAE says more than 25 years of research and development have significantly reduced its reactor size, cost and complexity, and that Nunes described roughly $3 billion in assets amassed by Trump Media by the end of the third quarter as funds it can use to “rapidly advance TAE’s fusion technology.” CBS News said TAE’s backers include Google parent Alphabet, Chevron and Goldman Sachs.

How investors and Trump Media’s business are reacting

Trump Media shares jumped more than 30% Thursday after the deal was announced. However, the stock is still down about 60% for the year. Politico reported that while Trump Media’s business has centered on advertising revenue from Truth Social, it has recently expanded into cryptocurrency markets and streaming. The company has posted several straight quarters of net losses, including a $54.8 million loss for the three months that ended Sept. 30.

William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Alan Judd and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A planned merger between Trump Media & Technology Group and TAE Technologies would introduce one of the first publicly traded fusion energy companies, highlighting new directions for public investment and technological collaboration.

Fusion energy

The merger aims to advance nuclear fusion technology, which is not yet commercially viable, but is seen by some as a potential breakthrough for future energy production and national infrastructure.

Corporate strategy shifts

Trump Media is pivoting from social media to advanced energy technology, altering its business model and potentially affecting shareholders and industry dynamics.

Capital markets and investment

According to the companies, this deal opens public-market access to a sector traditionally limited to private investment, creating new opportunities and risks for investors interested in emerging energy technologies.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 131 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The merger is valued at more than $6 billion. Trump Media shares rose sharply, but are still down about 60% this year. TAE has reportedly raised $1.3 billion in private funding since its founding.

Context corner

Fusion energy has long been viewed as a potential solution for clean and abundant power, but commercial viability has not yet been achieved despite decades of research and investment worldwide.

Policy impact

If successful, the merger could influence federal funding and regulatory priorities for fusion, affect competition for government energy contracts, and impact how emerging energy technologies integrate with the US energy grid.

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. Globe News Wire
  3. The Wall Street Journal
  4. Politico

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the merger by juxtaposing "social media business" with a "nuclear fusion company," subtly questioning its legitimacy and de-emphasizing the "$6 billion" valuation and future plans for a "utility-scale fusion power plant."
  • Media outlets in the center present the transaction factually, including the "$6 billion" valuation and future plans, sometimes using terms like "Premier Fusion Power Company" but without partisan framing.
  • Media outlets on the right portray the event as a positive, innovative development, highlighting the creation of "one of the first publicly-traded fusion companies" and asserting TAE as the "world’s premier" entity, employing an "EXCLUSIVE" and celebratory tone.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

131 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Trump Media & Technology Group announced a merger with TAE Technologies in an all-stock deal valued at more than $6 billion.
  • Devin Nunes will serve as co-CEO alongside TAE's Michl Binderbauer, each owning approximately 50% of the merged company.
  • The merger aims to create one of the first publicly traded nuclear fusion companies and plans to start construction on a utility-scale fusion power plant in 2026.
  • This merger marks Trump Media's major shift from social media to nuclear energy, amid concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

Key points from the Center

  • On Dec. 18, Trump Media & Technology Group and TAE Technologies agreed to combine in an all‑stock deal valued at more than $6 billion, and Trump Media shares jumped more than 31% in premarket trading.
  • TAE Technologies has spent more than 25 years developing fusion, building five reactors and raising over $1.5 billion, while Trump Media & Technology Group will hold media brands and new energy units.
  • A nine-member board is planned with Michael Schwab as chairman and each side retaining advisers including DLA Piper LLP, Yorkville Securities, Clear Street, Barclays and Baker Botts LLP.
  • The combined company plans to site and begin construction on the world’s first utility-scale fusion power plant in 2026, subject to approvals, with additional plants planned to support AI and energy security.
  • Nunes told Fox News Digital that "Trump Media & Technology Group built uncancellable infrastructure…" and "TMTG brings the capital and public market access to quickly move TAE’s proven technology to commercial viability." The companies frame the merger as advancing U.S. AI and energy leadership.

Key points from the Right

  • Trump Media & Technology Group has signed a $6 billion agreement to merge with TAE Technologies, aiming to create one of the world's first publicly traded fusion energy companies.
  • The merger aims to create a publicly traded fusion energy company and address energy demands for A.I. Infrastructure.
  • The combined company plans to begin construction on a utility-scale fusion power plant by 2026.
  • Shareholders from both TMTG and TAE will own approximately 50% of the combined company upon closing, pending approval.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. Globe News Wire
  3. The Wall Street Journal
  4. Politico

