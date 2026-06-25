Trump confronted Republicans over Iran vote. By nightfall, two had switched sides

Jason K. Morrell
Senate Republicans reversed course on rebuking President Trump in a new war powers vote Wednesday — after a tense confrontation.
Image credit: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Full story

President Donald Trump went to Capitol Hill on Wednesday hoping to rally Senate Republicans behind his agenda, but instead spent much of the meeting pressing Republicans who had broken with him on Iran — a confrontation that was followed hours later by two key senators reversing their positions on a separate war powers vote.

Trump had intended to focus on his legislative priorities, including the SAVE America Act, his proposal requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote. Instead, Tuesday’s Senate vote on Iran dominated the closed-door lunch after four Republicans joined Democrats in approving a war powers resolution calling for congressional approval before further U.S. military action against Iran.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Cassidy pushes back

According to senators who attended, Trump demanded to know why Republicans had supported the resolution. Sen. Bill Cassidy answered that lawmakers still had not received a full briefing on the conflict.

“I stood and said, ‘You have not told the American people what’s going on,'” Cassidy told reporters after the meeting.

Cassidy said Trump repeatedly interrupted him before both men raised their voices.

“He did not particularly care for my comments, raised his voice,” Cassidy said. “I lost my temper. It’s the Irish in me. But again, I matched his tone and his volume.”

Cassidy later said he had no regrets.

“I make no apologies for standing up to the president,” he said. “I’m sticking up for the American people, even if I’m speaking to the president.”

REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

CNN reported Trump called Cassidy a “lunatic” during the exchange. Asked later whether that happened, Cassidy didn’t dispute it, saying only that he could imagine the president using language “that would be said on a school playground.”

Republicans reverse course

The political fallout came quickly.

By late Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked a separate Democratic-led war powers resolution that would have required Trump to remove the U.S. military from Iran unless authorized by Congress.

Cassidy, who had voted with Democrats on a similar measure the day before, changed his vote after what he described as a “thorough” meeting with Vice President JD Vance and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Sen. Rand Paul also switched his vote, saying his decision followed Wednesday’s lunch with Trump.

The late-night vote did not affect the House-led war powers resolution the Senate approved Tuesday, which remains in place.

More than Iran

Iran wasn’t the only issue dividing Republicans.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump postponed plans to sign a bipartisan housing affordability bill, saying he wanted Congress to first pass the SAVE America Act. Several Republican senators have publicly questioned that strategy, noting the elections bill does not currently have enough support to clear the Senate.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Leaving the Capitol, Trump brushed aside suggestions that the meeting reflected deeper divisions inside the party.

“I think we had a really great meeting,” he told reporters. “We like everybody really in the room. I don’t like a few people, but that’s okay.”

Round out your reading

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A Senate confrontation over Iran war powers and a stalled housing bill show Congress actively contesting the boundaries of presidential authority and legislative priorities that affect military commitments and housing costs.

War powers remain unresolved

The House-led war powers resolution requiring congressional approval before further U.S. military action against Iran remains in place, according to the article.

Housing bill delayed

Trump postponed signing a bipartisan housing affordability bill, tying it to passage of a separate elections measure that several Republican senators say lacks enough Senate support.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Associated Press
  3. CNN
  4. CBS News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left turn the vote into a Trump-versus-institution drama, stressing that Republicans were “berated” and then “walks back” their “rebuke,” with language like “appease him” casting the GOP as submissive.
  • Media outlets in the center add the clearest dividing line: the 47-50 tally, war-powers authority, and the claim that support could hurt negotiations.
  • Media outlets on the right keep the same reversal but soften the conflict, using the same “walks back rebuke” line to suggest lawmakers are retreating from Trump criticism.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

53 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Senate Republicans voted down a war powers resolution related to a planned war in Iran after criticism from President Donald Trump about an earlier vote against the war.
  • Senator Cassidy voted against the resolution after receiving a briefing from the White House and defended his decision despite Trump calling him a "lunatic."
  • Senator Rand Paul voted present, contributing to the failure of the resolution following a separate White House conversation.
  • Trump confronted GOP senators in a Capitol luncheon focused on his war and voting legislation, using strong language including calling some senators "losers.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • Senate Republicans held a rare, late-night vote Wednesday to reject a war powers resolution, aggressively reversing course just 24 hours after a nearly identical measure successfully passed the chamber.
  • The dramatic shift followed a tense closed-door Capitol luncheon where President Donald Trump face-to-face harangued GOP senators for undermining his administration, calling those who bucked him "losers" and heavily criticizing their resistance to the conflict in Iran.
  • Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy engaged in a fierce, high-volume shouting match with Trump during the private meeting, refusing to back down and demanding greater transparency on a conflict that "was supposed to last four weeks, has lasted four months," leading Trump to repeatedly tell him to sit down and call him a "lunatic."
  • A rapid White House intervention successfully flipped critical Republican votes hours after the blow-up, as Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff rushed Cassidy to the White House for a private intelligence briefing; Cassidy subsequently returned to the Capitol to vote against the measure.
  • The legislative push ultimately failed in a 47–50–1 vote right before midnight, with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul choosing to vote "present" to give the president leverage for peace, leaving the Senate to immediately depart for a two-week recess as Trump publicly praised the submission on social media.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. Senate voted 50-47-1 on June 24, 2026, to block a war powers resolution that would restrict military action regarding Iran, reversing an earlier decision.
  • President Donald Trump visited Senate Republicans to discuss concerns about the resolution and expressed frustration with those who supported the prior measure.
  • Senators Bill Cassidy and Rand Paul played key roles; Cassidy supported the administration after briefings, while Paul voted 'present' instead of supporting the resolution.
  • Senate Republican leaders worked to keep party unity, and Trump praised Republican senators, viewing the vote as a political win and a message to Iran.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Associated Press
  3. CNN
  4. CBS News