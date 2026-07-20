Trump confronts Canadian PM over wildfires, threatens tariffs over ‘poisoned’ air

Shea Taylor
President Trump says he confronted Canada's Prime Minister and threatened tariffs over toxic wildfire smoke choking Americans.
Image credit: Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
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President Donald Trump says he confronted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney over the smoke from the country’s catastrophic wildfires that’s been drifting into the United States — leaving millions of Americans struggling to breathe.

That confrontation happened Sunday as the two world leaders watched the FIFA World Cup Final game. Trump said Sunday evening that he told Carney the fires are “poisoning our air” and suggested Canada should pay damages or face tariffs.

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Trump first threatened tariffs last week after multiple U.S. officials raised concerns over the smoke blanketing large swaths of the country. Smoke from the fires has triggered air quality warnings across multiple states, including Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, New York and Indiana.

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The wildfires began on July 6 after thunderstorms caused more than 1,000 lightning strikes across Canada, sparking hundreds of fires and causing thousands of acres of woods to catch fire. So far, about 69,000 acres have burned, and the fires continue to spread, with more smoke expected to impact parts of the U.S. this week.

‘You got to stop these fires’

Trump told reporters about the exchange on Sunday after the World Cup Final, where he, Carney and Mexican President Claudia Scheinbaum all attended as representatives of the tournament’s three host nations.

Eva Marie Uzcategui – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Trump said he has a “good relationship” with Carney and that he had a frank conversation with the Canadian leader.

“I told him, I mean, ‘You got to stop these fires from coming in and, you know, poisoning our air. Our air has been poisoned,’” Trump told reporters.

He added, “If we can help them, we’ll help them. But maybe they should pay some damages or something, or we should do some tariffs.”

It is not clear what authority Trump has to impose tariffs with regard to the wildfire smoke from Canada spreading into the U.S.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers — including Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, and Rep. John James, R-Mich. — introduced legislation that would penalize Canada for failing to prevent or mitigate the wildfires.

Impact on Americans

Last week, Trump accused Canada of “willful negligence” and said he would call Carney to discuss the issue. He claimed a lack of Canadian forest management and debris removal is costing the U.S. billions of dollars.

“It was terrible,” Trump said about the smoke drifting into the U.S. on Sunday. “I mean, you had businesses closing, in particular Michigan.”

He added, “I’ve never remembered this happening. Over the last four or five years you saw it starting to take place. I never remembered it happening before.”

Cities across Michigan were forced to shut down beaches, splash pads, the Red Oaks water park and even indoor pools at one of the hottest times of the year because of the dangerous smoke. Dozens of workers at automaker Ford’s Michigan assembly plant were hospitalized after inhaling toxic wildfire smoke in factories that didn’t have air conditioning, according to The Detroit Free Press.

Canada’s response

Carney countered, saying the U.S. is actively working against clean energy while Canada has been making clean energy investments.

In an update on efforts to fight the fires on Sunday, Carney wrote in a post on social media, “Canada is mobilising more than 5,000 firefighters and nearly 300 waterbombers, helicopters, and evacuation aircraft to contain, control, and mitigate the fires.”

During a press conference on Sunday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, accused the U.S. of having a “very short memory,” referring to Canadian efforts to support California during devastating wildfires in January 2025.

“That’s what neighbours do,” Ford said. “You don’t get on and start threatening and criticizing because guess what? One day, it’s gonna be your turn. And we’re gonna be down there without hesitation to support our neighbours.”

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Wildfire smoke drifting from Canada has triggered air quality warnings across multiple U.S. states, forcing business closures and sending workers to hospitals.

Air quality warnings across states

Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, New York and Indiana have all faced air quality warnings from Canadian wildfire smoke.

Businesses and facilities closed

Michigan cities shut down beaches, water parks and indoor pools during summer heat, and dozens of Ford plant workers were hospitalized after inhaling smoke in facilities without air conditioning, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Tariff threat adds trade uncertainty

Trump suggested Canada pay damages or face tariffs over the fires, though it is not clear what authority he has to impose them in this situation.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The Independent
  2. CTV News
  3. CBC
  4. New York Post
  5. The Columbus Dispatch
  6. The Detroit News
  7. Detroit Free Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Trump’s tariff threat as a cost trap for ordinary Americans, stressing “could pay twice” and “poisoning” air to spotlight consumer pain and environmental harm.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn the same dispute into a tougher, blame-centered showdown, using terms like “on notice,” “pay us some damages,” “willful negligence,” and “poisoned air” to cast Canada as culpable and Trump as forceful.

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Media landscape

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42 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump discussed with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney the possibility of imposing tariffs on Canada due to wildfire smoke affecting air quality in US states like Michigan.
  • Canada is experiencing nearly 1,000 active wildfires, with significant fires in Ontario, leading to air quality alerts across northern US regions.
  • Canadian officials emphasize ongoing cross-border firefighting cooperation and investments in forest sustainability and fire prevention while criticizing tariff threats.
  • Legal experts question the authority to impose pollution tariffs under current laws, noting that such tariffs would be paid by American businesses and consumers.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, President Donald Trump threatened to add wildfire pollution costs to tariffs on Canada, accusing authorities of "wilful negligence" in forest management that he claims has degraded United States air quality.
  • Canada is battling more than 900 active wildfires this weekend, with the worst concentrated in Ontario and Manitoba. The U.S. Forest Service confirmed two Minnesota blazes crossed into Canadian territory this week.
  • Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski noted Canada invested roughly $8.8 billion in fire prevention since 2020. Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the tariff threat unacceptable, noting Canadian crews helped battle California wildfires last year.
  • Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump discussed the issue on Sunday. Carney told reporters, "Fighting climate change is the responsibility of all countries, including the United States."
  • The Supreme Court blocked similar emergency tariff powers earlier this year, leaving the threat's legal foundation questionable. Economists note import taxes are ultimately paid by American companies and consumers, not foreign governments.

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Key points from the Right

  • US President Donald Trump urged Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to take strong measures against wildfires or face economic penalties, linking the issue to cross-border smoke affecting air quality in the US.
  • Trump blamed Canada for neglecting forest maintenance, accused authorities of willful negligence, and suggested tariffs or reparations due to the economic damage caused by wildfire smoke crossing into the US.
  • There are 888 active wildfires across Canada, many out of control, primarily in Ontario, severely degrading air quality in several US states including Michigan, New York, and Ohio.
  • Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized shared US-Canada climate responsibilities, while Ontario's Premier urged the US to provide more firefighting aid rather than impose penalties.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Independent
  2. CTV News
  3. CBC
  4. New York Post
  5. The Columbus Dispatch
  6. The Detroit News
  7. Detroit Free Press