Trump criticizes ‘horrible’ system after Alina Habba forced out as US attorney

Jason K. Morrell
President Donald Trump spoke out against the Senate’s “blue slip” tradition after Alina Habba was forced to resign.
Image credit: Mark Schiefelbein / The Associated Press
Summary

Blue slip process

President Donald Trump criticized the Senate's 'blue slip' tradition, which requires home-state senators to approve U.S. attorney picks. Trump argued that this practice makes it difficult for him to maintain his preferred prosecutors in place.

Habba's resignation

Alina Habba, President Trump's appointee as U.S. attorney for New Jersey, resigned after a federal appeals court ruling found she had been serving unlawfully. Habba stated on X that her resignation was 'to protect the stability and integrity of the office which I love,' adding, 'Do not mistake compliance for surrender.'

Legal challenges in appointments

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined that the administration violated federal vacancy law with the approaches used to keep Habba in the U.S. attorney role. This ruling led to Habba’s disqualification from overseeing cases, halting plea hearings, trials, and sentences until the legal situation was resolved.

Full story

President Donald Trump spoke out against the Senate’s “blue slip” tradition after his handpicked U.S. attorney in New Jersey, Alina Habba, was forced to resign. Habba stepped down on Monday after a federal appeals court ruled she had been serving unlawfully.

Trump rails against ‘blue slip’ rules

Speaking to reporters, Trump criticized the Senate’s “blue slip” process. It’s a tradition that home-state senators must sign off on U.S. attorney picks. He said it’s making it “impossible” for him to keep his preferred prosecutors in place.

“It’s a horrible thing. It makes it impossible to appoint a judge or a U.S. attorney, and it’s a shame,” Trump said. He added that he “can’t appoint a U.S. attorney that’s not a Democrat” in some blue states because senators can effectively block his nominees.

“The Republicans should be ashamed of themselves that they allow this to go on,” he said.

Trump said that about seven of his U.S. attorneys “are not going to be able to keep their jobs much longer because of the blue slip.” He suggested he may just keep cycling through short-term acting picks.

“I guess I just have to keep appointing people for three months and then just appoint another one,” he said. “It’s a very sad situation… We’re losing a lot of great people.”

His comments came days after a three-judge panel on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the administration violated federal vacancy law with the legal maneuvers it used to keep Habba atop the U.S. attorney’s office.

Habba steps down in New Jersey, but not from DOJ

Habba is Trump’s former personal lawyer and had no prior criminal prosecution experience when she was appointed. She was installed as interim U.S. attorney for New Jersey in March on a 120-day basis. Local judges then declined to extend her tenure and instead tapped a career prosecutor. However, she remained in power through an unconventional series of moves.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

The appeals court ultimately ruled that she had been unlawfully serving and disqualified her from overseeing cases. It was a decision that had already frozen some plea hearings, trials, and sentences as judges waited for clarity.

In a statement posted to X, Habba said she was resigning “to protect the stability and integrity of the office which I love.” She added, “Do not mistake compliance for surrender. This decision will not weaken the Justice Department, and it will not weaken me.”

Habba is not leaving the building entirely. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she will stay on as senior adviser to the attorney general for U.S. attorneys, effectively shifting to a Washington-based role overseeing prosecutors nationwide.

Bondi called the court’s decision “untenable” for Habba’s ability to run the office. She said the DOJ will seek further review of the ruling, and promised that if it’s reversed, Habba will return as U.S. attorney in New Jersey.

In the meantime, New Jersey won’t get a single new Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney. Instead, three existing officials will split Habba’s responsibilities, an unusual structure that could invite new legal challenges from defense attorneys.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The resignation of U.S. attorney Alina Habba, following a federal court ruling, highlights tensions between executive appointments and Senate oversight, raising questions about the legal process for appointing federal prosecutors and the impact on justice administration.

Senate blue slip tradition

The Senate's blue slip tradition, which allows home-state senators to approve or block U.S. attorney nominees, is central to ongoing disputes over federal appointments and has been criticized by President Donald Trump as an obstacle to installing preferred candidates.

Judicial and executive authority

The conflict between the executive branch's appointment powers and judicial rulings underscores challenges in filling key prosecutorial roles, with federal courts intervening when rules or laws about appointments are violated.

Impacts on justice administration

Leadership instability in the U.S. attorney's office and delays in legal proceedings illustrate how administrative disputes can disrupt the operations of the justice system and affect ongoing cases.

