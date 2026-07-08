Trump declares Iran ceasefire ‘over’; Criticizes NATO allies over defense, Greenland

President Donald Trump says the ceasefire with Iran is over after new attacks in the Strait of Hormuz

Plus, Republicans insist they’ve spoken with Sen. Mitch McConnell as rumors about his health continue to spread. But their message leaves one key question unanswered.

And Democrats are already preparing for a post-Platner race before he’s even left it. New contenders are wasting little time stepping forward.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

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Trump says ceasefire is ‘over’ after US and Iran trade new strikes overnight

Trump says the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is “over” after the two countries traded new strikes overnight.

Iran’s military says it targeted 85 U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain overnight, retaliating for a wave of American strikes.

U.S. Central Command then confirmed American forces hit more than 80 targets in what it called an “immediate response” to Iran’s attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. also reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil, helping push global oil prices up nearly 6%.

Trump says he’s still open to negotiations, but believes the ceasefire is finished.

“To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them anymore. They’re scum. You know what scum is? They’re scum. They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people, and they’re vicious, violent people,” Trump said. “And if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it. As far as I’m concerned, it’s over. I’ll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate. They’re good people. Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner. But they have to come back to me. As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them. They’re liars.”

Iran accused the United States of breaking the ceasefire first, while NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte backed the U.S. response, calling the strikes “absolutely necessary.”

Trump criticizes NATO allies, renewing demand for Greenland

As the NATO summit enters its final day in Turkey, Trump says he’s “not happy” with some of America’s allies.

Trump criticized NATO countries for what he called their lack of support during the Iran conflict, then renewed his call for the U.S. to take control of Greenland.

The president also revived his threat to pull American troops out of Europe over the issue.

“Greenland doesn’t help Denmark. Denmark doesn’t spend money to really help Greenland. But it’s an important part for the United States. And it’s surrounded by Chinese ships and Russian ships. And that’s not going to happen — the ships, it’s not going to happen — it was Greenland that, in my view, and it continues to be, should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark. And when they wouldn’t go along with it, and with all the money we spend to help them with Russia, we don’t have to spend any money. We could remove all of our soldiers out of Europe.” President Donald Trump

Denmark’s prime minister fired back, saying Greenland is not for sale, and calling on NATO allies to stand together in defense of the alliance.

“I think the U.S. position is unfortunately very clear on this topic,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.”And our position is as clear as it has been all through Greenland is of course not for sale.”

“We are ready to defend every inch of NATO, including our own territory,” Mette continued. “But one of the reasons why we have built NATO many, many years ago is if anything happens to one of us, then everybody should stand up for each other.”

Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump also singled out Spain, calling it a “terrible partner” over its refusal to support U.S. actions against Iran, and revived an earlier threat to cut off trade.

At the same time, he praised Turkey as a stronger ally than some European countries, announcing he’ll lift sanctions on Ankara, and will consider allowing Turkey to buy F-35 fighter jets again. It’s a move some NATO allies, including Greece, are urging him to reconsider.

Trump also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about ending the war with Russia. He came out of that meeting saying it will be settled “hopefully soon.”

Republicans vouch for McConnell, saying senator remains engaged during recovery

For weeks, there have been more questions than answers about Sen. Mitch McConnell’s health.

Now Republican leaders are pushing back against the rumors, saying they’ve spoken to him directly.

After days of online speculation about McConnell’s condition, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Majority Whip John Barrasso and longtime McConnell ally CNN commentator Scott Jennings, all said they spoke with the Kentucky Republican this week while he continues recovering in the hospital.

Thune’s office said the two had a “lengthy and substantive” conversation about national security.

Barrasso’s office said McConnell was “fully engaged” and eager to return to the senate.

Jennings posted that he and McConnell talked for nearly 20 minutes about Iran, Ukraine, Maine and senate history.

I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a… — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 7, 2026

The new statements come after days of unverified claims online about McConnell’s health, including posts from far right activist and Trump ally Laura Loomer that weren’t backed by evidence.

NEW:



High level source close to the White House tells me “Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead. He’s not coming back.” — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 6, 2026

The 84-year-old former senate majority leader has been hospitalized since June 14, when paramedics were called to his home in Washington. Dispatch audio revealed a person there was unconscious and in cardiac arrest.

His office has said only that he continues to improve and is working with staff, but has not disclosed why he remains hospitalized.

McConnell has not cast a senate vote since June 11, leaving Republican leaders to navigate a narrow majority while one of the chamber’s most influential voices remains out of public view.

Democrats move past Platner, seek potential replacements

In Maine, the race to replace Graham Platner is already underway, even though he has not officially left the race.

After another day of high-profile defections, Democrats are increasingly acting as though Platner’s exit is only a matter of time.

Laura Brett/Getty Images

The latest came from Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of Platner’s earliest and most prominent supporters, who said Tuesday that he had told Platner to step aside in light of the sexual assault allegation against Platner.

Platner has denied the rape allegation.

With the July 13 deadline fast approaching, Democrats are now focusing on who could replace him in the race against Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images | Gregory Rec, Portland Press Herald via Getty Images | Graeme Sloan, Getty Images

Three names are getting the most attention: former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, former state health director Nirav Shah and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

Jackson has already filed paperwork to form a Senate exploratory committee, and supporters have launched a “Draft Troy” website urging him to enter the race.

Meanwhile, Shah on Tuesday called for an open selection process that would include a televised debate and town halls before Democrats choose a nominee.

One name that does not appear to be gaining traction is Gov. Janet Mills. Both the New York Times and the Washington Post reported there is little expectation she will re-enter the race after withdrawing earlier this year.

Under Maine law, Platner has until Sunday to withdraw. If he does so, Democrats would have two weeks to select a new nominee. Maine could help determine which party controls the Senate after the midterms.

DOJ gives state election officials five days to explain voter rolls

The Justice Department is putting election officials across the country on notice, warning they could face criminal consequences for noncitizen voting.

The letters, signed by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, went to election officials in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The DOJ has given states five days to explain how they’ll enforce federal voter-eligibility laws and maintain what it calls “clean” voter rolls.

The Justice Department said election officials could face criminal liability if they knowingly allow noncitizens to remain on voter rolls or assist them in receiving or casting ballots.

Voting in federal elections by noncitizens is already illegal. The dispute now centers on the extent of the federal government’s authority to require states to share their voter data.

NBC News reported that the DOJ has sued 30 states and Washington, D.C., after they refused those requests.

So far, federal courts have rejected several of the department’s efforts.

USPS raises Forever stamp prices — again

Get ready to pay a little more for Forever stamps. Starting on Sunday, the cost of a Forever stamp will rise from 78 cents to 82 cents. That means a book of 20 stamps will go from $15.60 to $16.40.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service has raised stamp prices at least six times over the past five years to address ongoing financial losses. Last year, the USPS reported a $9 billion loss, citing declining mail volume and higher health care costs for both current and retired employees.

The good news: Forever stamps never expire, and previously purchased stamps can be used even after the new price takes effect this Sunday.

More from Straight Arrow:

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Congress wants to regulate crypto. But police say the plan fails

A cryptocurrency company has stymied a Wisconsin sheriff’s office investigation into an investment fraud that cost two families nearly $800,000.

Beginning two years ago, the perpetrators bilked money from Walworth County residents and converted it to crypto, according to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators tracked the cash through a tangled online web before finding it in a digital cryptocurrency wallet held by Circle Internet Financial.

The Boston-based crypto firm has refused to release the money despite a court order. Now, the county wants a judge to hold Circle in contempt.

“It’s important that state law enforcement gets the same response from crypto companies as we do from every other major corporation,” Walworth County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger told Straight Arrow. “I don’t see why we should treat crypto companies any differently.”

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