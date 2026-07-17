Trump demands ABC, NBC lose licenses after skipping election speech

Craig Nigrelli
When President Trump addressed the nation Thursday night on election interference and foreign meddling, only some networks, including CBS and Fox News, interrupted regular programming to carry his remarks.
Image credit: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images
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When President Donald Trump addressed the nation Thursday night on election interference and foreign meddling, only some networks, including CBS and Fox News, interrupted regular programming to carry his remarks.

The president took notice, calling out ABC and NBC for declining to air the speech and once again labeling them “fake news.”

He went further, claiming the networks were complicit in what he described as a cover-up of election fraud.

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“They and others in the media are part of a plot,” Trump said. “They want to continue this fraud for whatever reason. They want to keep it going. They want to protect the radical left.”

Broadcast licenses

He also argued the two networks should lose their federally issued broadcast licenses.

“You can’t have a great country without free and fair elections,” Trump said. “Fraud like this should mean a revocation of their licenses. They use our public multi-billion-dollar-in-value airways for absolutely no money. They pay nothing. All we want is honesty in our elections and honesty and reporting. They pay nothing for multibillion-dollar assets.”

A TV reporter watches U.S. President Donald Trump address the nation on the grounds of the White House on July 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

It’s not the first time Trump has called for revoking broadcasters’ licenses.

Trump administration’s history with ABC

The Federal Communications Commission, led by Trump appointee Brendan Carr, has placed ABC’s eight broadcast licenses under early review over the network’s diversity initiatives.

Carr has also clashed with ABC’s “The View” over what some Republican lawmakers describe as an overtly partisan left-wing bias. He has argued that “The View” does not qualify for the “bona fide news show” exemption and should abide by the FCC’s equal time rule for interviewing and giving airtime to political candidates. 

The Washington Post reported ABC and NBC are generally reluctant to give presidents airtime for overtly political speeches.

Both networks aired the president’s speech online on their streaming services.

Neither ABC nor NBC responded to The Post’s request for comment about declining to air the speech live.

CBS and FOX air presidential address

By contrast, CBS News did air the presidential address — but with a caveat. Anchor Tony Dokoupil told the audience that Trump’s speech “will be news and it’s our job to cover the news, and so we are.”

Fox News, whose programming Trump frequently appears on, also carried the president’s remarks live.

CNN did not carry the speech live. Anchor John King cited Trump’s history of making false claims about election integrity when explaining the network’s decision.

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Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

A presidential primetime address on election security aired on only some major networks, leading to criticism of them by President Donald Trump

Where viewers could watch

Fox News and CBS carried the speech on broadcast television; ABC, NBC and CNN moved it to streaming platforms that typically reach far smaller audiences than their main channels.

FCC pressure on broadcasters

The FCC, led by Trump appointee Brendan Carr, has already placed eight ABC-owned station licenses under early review, a process that could expose those stations to license challenges.

Disputed election claims aired

Multiple networks, including CBS and Fox News, stated after the speech that they could not verify Trump's central claims about Chinese interference or voting machine vulnerabilities.

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Community reaction

Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA.,criticized CBS for airing the speech while appearing on the network to rebut Trump's claims. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,D-N.Y., urged networks not to air the speech, arguing it would platform unsubstantiated election claims.

Context corner

Broadcast networks have previously declined primetime presidential addresses, including ABC, CBS and NBC skipping President Obama's 2014 immigration speech and President Biden's 2022 "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" address, making the decision not unprecedented.

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources framed the networks' decisions as responsible editorial judgment against platforming unsubstantiated election claims, emphasizing Trump's history of false statements. Right-leaning sources framed the same decisions as censorship and media bias, treating Trump's declassified intelligence disclosures as potentially credible and newsworthy.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. The Daily Beast

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Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. The Daily Beast