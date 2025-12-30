Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump describes Venezuela strike as CNN reports CIA drone attack

Jason K. Morrell
Trump says the U.S. carried out a strike targeting a dock used to load boats with drugs in Venezuela, marking the first known land strike.
Image credit: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Strike on Venezuelan soil

President Donald Trump says the U.S. carried out a strike targeting a dock used to load boats with drugs in Venezuela, marking the first known land strike there.

Combating drug trafficking

It's part of the Trump administration's counter-narcotics campaign, which, until now, has been limited to suspected drug boats operating in international waters.

Another boat strike

The announcement comes as a U.S. counter-narcotics strike on a suspected drug boat in the eastern Pacific killed two people Monday.

Full story

President Donald Trump says the United States carried out a strike inside Venezuela, targeting what he described as a dock used to load boats with drugs. New reporting from CNN now sheds light on how that operation was carried out, and by whom.

The disclosure comes as the U.S. continues an aggressive counter-narcotics campaign in the region, including a separate boat strike Monday in the eastern Pacific that killed two people, according to U.S. officials.

What Trump said, and when

Trump first alluded to the Venezuela strike during a radio interview Friday, saying the U.S. had “knocked out” a large drug facility. Then on Monday, speaking at Mar-a-Lago alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he offered a more detailed, though still limited, description.

“There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs,” Trump said. “So we hit all the boats, and now we hit the area. It’s the implementation area… and that is no longer around.”

Trump did not say how the strike was carried out, who conducted it, or exactly where the dock was located. When pressed, he declined to specify whether the operation involved the U.S. military or the CIA.

What CNN reports about the strike

According to exclusive CNN reporting, the strike Trump described was a CIA-led drone attack carried out earlier this month against a remote port facility along Venezuela’s coast.

Sources familiar with the operation told CNN the dock was believed to be used by the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua to store drugs and move them onto boats for onward shipment. No one was present at the site at the time of the strike, and there were no casualties, the sources said. U.S. Special Operations Forces provided intelligence support for the operation.

The CIA declined to comment. The White House and U.S. military have not publicly detailed the operation.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is under U.S. indictment for alleged ties to the drug trade.

First known US strike on land inside Venezuela

If CNN’s reporting is accurate, the operation would mark the first known U.S. attack on a target inside Venezuela since the Trump administration launched its counter-narcotics campaign.

Until now, U.S. strikes had been limited to suspected drug boats operating in international waters. Trump has previously acknowledged authorizing the CIA to plan operations inside Venezuela, but officials had not publicly confirmed a land-based strike.

Venezuela’s government has not publicly acknowledged the attack, and there has been no independent verification of damage on the ground.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Another boat strike Monday underscores momentum

The Venezuela operation comes as the U.S. continues to carry out lethal strikes at sea.

According to CBS News, a U.S. counter-narcotics strike on a suspected drug boat in the eastern Pacific overnight killed two people.

In a post on X, U.S. Southern Command said that the vessel was involved in drug trafficking and was targeted as part of the same campaign Trump has described as a fight against what his administration calls “narco-terrorists.”

U.S. officials say more than 30 suspected drug boats have been destroyed since September.

Pressure builds on Maduro

The strikes are part of a broader pressure campaign aimed at Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who is under U.S. indictment for alleged ties to the drug trade.

The U.S. has surged roughly 15,000 American troops and multiple warships into the Caribbean, ordered what Trump has called a “complete blockade” of sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers, and escalated rhetoric toward Maduro himself.

As Straight Arrow News has reported, Trump has suggested it would be “smart” for Maduro to step aside. He warned that if he “plays tough,” it could be “the last time he’s ever able to play tough.”

Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Shea Taylor and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The reported U.S. strike on a dock facility inside Venezuela marks a new phase in the U.S. pressure campaign against President Nicolás Maduro, raising questions about international law, regional security, and the legitimacy of cross-border military actions.

Escalation of U.S. actions

The strike marks the first known on-land U.S. operation inside Venezuela, representing a significant escalation from previous maritime actions and intensifying Washington’s pressure on the Maduro government.

Legal and international ramifications

Numerous sources highlight the lack of public evidence supporting the drug trafficking allegations, resulting in debates among legal experts and international stakeholders over the operation’s lawfulness and its consistency with international norms.

U.S.-Venezuela relations

The action has potential to further strain U.S.-Venezuela relations, with Caracas and allied countries viewing it as a challenge to sovereignty and a possible precedent for future interventions in the region.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 390 media outlets

Community reaction

Local sources in Venezuela, including companies and regional authorities, have either denied involvement or not confirmed any facility destruction while some opposition groups and exiles have expressed support for U.S. efforts to pressure President Maduro.

Global impact

The operation has drawn attention from international actors including Russia and China who expressed concern regarding sovereignty and legal implications while the U.S. seizure of oil tankers and military buildup have affected global energy markets and regional stability.

History lesson

Previous U.S. interventions in Latin America under anti-drug or anti-terror pretexts often led to controversy, regional instability and limited long-term success undermining the credibility of such campaigns for both U.S. and local populations.

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. The New York Times
  3. CNN
  4. CBS News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Venezuela strike as a "possible major escalation" or "Imperial Disaster," using terms like "casually reveals" questioning transparency and official details.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally present Trump's claims, noting "murky" details and using "alleged" for drug boats, while acknowledging it "would mark latest escalation.
  • Media outlets on the right portray the action as a decisive "powerful bombing" against a "narco-dictatorship," emphasizing Trump "delivered on his promise" and implying opponents "will be TRIGGERED again.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

390 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military struck a "big facility" in Venezuela as part of a campaign against Nicolás Maduro during an interview with John Catsimatidis.
  • A U.S. official confirmed that Trump was referencing a drug facility in Venezuela, but details about the strike were not provided, leading to doubts about the accuracy of Trump's statement.

Key points from the Center

  • During a Dec. 26 WABC interview, President Donald Trump said the U.S. had "knocked out" a Venezuelan facility two nights earlier, targeting a key plant where ships come from.
  • Operation Southern Spear has involved maritime strikes destroying 30 alleged drug-running boats since last September and seized two oil tankers, including the Skipper with 1.9 million barrels of crude oil.
  • Local reports and social-media videos showed an explosion near Maracaibo, Venezuela, and Primazol said a warehouse caught fire on Dec. 24, while The White House declined to comment.
  • Several senior U.S. Officials told The New York Times the attacked site was a drug‑trafficking operation, and The Pentagon's naval deployment aims to pressure President Nicolás Maduro for regime change.
  • Legal experts say the strikes raise legal concerns as Venezuela is not a major fentanyl source, the president has authorized covert CIA action, and U.S. And Caracas authorities have not confirmed Christmas Eve timing.

Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump announced that the United States destroyed a big facility in Venezuela linked to drug trafficking, as part of a pressure campaign against President Nicolás Maduro.
  • The White House has not confirmed the details of the attack, and Venezuelan officials have not commented on any damage.
  • Trump stated that U.S. Military operations have targeted drug-related facilities and boats since September.
  • Concerns have been raised about the possibility of land-based operations against Maduro's regime, as noted by Trump in multiple statements.

Sources

