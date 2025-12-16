Trump designates fentanyl a ‘weapon of mass destruction’

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order designating illicit fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. The move opens the door for more Pentagon and Justice Department involvement in efforts to disrupt fentanyl trafficking networks.

The White House says the designation reflects the scale of the threat fentanyl poses, not just as a street drug, but as a substance that could be weaponized by organized criminal groups or hostile actors.

What the order does

The executive order officially classifies illicit fentanyl and its core precursor chemicals as weapons of mass destruction under federal policy. The designation allows the federal government to use tools typically only used for chemical or biological threats.

Under the order, the Justice Department is directed to pursue tougher prosecutions, sentencing enhancements and broader investigations tied to fentanyl trafficking. The Pentagon can be called in to provide resources to support law enforcement efforts. Plus, federal agencies are instructed to treat fentanyl networks as national security threats, not just criminal enterprises.

The order applies only to illicit fentanyl, not the drug’s legal medical use.

‘No bomb does what this has done’

Trump signed the order during a White House event and framed fentanyl as deadlier than traditional weapons.

“With this historic executive order, we’re formally classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, which is what it is,” Trump said. “No bomb does what this has done.”

He claimed fentanyl is responsible for 200,000 to 300,000 deaths a year. The numbers reinforce the administration’s view that the drug represents an ongoing mass-casualty threat.

Federal data shows fentanyl overdoses are now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45. Additionally, opioids are involved in roughly 70% of overdose deaths nationwide.

Why this matters now

The designation comes as the Trump administration expands its campaign against drug trafficking networks, particularly in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

U.S. officials say the military has carried out more than 20 boat strikes, including three new strikes announced this week. They say the strikes target suspected drug-smuggling vessels.

Most fentanyl entering the U.S. is manufactured in Mexico, using chemical precursors sourced largely from China and India. It’s smuggled primarily through ports of entry, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

National security framing

The executive order casts fentanyl not only as a public health crisis, but as a potential chemical weapon. It warns fentanyl could be deployed in “concentrated, large-scale terror attacks.”

The White House argues that drug cartels and foreign criminal networks use fentanyl profits to fund violence, destabilize regions and erode U.S. security.

Congress has previously debated similar classifications. However, this order marks the largest federal step yet to redefine fentanyl as a national security weapon.