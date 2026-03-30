Trump details plans for ‘massive’ military complex under new WH ballroom

President Donald Trump provided new details about plans to construct a military complex beneath the White House ballroom. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One as he returned to Washington from Florida, Trump explained the project and its purpose.

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Trump speaks on military complex

Holding a large cardboard placard showing a rendering of the finished ballroom, Trump said: “The military is building a massive complex under the ballroom and that’s under construction and we’re doing well. So we’re ahead of schedule.”

Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

“The ballroom essentially becomes a shed, for what’s being built under the military including from drones and including from any other thing,” Trump said. “This glass on the windows, you see the big windows, the glass is extremely thick. It’s high-grade bulletproof glass. All of the windows are bulletproof.”

Reaction

One conservative media outlet, Red Wave Press, posted a video from NewsNation of Trump’s remarks on X and described the project as “shocking.”

Trump first referenced the military’s involvement in the ballroom construction during a cabinet meeting last week, saying, “it’s no secret, the military wanted it more than anybody.“

In January, CNN reported on a separate project involving a bunker under the East Wing tied to the ballroom construction.

Ballroom details

As Straight Arrow News reported, Trump ordered the demolition of the East Wing last October to make room for the new 90,000-square-foot ballroom, a $400 million project with capacity for 650 people. Construction equipment was seen on site as parts of the building were removed.

The ballroom has been a frequent focus for Trump, who has highlighted its size and design. At a recent cabinet meeting, he called it “the most beautiful ballroom in the country.“

The project is being funded by private donors and is expected to open in 2028.

A White House press release last July announcing the project said presidents and staff had long sought a larger event space on the complex. It did not mention an underground military facility or describe the ballroom as serving a secondary function.

Key vote Thursday

The New York Times reported that the National Capital Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a final vote on the project Thursday — the latest major review following earlier approval from the Commission of Fine Arts, a panel led by Trump allies.

Architects cited by the Times said the project has moved on a faster timeline than is typical for major construction or renovation projects involving historic federal sites.

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Legal fight continues

The project also faces ongoing legal challenges. The National Trust for Historic Preservation has sued to halt construction, arguing the administration must seek congressional approval, allow for public comment and complete independent reviews.