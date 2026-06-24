Trump dismisses Iran rebuke as ‘meaningless’ as US and Tehran prepare next talks

For the first time since the war began, the Senate has approved a resolution rebuking Trump’s handling of Iran. Four Republicans joined Democrats Tuesday to pass a war powers resolution aimed at limiting future U.S. military action against Iran.

Republicans Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana voted to approve the resolution.

The 50-48 vote marks the first time the Senate has approved such a measure this year, though the resolution does not carry the force of law and is unlikely to change U.S. policy.

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Trump responds

On Truth Social, Trump dismissed the vote as “poorly timed and meaningless,” accusing lawmakers of making his job more difficult.

“Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote, telling the Number One Sponser of Terror in the World that the United States doesn’t like what I am doing to them, and I must stop, and by so doing has provided aid and comfort the Enemy,” the president wrote.

He also criticized the four Republicans who backed the vote, calling them “losers.”

Talks and negotiations

Meanwhile, there are signs diplomacy is moving forward.

Pakistan, which has been helping mediate between Washington and Tehran, says technical talks will resume next week after what it described as a temporary break in negotiations.

At the same time, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is meeting with leaders across the Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain — countries likely to be among its biggest skeptics.

Eric Lee / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Eric Lee / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Eric Lee / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

He says he wants to ensure their concerns are reflected as talks continue.

“Now, there’s an Iranian issue with regards to Lebanon, and that is their support and sponsorship of Hezbollah,” Rubio said. “And so that factor will be discussed as part of our conversations with the Iranians.”

The U.N.’s nuclear watchdog also says its inspectors will visit Iranian nuclear facilities under the terms of the recent agreement, even as U.S. and Iranian officials have offered different accounts of what inspections will look like going forward.

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