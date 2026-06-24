Trump dismisses Iran rebuke as ‘meaningless’ as US and Tehran prepare next talks

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
President Trump dismisses Tuesday's War Powers vote as "meaningless," while Secretary Rubio heads to the Gulf to discuss the Iran deal.
Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Full story

For the first time since the war began, the Senate has approved a resolution rebuking Trump’s handling of Iran. Four Republicans joined Democrats Tuesday to pass a war powers resolution aimed at limiting future U.S. military action against Iran.

Republicans Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana voted to approve the resolution.

The 50-48 vote marks the first time the Senate has approved such a measure this year, though the resolution does not carry the force of law and is unlikely to change U.S. policy.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Trump responds

On Truth Social, Trump dismissed the vote as “poorly timed and meaningless,” accusing lawmakers of making his job more difficult.

“Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote, telling the Number One Sponser of Terror in the World that the United States doesn’t like what I am doing to them, and I must stop, and by so doing has provided aid and comfort the Enemy,” the president wrote.

He also criticized the four Republicans who backed the vote, calling them “losers.”

Talks and negotiations

Meanwhile, there are signs diplomacy is moving forward.

Pakistan, which has been helping mediate between Washington and Tehran, says technical talks will resume next week after what it described as a temporary break in negotiations.

At the same time, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is meeting with leaders across the Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain — countries likely to be among its biggest skeptics.

  • Eric Lee / POOL / AFP via Getty Images
  • Eric Lee / POOL / AFP via Getty Images
  • Eric Lee / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

He says he wants to ensure their concerns are reflected as talks continue.

“Now, there’s an Iranian issue with regards to Lebanon, and that is their support and sponsorship of Hezbollah,” Rubio said. “And so that factor will be discussed as part of our conversations with the Iranians.”

The U.N.’s nuclear watchdog also says its inspectors will visit Iranian nuclear facilities under the terms of the recent agreement, even as U.S. and Iranian officials have offered different accounts of what inspections will look like going forward.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
Tags: , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The Senate voted to rebuke Trump's Iran policy, but the resolution carries no legal force and is unlikely to alter current U.S. military posture or ongoing nuclear negotiations affecting regional stability.

Resolution has no legal weight

The 50-48 Senate vote does not carry the force of law, meaning it imposes no binding limits on U.S. military action against Iran.

Negotiations remain unsettled

U.S. and Iranian officials have offered different accounts of what nuclear inspections will look like, leaving the terms of any agreement publicly unresolved.

Diplomacy still in progress

Pakistan described a temporary break in technical talks, with negotiations set to resume next week, according to its account of the mediation effort.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CBS News

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CBS News