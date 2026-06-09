Trump draws loud boos, some scattered cheers at NBA Finals Game 3

The New York Knicks hosted the San Antonio Spurs for Game 3 of the NBA Finals Monday, in what has been billed as the largest sporting event New York has seen in decades. And President Donald Trump, as expected, attended the game.

SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s attendance

Security was extremely strict in and around Madison Square Garden. Fans were advised to arrive several hours early to navigate the intense security procedures, including Secret Service screenings for every fan entering the arena.

The president, accompanied by his granddaughter, sat in owner James Dolan’s suite after announcing last month during a Cabinet meeting that he was invited and planned to attend.

He was also accompanied by numerous administration officials, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin.

Trump LOUDLY booed during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/sKzIIhWQ2S — Jack Settleman (@jacksettleman) June 9, 2026

During the national anthem, he was seen saluting from his seat, but many fans booed the president as he appeared on the Jumbotron.

There was also a smattering of cheers mixed in.

Different angle of moment President Trump was booed during the anthem. pic.twitter.com/jyx3kvuNbR — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 9, 2026

At halftime, Trump headed down to the court. Fans used their cell phones to take pictures and videos of him. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also stopped by for a conversation.

Game results

As for the game, it wasn’t a great night for the president’s team. The Knicks fell to the Spurs, 115-111, as Victor Wembanyama scored 32 points.

New York still leads the series two games to one, with Game 4 back at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

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