Trump draws loud boos, some scattered cheers at NBA Finals Game 3

Craig Nigrelli, Julia Marshall
President Trump attended the NBA Finals Game 3 Monday night, where he was met with boos and a smattering of cheers during the national anthem.
Image credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

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The New York Knicks hosted the San Antonio Spurs for Game 3 of the NBA Finals Monday, in what has been billed as the largest sporting event New York has seen in decades. And President Donald Trump, as expected, attended the game.

US President Donald Trump with his grand daughter Kai Trump attend Game Three of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 8, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s attendance

Security was extremely strict in and around Madison Square Garden. Fans were advised to arrive several hours early to navigate the intense security procedures, including Secret Service screenings for every fan entering the arena.

The president, accompanied by his granddaughter, sat in owner James Dolan’s suite after announcing last month during a Cabinet meeting that he was invited and planned to attend.

He was also accompanied by numerous administration officials, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin.

During the national anthem, he was seen saluting from his seat, but many fans booed the president as he appeared on the Jumbotron.

There was also a smattering of cheers mixed in. 

At halftime, Trump headed down to the court. Fans used their cell phones to take pictures and videos of him. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also stopped by for a conversation.

Game results

As for the game, it wasn’t a great night for the president’s team. The Knicks fell to the Spurs, 115-111, as Victor Wembanyama scored 32 points.

New York still leads the series two games to one, with Game 4 back at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Round out your reading

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Fox News
  3. CNN

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Fox News
  3. CNN