Trump drops whiskey tariffs, credits King Charles for breakthrough

President Donald Trump is lifting tariffs on whisky imports from the United Kingdom, a move he says followed this week’s royal visit.

The announcement came as King Charles III and Queen Camilla wrapped up a four-day state visit to the U.S. and returned to Britain.

President’s own words

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he is removing tariffs and restrictions tied to the whisky trade between Scotland and Kentucky, calling it a long-overdue step.

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“The King and Queen got me to do something that nobody else was able to do,“ Trump wrote.

CNBC reports the rollback applies broadly, including Irish whiskey.

King Charles III speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump during a state dinner in the East Room of the White House on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

Return to zero-for-zero tariffs

Tariffs on U.K. whisky had been set at 10% under a trade agreement reached after Trump’s ”Liberation Day” tariffs last year. They were scheduled to rise 25% in June as earlier protections expired.

The move effectively restores tariff-free trade between the U.S. and U.K. whisky industries.

The stakes are significant. CNBC notes whisky accounts for 23% of Scotland’s exports, and Scottish distillers rely heavily on used bourbon barrels from the U.S.

Reaction stateside

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association welcomed the decision, calling it a return to reciprocal, tariff-free trade between Kentucky and Scotland.

The group also pointed to the importance of barrel exports, noting Scottish producers are the largest international buyers of used bourbon barrels – a key piece of the U.S. supply chain.

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Reaction in the UK

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney said the tariffs had been costing the economy millions each month and putting jobs at risk.

“I express my thanks to the President for listening and acting to lift the tariffs,” he said. “And Scotland is grateful to His Majesty the King for the key role he played in this tremendous success.”

Buckingham Palace also praised the move, saying in a statement that it would benefit the whisky industry and the people who depend on it. “His Majesty will be raising a dram to the President’s thoughtfulness and generous hospitality.”

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