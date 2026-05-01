Trump drops whiskey tariffs, credits King Charles for breakthrough

Craig Nigrelli
President Donald Trump is lifting tariffs on whisky imports from the United Kingdom, a move he says followed this week’s royal visit.
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President Donald Trump is lifting tariffs on whisky imports from the United Kingdom, a move he says followed this week’s royal visit. 

The announcement came as King Charles III and Queen Camilla wrapped up a four-day state visit to the U.S. and returned to Britain. 

President’s own words

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he is removing tariffs and restrictions tied to the whisky trade between Scotland and Kentucky, calling it a long-overdue step.

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 “The King and Queen got me to do something that nobody else was able to do,“ Trump wrote.

CNBC reports the rollback applies broadly, including Irish whiskey.

King Charles III speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump during a state dinner in the East Room of the White House on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

Return to zero-for-zero tariffs 

Tariffs on U.K. whisky had been set at 10% under a trade agreement reached after Trump’s ”Liberation Day” tariffs last year. They were scheduled to rise 25% in June as earlier protections expired.

The move effectively restores tariff-free trade between the U.S. and U.K. whisky industries.

The stakes are significant. CNBC notes whisky accounts for 23% of Scotland’s exports, and Scottish distillers rely heavily on used bourbon barrels from the U.S.  

Reaction stateside 

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association welcomed the decision, calling it a return to reciprocal, tariff-free trade between Kentucky and Scotland.  

The group also pointed to the importance of barrel exports, noting Scottish producers are the largest international buyers of used bourbon barrels – a key piece of the U.S. supply chain.

Reaction in the UK 

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney said the tariffs had been costing the economy millions each month and putting jobs at risk.

“I express my thanks to the President for listening and acting to lift the tariffs,” he said. “And Scotland is grateful to His Majesty the King for the key role he played in this tremendous success.”

Buckingham Palace also praised the move, saying in a statement that it would benefit the whisky industry and the people who depend on it. “His Majesty will be raising a dram to the President’s thoughtfulness and generous hospitality.”  

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Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News. As the face of the Media Miss Minute and Unbiased Updates, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

A tariff rollback on U.K. and Irish whisky restores zero-duty trade, directly affecting what American consumers pay and what U.S. distillers earn from barrel exports.

Whisky prices may stabilize

The removal of the 10% tariff, and a planned 25% increase set for June, eliminates an import cost that had been built into U.K. and Irish whisky pricing in the U.S.

Bourbon barrel trade restored

Scottish distillers are the largest international buyers of used American bourbon barrels, and the Kentucky Distillers' Association said the rollback returns that supply chain to tariff-free terms.

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Sources

  1. The Daily Pour
  2. Donald Trump via Truth Social
  3. CNBC
  4. The Wall Street Journal

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the tariff removal with skepticism, using "says" to distance reports from confirmation while portraying Trump as reactive to royal influence.
  • Media outlets in the center note a "major diplomatic win" but question the policy's scope.
  • Media outlets on the right employ celebratory language like "scrapping" and "singing royal praises," framing the move as a magnanimous "gift" at the King’s "behest" by the "prez."

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump announced he will remove tariffs on whisky from the UK following King Charles III and Queen Camilla's visit to the United States.
  • Trump cited the relationship between Scottish distilleries and American bourbon producers, and the influence of the King and Queen, as reasons for lifting the tariffs.
  • Chris Swonger, CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council, praised the removal of the tariff on UK whisky for strengthening transatlantic ties and supporting industry growth.
  • Scottish First Minister John Swinney credited his lobbying efforts and the King's role for the tariff removal, calling it tremendous news for Scotland's economy.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced the removal of U.S. Tariffs on United Kingdom whisky "in honour of the King and Queen" following King Charles III and Queen Camilla's state visit to the White House.
  • Since 2025, a 10% U.S. Import tariff on British goods, including Scotch whisky, pressured the industry, prompting First Minister John Swinney to personally lobby Trump in Scotland and Washington for relief after months of trade discussions.
  • The tariff caused Scotch whisky exports to the U.S. To fall about 15%, while disrupting the transatlantic supply chain for wooden barrels; U.S. Distillers send $300 million in casks to the U.K. Annually for aging spirits.
  • U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed the tariff removal is part of the U.S.-U.K. Economic Prosperity Deal, granting "preferential duty access" for whisky produced in the United Kingdom alongside other trade measures.
  • Distilled Spirits Council CEO Chris Swonger welcomed the decision, stating it "strengthens transatlantic ties" and brings certainty to producers who can now "grow, invest and support jobs" on both sides of the Atlantic.

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Key points from the Right

  • US President Donald Trump announced the removal of tariffs and trade restrictions on Scottish whisky following King Charles III and Queen Camilla's visit to the United States.
  • The tariff suspension benefits trade between Scotland's whisky industry and Kentucky's bourbon producers, particularly regarding wooden barrels used in production.
  • The move is welcomed by British officials and industry representatives, including the Scotch Whisky Association, for its positive economic impact and as a major concession amid strained transatlantic relations.
  • The decision avoids a planned increase of tariffs on Scotch whisky imposed during Trump's presidency and supports broader trade relations between the US and UK.

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Sources

  1. The Daily Pour
  2. Donald Trump via Truth Social
  3. CNBC
  4. The Wall Street Journal