Trump ends White House Correspondents’ Dinner boycott, will attend next month

Shea Taylor
After years of boycotting, President Donald Trump says he'll attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner for the first time as president.
Image credit: Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images
President Donald Trump will attend this year’s  White House Correspondents’ Dinner, marking the first time he has appeared at the event while serving as president.

Trump did not attend during his first term and skipped last year’s dinner as well. His decision to accept this year’s invitation represents  a notable break  from his long-standing boycott of the event, which presidents have traditionally attended.

In a Truth Social post Monday, Trump referenced that history.

“Because the Press was extraordinarily bad to me, FAKE NEWS ALL, right from the beginning of my First Term, I boycotted the event, and never went as Honoree,” he wrote.

He added that this year would be different.

“In honor of our Nation’s 250th Birthday, and the fact that these “Correspondents” now admit that I am truly one of the Greatest Presidents in the History of our Country, the G.O.A.T., according to many, it will be my Honor to accept their invitation, and work to make it the GREATEST, HOTTEST, and MOST SPECTACULAR DINNER, OF ANY KIND, EVER!”

White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) President and CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang welcomed Trump’s decision to attend.

“For more than 100 years, the journalists of the White House Correspondents’ Association have enjoyed an evening with the president, a dinner that celebrates the First Amendment while supporting the work we do including awards honoring excellent journalism and scholarships to help the next generation of reporters who someday will be the ones asking the questions at the White House,” Jiang said. “We’re happy the president has accepted our invitation and look forward to hosting him.”

Trump is the first sitting president to not have attended the dinner since Calvin Coolidge started the tradition.

  President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner at the Washington Hilton, in Washington, DC, on April 27, 2024.
  US President Barack Obama speaks at the annual White House Correspondent's Association Gala at the Washington Hilton hotel April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
  President George W. Bush conducts the Marine Corps Band during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton April 26, 2008 in Washington, DC.
  President George H.W. Bush attending the annual White House Corrsepondents Association Dinner, laughs as Impressionist Jim Morris began his Bush bit in silence.
  President Bill Clinton applauds following a performance by R&B singer Aretha Franklin at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., May 1, 1999.

While this will be Trump’s first time attending as president, it is not his first appearance at the dinner. 

He famously attended as a guest in 2011, when then-President Barack Obama mocked him during his speech – a moment that became one of the most memorable exchanges in the event’s history.

The dinner, which is set for April 25, comes amid ongoing tensions between Trump and the media. Since beginning his second term, the Trump administration has changed longstanding press access arrangements.

Though the annual event started in 1921, Calvin Coolidge was the first president to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 1924.

In the little more than a year since his return to office, the Trump administration has tried to ban the Associated Press from covering events at the White House and filed lawsuits against multiple media outlets Trump says portray him unfavorably, including CBS, ABC, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and the Des Moines Register. Credentials for several journalists covering the Pentagon have been revoked.

Trump has also pushed for funding cuts to public media, like NPR and PBS, and used the Federal Communications Commission to pressure media companies, though it’s meant to be an independent agency.

This year’s headline entertainer will be mentalist Oz Pearlman. Historically, comedians have hosted the dinner, often delivering pointed jokes about the president. The WHCA moved away from that format last year, canceling comedian Amber Ruffin’s appearance after criticism from the White House.

Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News.
Why this story matters

Trump's attendance at the April 25 dinner follows his administration's documented restrictions on press access, revoked credentials, and legal actions against multiple news organizations.

Press access has been restricted

The administration has banned the Associated Press from some White House events and revoked credentials for Pentagon reporters.

Media outlets face lawsuits

Trump has filed lawsuits against CBS, ABC, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and the Des Moines Register.

Public broadcasting funding cuts

The administration backed federal funding cuts to NPR and PBS, and used the FCC to pressure media companies.

Sources

  1. Fox News
  2. NPR
  3. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Trump's attendance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner with terms like "Yikes" and "Watered Down," emphasizing a past "humiliation" as his motivation.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain a neutral tone, noting a "notable reversal" of a "longtime boycott."
  • Media outlets on the right portray it as a "stunning twist" and a potentially "HILARIOUS!" event, often echoing Trump's self-proclaimed greatness and criticizing the dinner's "woke commedy show."

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

150 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump announced he will attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 25, marking his first attendance as president after boycotting it during his first term due to negative press coverage.
  • Weijia Jiang, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, said the organization is happy Trump accepted the invitation and looks forward to hosting him.
  • The dinner celebrates the First Amendment and has a century-long tradition while raising funds for scholarships and journalism programs.

Key points from the Center

  • On April 25, President Donald Trump will attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton, his first time there as commander-in-chief.
  • Trump said he boycotted past dinners because "the Press was extraordinarily bad to me" and never attended during his first term or last year.
  • Historically, Trump attended the dinner as a guest and was roasted in 2011 by then-President Barack Obama, while this year the WHCA chose Oz Pearlman, mentalist, as the entertainer.
  • WHCA president Weijia Jiang welcomed Trump's acceptance, saying "We're happy the president has accepted our invitation and look forward to hosting him." The decision ends a rupture with the White House press corps after strained relations and changes to press access last year.
  • Positioned as an honor, the White House Correspondents' Association moves last year to avoid a comedian, amid ongoing tensions, while Trump tied his attendance to America’s 250th birthday.

Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump announced he will attend the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner on April 25, breaking his longtime boycott due to perceived unfair treatment by the press.
  • Trump accepted the invitation as the honoree and described the dinner as the greatest and most spectacular event, also referencing the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.
  • The White House Correspondents' Association expressed happiness about Trump's decision, noting the dinner celebrates the First Amendment and honors excellent journalism through awards and scholarships.
  • The dinner will feature mentalist Oz Pearlman instead of a comedian as part of an effort to avoid politics of division.

