Trump escalates pressure on Maduro; Holiday storms soak California

President Donald Trump warns it would be “smart” for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to step aside as the U.S. tightens an oil tanker blockade that’s now choking the South American country’s exports.

Plus, the Supreme Court blocks Trump from deploying National Guard troops to Chicago, keeping a lower-court ruling in place and drawing new limits on domestic military use.

And a powerful atmospheric river targets California on Christmas Eve, bringing flood risks, evacuation warnings and a clear message from forecasters: rethink holiday travel.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

Straight Arrow News wishes you a very Merry Christmas. Simone Del Rosario will return Friday, Dec. 26, with a new episode of Unbiased Updates.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

New Epstein files add color but no new charges to the case

More than 24 hours after the Justice Department’s latest Jeffrey Epstein document dump, we’re getting a clearer picture of what’s actually inside and what isn’t.

Nearly 30,000 pages were released, and while there’s a lot to sift through, a few themes stand out.

The newest batch of files tied to Epstein includes internal emails, subpoenas, flight records and unverified tips collected by federal investigators over several years.

Many of the documents reference President Donald Trump, including emails noting he flew on Epstein’s private jet multiple times in the 1990s. However, it was already publicly known from flight logs.

The files also include subpoenas sent to Mar-a-Lago in 2021, seeking employment records during the prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a federal sentence for sex trafficking.

Jon Elswick / The Associated Press

Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing, and the Justice Department says some claims in the files are false or unsubstantiated.

Another notable thread: internal FBI emails showing investigators once discussed pursuing up to 10 potential co-conspirators after Epstein’s 2019 arrest. No additional charges were ultimately brought, and it’s unclear how far those inquiries went.

One headline-grabbing item, a vulgar letter attributed to Epstein, has now been labeled fake by the Justice Department.

Bottom line, the release adds texture and context to the Epstein investigations, but so far, there are no new criminal charges, no verified client list, and no new allegations backed by evidence.

The work reviewing the file continues.

Trump ramps up pressure on Maduro as tanker seizures paralyze oil exports

Pressure on Venezuela is intensifying militarily, economically and now diplomatically.

Trump has doubled down on his warnings to Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, saying it would be “smart” for him to step aside and warning there will be consequences if he doesn’t.

“We have a massive armada formed, the biggest we’ve ever had, and by far the biggest we’ve ever had in South America,” Trump said. “He could do whatever he wants. It’s all right. Whatever he wants to do. If he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it’ll be the last time he’s ever able to play tough.”

Alex Brandon / The Associated Press

New reports on Wednesday morning indicate that the buildup has already started.

The Wall Street Journal reported the U.S. has moved special-operations aircraft, troops and military equipment into the Caribbean, including Osprey aircraft and cargo planes carrying personnel and gear.

The moves give Washington more options as pressure on Maduro intensifies.

Those words are now backstopped by action.

The U.S. has launched a sweeping crackdown on Venezuelan oil tankers, seizing ships, intercepting others and effectively choking off the country’s main source of cash.

According to The New York Times, the tanker blockade has paralyzed Venezuela’s oil exports.

Ports are congested with unwanted crude, leading to disruptions. Ship owners are canceling contracts, and tankers are either turning back mid-voyage or remaining idle in Venezuelan waters.

Tuesday at the United Nations, the U.S. made clear the pressure campaign is only tightening.

“The United States will impose and enforce sanctions to the maximum extent to deprive Maduro of the resources he uses to fund Cartel de los Soles,” said United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz. “Maduro’s ability to sell Venezuela’s oil enables his fraudulent claim to power and his narco terrorist activities. The people of Venezuela, frankly, deserve better.”

Angelina Katsanis / The Associated Press

Washington said cutting off that oil money cuts off cartel financing. It’s a claim Maduro flatly rejects.

Venezuela is now escorting tankers with gunboats and is considering deploying armed guards on ships bound for China.

With U.S. warships positioned nearby and oil exports grinding to a halt, analysts say Maduro’s options are shrinking fast.

Justices halt National Guard deployment in Chicago, Illinois

Supreme Court justices have, for now, blocked his effort to deploy National Guard troops to the Chicago area after strong objections from Illinois officials, from the governor down to the Chicago mayor.

In a preliminary order, the court said the Trump administration failed to show it had the legal authority to federalize the Guard simply to protect immigration agents and federal property.

Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The ruling pauses a planned deployment tied to immigration protests near Chicago, and it could have ripple effects far beyond Illinois, raising questions about troop orders in other cities.

Three conservative justices dissented, but the court’s majority signaled skepticism that protests, even heated ones, rise to the level required under federal law to justify military involvement.

The administration argued that federal agents were overwhelmed and under threat.

Illinois responded, saying local law enforcement was handling the situation and that bringing in troops would only escalate tensions.

For now, the Guard remains off Chicago streets. It’s one of the most significant checks the court has placed on Trump’s power so far this year.

Gas leak feared in deadly Philadelphia nursing home explosion

A powerful explosion Tuesday afternoon killed two people and injured at least twenty others, tearing through part of a nursing home and prompting a major rescue effort. The explosion ripped through the Bristol Health and Rehab Center in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, about twenty miles northeast of the city.

Explosion at Pennsylvania nursing home ignites blaze, traps elderly residents https://t.co/UnhKZ955n5 pic.twitter.com/0LZGXLfSMF — New York Post (@nypost) December 23, 2025

Utility crews were inside the building at the time, responding to reports of a possible gas leak. Neighbors said the blast was so loud it sounded like an airplane crash.

Police said all residents have now been accounted for.

The fire chief of Bristol Township reported that two explosions occurred, leading to a fire. A section of the building then collapsed, complicating rescue efforts.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro praised first responders, saying firefighters raced in, climbed ladders and carried elderly residents to safety amid the chaos.

Tonight, we saw real heroism in Bucks County.



Firefighters rushed towards danger to put out this fire and rescue people from the burning building, climbing up ladders to get people out of the fire and into the arms of police officers who then literally carried them on their… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) December 24, 2025

CBS News in Philadelphia reported that the facility changed ownership this month. The state health department inspected the site about two weeks ago, and a plan to upgrade the nursing home was reportedly underway.

Dangerous storm slams California, flooding and mudslides likely through Christmas

A deadly storm threatens parts of Northern California on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and flooding.

Plus, a strong atmospheric river, often called a pineapple express, is now moving into Southern California. This increases the likelihood of flash floods, mudslides and dangerous driving conditions through Christmas Day.

⛈️Main band of frontal rain and convective activity coming through the San Mateo Peninsula and North Bay now. Pablo Point in the Marin County highlands reached a gust of 108 mph at 2:10 AM. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VWpL1QCkyp — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 24, 2025

The National Weather Service has upgraded parts of Southern California to a high risk for excessive rainfall — a rare designation — with the heaviest rain expected Wednesday.

“This is the type of storm system that affects the area approximately every 5 to 10 years or so, but what makes this storm unique is that the brunt of the rainfall is expected to occur right through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. My bottom-line point, if you’re planning to be out on the roads during the Christmas holiday, please reconsider your plans.” – Ariel Cohen, National Weather Service

Evacuation warnings are in effect for several areas, especially near recent burn scars from the infernos earlier this year, where even moderate rainfall can trigger mudslides.

Officials stated that urban flooding remains a significant concern.

Jackpot jumps again: Powerball climbs to $1.7B on Christmas Eve

Santa might be bringing more than just socks or slippers tonight. If he gives you a Powerball ticket as a stocking stuffer, consider yourself lucky — it’s a really great gift.

The Powerball jackpot has risen to a jaw-dropping $1.7 billion after no one matched the numbers in Monday night’s draw.

That makes Wednesday’s jackpot the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

If you’re aiming high, the cash option amounts to roughly $781 million before taxes. Alternatively, you can choose the longer route with payments spread over nearly 30 years.

Now, the reality check: your odds of winning are one in 292 million, but hey, tickets are just $2, and someone has won the Powerball on Christmas Eve.

If you’re feeling lucky, Wednesday’s drawing will be at 11 p.m. EST.

Santa’s watching, and apparently so is everyone else.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

More from Straight Arrow News:

Jon Shapley for SAN

Can giving kids bikes help them learn to read? In this city, it works

HOUSTON — Lizbeth Miranda loves to read. But that hasn’t always been the case. For the first seven years of her life, she found reading difficult. There were so many words that felt like roadblocks on the pages of the books in front of her.

Earlier this year, something changed — something big, blue and shiny. Lizbeth, who is 8, began associating reading with joy when she learned she could earn a bicycle if she hit her reading goals.

That was 100 books ago. Read the full story now>