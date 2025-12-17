Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump expected to sign executive order reclassifying marijuana

Shea Taylor
President Donald Trump reportedly plans to sign an executive order rescheduling marijuana.
Image credit: Getty Images
Summary

Reclassification plan

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order reclassifying marijuana from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III, according to reports.

The difference

Rescheduling marijuana would create more opportunities for scientists to research marijuana’s potential uses.

Not decriminalization

Any move to reschedule marijuana would not make it legal in the eyes of the federal government, nor would it decriminalize the drug.

Full story

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order no later than Thursday to reschedule marijuana to a lower drug category, according to multiple reports. Although federal restrictions would be significantly eased, the drug still would not be legalized nationally.

The plan, the reports say, is to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug.

The Drug Enforcement Administration classifies Schedule I drugs as having “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.” Right now, marijuana is on that list alongside drugs like heroin and MDMA (ecstasy).

Schedule III drugs carry a “moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence,” according to the DEA. They include substances like Tylenol with codeine, ketamine and anabolic steroids.

Drugs are classified into five categories, known as schedules, depending on their medical use and the potential for abuse or dependency.

In the Oval Office on Monday, Trump indicated an executive order is coming soon.

“We are considering that because a lot of people want to see it — the reclassification, because it leads to tremendous amounts of research that can’t be done unless you reclassify,” Trump said. “So, we are looking at that very strongly.”

What reclassification won’t do is make marijuana legal under federal law. The Biden administration started the reclassification process for marijuana, but it wasn’t finished before Biden’s term ended.

Medical marijuana is legal in 40 states and Washington, D.C., while recreational marijuana is legal in 24 states.

Mixed reactions

Marijuana remains a hot-button issue on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers on all sides of the aisle divided over whether it should be legal and to what extent.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., spoke out against rescheduling the drug in an interview Monday with NewsNation.

“I think rescheduling marijuana is wrong,” Lawler said. “The fact is, marijuana is a gateway drug. Most of the people who end up using hard substances start out on marijuana.”

“When you look at the challenges that we’re facing as a country with substance use disorder, I don’t think rescheduling marijuana is wise,” he added.

Others support the possible change.

“I’m urging President Trump to listen to the American people & loosen restrictions on marijuana,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said in a social media post this week. “It’s an economic, medical, & public safety issue. Reclassifying marijuana is progress.”

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., however, pointed out that rescheduling is not the same as decriminalization. Another lawmaker said Trump doesn’t have the authority to reschedule a drug through an executive order.

“He can tell any agencies to make every effort, but I’m not sure that it’s legal for the president to do it,” Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., said Tuesday during a webinar organized by the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association.

Sixty-four percent of U.S. adults think the use of marijuana should be legal, according to a Gallup poll released last month.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Alan Judd and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

President Donald Trump considers an executive order to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug, which could affect federal research restrictions and policy debates, but would not make the drug legal nationwide.

Drug policy reform

Reclassifying marijuana would shift federal stance and potentially enable more scientific research, but it stops short of nationwide legalization and prompts debate over drug standards.

Political and legal debate

Lawmakers and officials are divided about the move, raising questions about executive authority and the broader impacts on public health and criminal justice.

Public opinion and state laws

While most U.S. adults support legalization according to Gallup, state laws vary significantly, showing the ongoing gap between federal policy, public opinion, and state-level regulations.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 151 media outlets

Community reaction

Industry stakeholders, including cannabis companies and advocacy groups, generally welcome the potential change while calling for further steps, whereas some local community groups and safety advocates voice concern about workplace and public safety risks linked to marijuana rescheduling.

Do the math

According to industry experts, shifting marijuana to Schedule III could save legal cannabis businesses billions in taxes by lifting restrictions that currently prevent them from deducting standard business expenses, potentially increasing profitability and investment access.

Solution spotlight

Some proposals suggest combining rescheduling with clemency measures for individuals incarcerated on low-level cannabis charges as ways to more fully address criminal justice concerns tied to marijuana policy.

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. ABC News
  3. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
  4. The Hill
  5. Marijuana Moment
  6. Gallup

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame this as positive reform, portraying industry opposition as 'sounding the alarm' about 'catastrophic consequences.'
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally present the consideration, noting benefits for the cannabis industry and research but clarifying it 'not achieve criminal justice reform.' This reveals a fundamental ideological clash over drug policy, societal values, and the balance between economic benefits and perceived public health risks.
  • Media outlets on the right portray it as a 'downgrade,' asserting it will 'not make America great again' and emphasizing conservative opposition with terms like 'strongly and unequivocally oppose,' citing concerns about 'psychotic episodes' and the substance's 'highly addictive and destructive nature,' framing any 'influx of money' negatively.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

151 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration is considering an executive order to reclassify marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III status, which would ease federal restrictions and promote research funding on the drug.
  • Marijuana is currently classified as a Schedule I drug under federal law, indicating high abuse potential and no accepted medical use.
  • The proposed reclassification could open financial access for cannabis businesses and simplify governmental regulations, making it easier for them to obtain funding.
  • Reclassifying marijuana to Schedule III could increase research opportunities and access to banking services.

Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, President Donald Trump said he is "very strongly" considering signing an executive order to reschedule marijuana to Schedule III, easing federal restrictions.
  • For context, efforts to reschedule began under the Biden administration following Department of Health and Human Services recommendations, but DEA administrative reviews stalled amid legal delays, while the White House Domestic Policy Council researched the issue in 2025.
  • Rescheduling would increase medical research and FDA oversight, allow cannabis businesses to deduct expenses barred by Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code, and would not federally legalize marijuana, the Congressional Research Service found.
  • People familiar with the matter said the White House discussed an announcement with industry groups this past week, while Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division leadership met Friday to plan next steps.
  • Multiple studies in recent years have linked marijuana to health risks, and One Chance to Grow Up opposes rescheduling, warning it would endanger youth and ignore ultrapotent THC products.

Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump is expected to reclassify cannabis as a Schedule III drug, according to the Washington Post, easing restrictions and boosting the marijuana business.
  • Trump acknowledged concerns about the dangers of marijuana, mentioning potential health risks like heart attack, stroke, and cognitive impairment.
  • Research published in the British Medical Journal revealed that marijuana users were twice as likely to develop psychosis compared to non-users, with some cases of schizophrenia potentially preventable without cannabis use.
  • A study found that marijuana use decreases brain activation during memory tasks, linking heavy use to negative outcomes in young adults.

