Trump, Mamdani strike friendly tone following ‘productive’ meeting

Devin Pavlou
President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani seemed friendly following their first meeting.
Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Summary

Leaders' first meeting

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump met in the Oval Office for the first time, which lasted just over an hour and concluded with both leaders appearing amicable at a press conference.

Focus on city issues

Their discussion centered on making New York City more affordable, especially regarding issues such as rent, grocery prices and power costs.

Handling disagreements

Trump and Mamdani have had disagreements, like federal agents in New York City and immigration crackdowns, but Trump said they would work out their differences.

Full story

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump, who have strongly criticized each other from afar, met for the first time in the Oval Office Friday afternoon. The meeting lasted a little more than an hour and concluded with a press conference with reporters, where both men appeared friendly.

Both Trump and Mamdani said the meeting was positive, with the president going as far as to say the two have similar ideas. Before the meeting, Trump said the meeting would be “civil” despite the two previously trading insults.

What did the leaders discuss?

The meeting happened behind closed doors but the White House invited reporters inside to ask questions following their meeting. 

The president praised Mamdani’s campaign and said he wants the mayor-elect to do good.

“The better he does, the happier I am,” Trump said.

Mamdani called the meeting “productive” and said they focused on making New York City more affordable for the millions of people who live there. 

“I appreciated the meeting with the president, as he said, it was a productive meeting focused on a place of shared admiration and love, New York City,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani said they focused on rent, grocery prices and power costs. Trump said those are issues that both of them agree need ot be fixed. 

“We talked about some things in very strong common, like housing and getting housing built, and food prices. The price of oil is coming way down,” the president said. 

Despite previously criticizing Mamdani’s plans for the city, when asked if he would feel comfortable living in New York City under Mamdani, he said he would. 

“I would feel very, very comfortable being in New York,” Trump said. “I really would — especially after the meeting, absolutely.” 

Jim WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

During one exchange, a reporter asked Mamdani if he still believed Trump was a fascist. While Mamdani was answering the question, Trump interrupted, saying, “That’s okay, he can say that.” The reporter was referencing Mamdani’s victory speech where he vowed to “reject Donald Trump’s fascism.”

On topics they disagreed on, like federal agents in New York City and immigration crackdowns, Trump said they will work out their differences and that both just want criminals out of the city.

“So we’re going to work together. We’re going to make sure that if there are horrible people there, we want to get them out,” Trump said. “I think he wants to get them out maybe more than I do.”

Mamdani said that while they do have differences, they used the meeting to see what they had in common rather than what they didn’t. 

“What I really appreciate about the president is that the meeting that we had focused not on places of disagreement — which there are many — and also focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers,” Mamdani said.

What happened ahead of the meeting?

During a radio interview Friday morning, Trump praised the self-described democratic socialist’s campaign.

“He’s got a different philosophy,” Trump said. “He’s a little bit different. I give a lot of credit for the run. He did a successful run, and we all know that runs are not easy, but I think we’ll get along fine.”

He said that the two could find common ground.

“We’re looking for the same thing,” Trump said. “We want to make New York strong. And, you know, there’s such a different philosophy.”

Mamdani has said he will approach the meeting with New York City at the forefront, promising to “stand up for New Yorkers every single day.”

“For me, it’s not about myself, it’s not about a relationship with an individual,” he said. “It’s about a relationship between New York City and the White House.”

Mamdani also said his campaign promise to address affordability will influence what he focuses on with Trump.

“I view this meeting as an opportunity for me to make my case,” he said. “It behooves me to ensure that I leave no stone unturned in looking to make this city more affordable.”

Trump’s Oval Office meetings have not always ended well. In March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House early after a tense discussion with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, as reporters watched. 

Before Friday’s meeting, Mamdani met with fellow progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., according to CNN. The two “very briefly” discussed the decision to meet with Trump, which Ocasio-Cortez described as the right move.

“I trust Mayor-elect Mamdani’s leadership, and this is the call that he’s made for the city,” she said.

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., who represents New York City and did not endorse Mamdani, said he found the president’s continued insults of Mamdani unhelpful. 

“I don’t think it’s very helpful for the president to continue to insult him before he meets him,” he said, “and I certainly hope the president goes into the meeting with an open mind.”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The meeting between President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani highlights the challenges and opportunities for collaboration between ideologically opposed leaders, focusing on key issues such as urban affordability and federal-city relations.

Federal-city relations

This theme is central as the meeting may shape the partnership between the federal government and New York City, affecting funding and policy implementation on issues like public safety and economic support.

Affordability crisis

Affordability is a primary agenda item for both leaders and a key concern for New Yorkers, illustrating how cost-of-living issues influence local and national political agendas.

Political polarization

The engagement between President Trump and Mayor-elect Mamdani underscores the deep ideological divisions but also the potential for pragmatic governance across party lines in addressing shared urban challenges.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 361 media outlets

Behind the numbers

During the 2026 fiscal year, New York City is projected to receive $7.4 billion in federal funding, about 6.4% of its total budget. This underscores the real-world stakes of potential cuts threatened in political exchanges.

Community reaction

Local communities, especially in New York, are closely watching the meeting, with groups on different sides expressing either concern about the city’s future under Mamdani’s leadership or hope that bipartisan cooperation might deliver relief on affordability.

History lesson

Previous New York mayors with ambitious progressive agendas have struggled to balance ideals with budget realities, often facing resistance from federal or state governments concerning funding and authority.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CNN
  3. NPR

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the meeting as a potential "showdown," emphasizing Trump's past "belittled" rhetoric and Mamdani as a "rising Democratic star" ready for "whatever happens.
  • Media outlets in the center balance "clash" with potential "detente," using terms like "symbolic and substantive test.
  • Media outlets on the right use "Communist" as a direct descriptor, portraying Mamdani as a "far-left Democratic socialist" or "pie-in-the-sky socialist," framing the encounter as "Marxism Meets MAGA" and suggesting he's "about to get schooled.

Media landscape

361 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump and Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani are scheduled to meet at the White House on Nov. 21, 2025, amid a history of political tension between them.
  • Trump labeled Mamdani a "communist" on his social media, despite Mamdani identifying as a democratic socialist, and has threatened to cut federal funding to New York City if Mamdani took office.
  • Mamdani, who won the mayoral election on Nov. 4, plans to discuss city affordability and other issues during the meeting, hoping to work with Trump to benefit New Yorkers.
  • Despite their stark political differences, Mamdani expressed willingness to work with Trump on issues benefiting New Yorkers.

Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, President Donald Trump is expected to meet at 3 p.m. EST in the Oval Office with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a meeting announced earlier this week.
  • Campaign tensions — marked by sharp criticism from Trump — led to a meeting focusing on Zohran Mamdani's priorities: public safety, economic security, and an affordability agenda over one million New Yorkers voted for.
  • Concrete signals include Mamdani retaining Jessica Tisch as police commissioner and both leaders making pointed remarks during the campaign, highlighting ongoing tensions.
  • The meeting could influence federal funding and city policy as the two discuss the affordability crisis, public safety, and economic security, while a senior Trump administration official said funding threats remain.
  • Live coverage is scheduled, with FOX 5 NY providing live updates and unanchored streaming on YouTube as President Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani meet Friday.

Key points from the Right

  • New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani plans to meet with President Donald Trump on Nov. 21 to discuss affordability in the city.
  • Mamdani aims to work on issues like protecting New Yorkers from immigration enforcement and addressing the cost-of-living crisis, despite Trump's criticism.
  • Trump referred to Mamdani as the "Communist Mayor of New York City" and has previously threatened to cut federal funds.
  • Mamdani asserts he will work with Trump for the benefit of New Yorkers and insists on addressing any harmful policies.

