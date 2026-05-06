Trump flexes his power in Indiana as backed candidates defeat GOP legislators

Shea Taylor
The primary election in Indiana proves Trump still has control over the Republican party, while Democrats gain traction ahead of the midterms.
Image credit: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

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Elections in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan on Tuesday continued a recent trend of proving that while President Donald Trump still has a hold over the Republican party, Democrats are gaining momentum ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Indiana still backs Trump

In Indiana, Trump-backed candidates ousted most of the Republican state Senators who opposed his redistricting push back in December.

Five of the seven targeted incumbents lost , with one holding on and another race still too close to call.

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It’s a signal to Republicans everywhere that even as his approval rating continues to fall, Trump still has power over the GOP to threaten consequences and follow through.

The Senators who just lost re-election all represent districts he carried in 2024, mostly by at least 20 percentage points, according to the Associated Press.

Democrats lock in majority in Michigan

In Michigan, Democrat Chedrick Greene won the special election for Kristen McDonald Rivet’s seat — which has been open since she resigned more than a year ago to take a seat in Congress — locking in his party’s majority in the state Senate.

It’s a good sign for Democrats in the battleground state ahead of November’s midterms.

Wins for both sides in Ohio

Former Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who lost a different Senate seat to Bernie Moreno in 2024, handily won the Democratic nomination in a special election Tuesday.

He’ll face off against Republican Sen. Jon Husted, who was appointed last year to fill JD Vance’s seat when he became the vice president, in November. 

Meanwhile, Republican and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy won his party’s nomination for governor. He’ll take on Democrat Amy Acton, the state’s former health director who ran unopposed, in the general election.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Tuesday's primary and special election results in three states offer concrete data on the current balance of power between parties heading into November's midterm elections.

Trump's grip on GOP primaries

Five of seven Indiana Republican state senators targeted by Trump for opposing his redistricting push lost their primaries, according to the Associated Press, signaling active consequences for intra-party dissent.

Michigan Senate majority locked in

Democrat Chedrick Greene's special election win secured his party's majority in the Michigan state Senate, a concrete shift in which party controls that chamber now.

Ohio November matchups set

Sherrod Brown and Vivek Ramaswamy won their respective nominations, setting the Democratic and Republican lineups for Ohio's Senate and governor's races in November.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. Forbes
  3. The Associated Press
  4. CNN

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. Forbes
  3. The Associated Press
  4. CNN