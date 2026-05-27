Trump gathers Cabinet as Iran accuses US of violating truce

President Donald Trump is convening his Cabinet at the White House Wednesday as peace negotiations with Iran move forward despite Tehran’s claims that the U.S. violated the ceasefire.

Iran released video Tuesday that it claims shows its military responding to recent U.S. actions, including its forces apparently shooting down an American drone and tracking an F-35 fighter jet, following U.S. strikes earlier this week.

An official with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard told the semi-official Tasnim news agency that a return to full-scale fighting is unlikely, but warned that if the war restarts, Iran is prepared to turn its southern coast into a “graveyard for aggressors.”

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US leaders optimistic

Despite the rhetoric, the Trump administration continues to project optimism about a deal. Vice President JD Vance told NBC News Tuesday he’s “extremely hopeful” Iran will agree to an arrangement that prevents it from developing nuclear weapons.

Vance said the bigger challenge will be building an enforcement system that “gives us confidence that they won’t violate the deal in the future.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said a deal with Iran is still possible, but added that Trump either wants to “make a god deal” or none at all.

The American approach

Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command said on Tuesday its ongoing naval blockade has turned away 108 vessels attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports. Iran maintains that it believes the blockade is a violation of the ceasefire.

Trump and his top advisers are expected to discuss Iran, along with other foreign and domestic issues, during Wednesday’s cabinet meeting. The meeting was originally planned to be held at Camp David, but it has since been moved to the White House due tox weather concerns.

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