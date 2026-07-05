Trump has separate phone calls with Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Donald Trump had separate calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sunday the almost 90-minute conversation was “not only protocol-related, but also businesslike and highly constructive.”

“It allowed for a frank discussion of current issues on the bilateral and international agenda,” the statement, issued by presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, said.

Trump, the statement said, “once again confirmed his readiness to facilitate the earliest possible cessation of hostilities and the search for peaceful solutions to overcome the crisis.” Special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will continue mediation efforts and “be ready to visit Moscow at a convenient time.”

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“Speaking about bilateral relations, the Presidents underscored the importance of continuing contacts, including on military-political and, of course, economic issues,” Ushakov’s statement said.

Also on Saturday, Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation, with the latter saying they discussed the “current situation on the frontline as well as our diplomatic efforts.”

“We are grateful to the United States for all the assistance we have received — from Javelins and Patriots to political support — and we deeply value that America stands by us in defending our independence,” Zelenskyy said. He added that “there is a real prospect to put an end to this war, and America’s resolve is decisive.”

Zelenskyy said discussions between him and Trump will continue at the NATO Summit in Turkey, which is set for Tuesday and Wednesday. Topics on the summit’s agenda include defense investment, as well as support for Ukraine.

Straight Arrow reached out to The White House for comment.

Although Ukraine is not part of NATO, Zelenskyy will join the alliance’s leaders in Ankara. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during an event at last month that he expects NATO to show Zelenskyy “and all Ukrainians that our support endures.”

He also had stern words for Putin, saying that he is “afraid of implementing” commitments made during the last summit. Rutte said this year’s summit will be a success if Moscow is sent the message that if it makes “a silly move” against NATO, it’s ready to defend itself.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly confirmed the upcoming meeting with Zelensky, as well as one with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a call with reporters on Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

A senior U.S. official who talked to reporters said Trump will speak to Zelenskyy about how to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end. Trump is expected to follow up with Putin after he meets with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit, the AP reported.

Ukraine denies claims Russia took over Kostyantynivka

Over the weekend, Russia claimed that it took control of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk, which Zelenskyy denied.

“It is just another Russian lie, an attempt to generate some kind of a news story,” he said on X. “If Kostiantynivka were under Russian control, then perhaps Putin would have no problem meeting me there to find a diplomatic way to finally end this war. But the fact is, he won’t cross the front line — reality is very different from Putin’s words.”

The Ukrainian military told CNN that while small groups of Russian soldiers infiltrated Kostiantynivka, counter-sabatoge operations in the town were still happening.

“Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their positions along designated lines,” the Ukrainian military said to CNN.

In addition, Ukrainian drones struck an oil terminal in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

On Sunday, Russian-installed Gov. Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram one person was killed in northern Crimea after an attack by Ukraine. Two other people were injured, one in critical condition. He did not provide any other details about the attack.

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