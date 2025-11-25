Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump health care plan delayed, Republicans push back on Obamacare extension

Shea Taylor
President Donald Trump's announcement on extending Obamacare subsidies, which was expected this week, has now been delayed amid Republican pushback.
Image credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Summary

Announcement delayed

President Donald Trump's announcement on extending Obamacare subsidies has been delayed amid Republican pushback.

Plan's details

The draft proposal reportedly includes a two-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies with new eligibility limits.

Time running out

Senate Republicans promised democrats a mid-December vote on ACA subsidies as part of the deal to reopen the government; a deadline that will be days away when they return from their Thanksgiving recess.

Full story

President Donald Trump’s announcement on extending Obamacare subsidies, which was expected this week, has now been delayed amid Republican pushback. It comes as millions of Americans face steep health care cost increases when current Affordable Care Act tax credits expire at the end of the year. 

The president’s draft proposal reportedly includes a two-year extension of those subsidies with new eligibility limits.

Multiple reports on Monday said the announcement was imminent, but both CNN and MS Now report it’s been delayed amid republican pushback.

However, not all Republicans are reflexively opposed.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

“We gotta quit pointing fingers. We gotta start doing something with this thing,” Rep. Tim Butchett, R-Tn, said in a video posted to social media. “At least Trump’s proposal does something over a two-year period, it keeps people from losing their insurance and it verifies that it’s not a bunch of frauds going on.”

He added, “It gets us to the dadgum table. Look, I don’t like the thing, but at least he’s proposing some changes. And we haven’t done anything in, what, 15 years? Everybody’s griping and moaning about it. At least Trump’s got the guts to do something about it. I say we ought to take a look at it.”

For now, it’s unclear if or when any subsidy extension will move forward.

Senate Republicans promised democrats a mid-December vote on ACA subsidies as part of the deal to reopen the government. When senators return from the Thanksgiving recess, that deadline will be just days away.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell and Devan Markham contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Millions of Americans could face increased health care costs if the Affordable Care Act subsidies expire, with policy discussions delayed due to political disagreements and ongoing negotiations in Congress.

Affordable Care Act subsidies

The story highlights the renewal and extension of health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, which directly affects insurance affordability for millions of Americans.

Political negotiation

Disagreements among Republican leaders have delayed an expected policy announcement, illustrating ongoing partisan debates over health care policy and reform.

Future legislative action

Upcoming deadlines and promised votes on subsidies indicate that legislative decisions in the coming weeks will impact when and how Americans access health care subsidies.

Sources

  1. USA Today
  2. The Associated Press
  3. CNN
  4. MS Now

Sources

