Trump honors four US troops killed in Iran attacks, flies one family to Georgia on Air Force One

Jason K. Morrell
President Donald Trump attended the dignified transfer of four U.S. service members killed in recent attacks tied to the war with Iran on Wednesday.
Image credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump attended the dignified transfer of four U.S. service members killed in recent attacks tied to the war with Iran on Wednesday, then flew to Georgia with the parents of one of the fallen soldiers after learning they were headed to the same event.

Army 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad and Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton were returned to Dover Air Force Base after they were killed in separate attacks in Jordan and Iraq.

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Dover ceremony honors the fallen

Trump stood alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine and other military leaders as each flag-draped transfer case was carried from the aircraft. Before arriving in Delaware, he called attending a dignified transfer “one of the hardest things to do as a president.” He later met privately with the families before the ceremony.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Feehan family joins Air Force One

Trump later traveled to Marietta, Georgia, where he told the audience he had invited Feehan’s parents to fly with him after learning they were headed to the same event.

“I said, so if you want, I’ll give you a ride on Air Force One. And they said, wow. Wow,” Trump told the crowd.

MARIETTA, GEORGIA – JULY 22: The family of Army 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan (R) depart Air Force One with U.S. President Donald Trump at Dobbins Air Reserve Base as they accompany him to Georgia following Feehan’s dignified transfer on July 22, 2026 in Marietta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

During his remarks, Trump thanked Stephen and Shari Feehan for their son’s service and said the country would carry Tyler Feehan’s memory forward. Images from Georgia showed the couple arriving with the president before joining him at the event.

Air defense units carried the burden

All four service members served in Army air defense units responsible for protecting U.S. forces from incoming missiles and drones.

1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan of Hawaii (left), Pvt. Isabella Gonzales of Texas (left-center), Sgt. Michael Swinton of North Carolina (right-center), Sgt. Angel Ramper-Sad of New York (right) U.S. Army Handout via Reuters

Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, were killed when an Iranian missile struck Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, New York, was initially listed as missing before the Pentagon confirmed he had also died in the attack. Swinton, 30, of Spring Lake, North Carolina, was killed at Erbil Air Base in Iraq while taking part in the controlled detonation of a downed Iranian drone.

Those losses reflect how the conflict has changed for U.S. forces. Army air defense units now spend much of their time defending bases across the Middle East from repeated missile and drone attacks, and more than 100 American troops have been wounded since the latest fighting resumed.

The Pentagon says 18 U.S. service members have been killed since the war with Iran began earlier this year.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

Eighteen U.S. service members have been killed since fighting with Iran began, with more than 100 wounded, reflecting an active armed conflict involving American military personnel.

Active U.S. combat losses

The Pentagon confirms 18 service members killed and more than 100 wounded since the war with Iran began, establishing an ongoing armed conflict with documented American casualties.

Bases under repeated attack

Army air defense units are now regularly defending U.S. bases in Jordan and Iraq from missile and drone strikes, according to the article.

Multiple states affected

The four soldiers killed came from Hawaii, Texas, New York and North Carolina, reflecting the geographic spread of families directly affected by the conflict.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

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Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. The Washington Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the ceremony as politically tainted, centering Trump’s alleged “boasting,” “claims,” and even an “obvious lie” about the fallen and his Iran war.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right treat the same event as a solemn tribute and folds it into hawkish geopolitics, using phrases like “unsafe for the world,” “untethered,” and “Iran war” to stress danger and necessity.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump attended the dignified transfer of four U.S. Service members killed in the Middle East at Dover Air Force Base, where their remains were returned to their families.
  • Two U.S. Army soldiers were among those killed in Iranian missile and drone attacks in Jordan.
  • Trump met privately with the grieving families and described the ritual as one of the hardest duties to perform as president.
  • He vowed that Iran would face consequences for the attacks.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth attended a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for four U.S. Service members killed in the Middle East.
  • Hostilities with Iran reignited following a broken ceasefire in early July, leaving at least 18 Americans dead and approximately 500 injured since the conflict began in February.
  • The ceremony honored 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, and Sgt. Angel Rampersad, whose remains were transported in flag-draped cases as Trump and Hegseth paid respects.
  • During a Tuesday hearing, Sen. Gary Peters challenged Hegseth on war strategy, calling the administration's efforts "an utter and complete failure" while questioning the long-term plan.
  • Lawmakers continue to question war costs as the administration requests one and a half trillion dollars for defense, amid deepening concerns about leadership and conflict strategy.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump and Secretary Pete Hegseth attended a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base honoring four U.S. Army soldiers killed in recent Middle East operations amid conflict with Iran.
  • The fallen soldiers are Tyler James Feehan, Isabella Gonzales, Angel Rampersad, and Michael Emmanuel Swinton, killed in attacks in Jordan and Iraq.
  • Trump met with the families of the deceased, inviting Feehan's family aboard Air Force One and describing attending dignified transfers as his hardest presidential duty.
  • Trump vowed to carry the soldiers' memory and warned Iran would pay heavily for the attacks amid ongoing administration investigations.

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Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. The Washington Post