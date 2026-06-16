Trump hopes to put Iran in ‘rearview mirror’ as G7 talks redirect to Ukraine

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
Trump is at the G7 summit with two foreign policy tests front and center: a peace deal with Iran and a push to end the war in Ukraine.
Image credit: Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

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President Donald Trump is at the G7 summit Tuesday with two major foreign policy tests front and center: a fragile peace deal with Iran and his push to end the war in Ukraine.

World leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks Tuesday, after Britain unveiled a new round of sanctions targeting Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, a network of ships used to keep oil moving around Western restrictions.

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Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

A Ukraine focus

Trump was among those who met with fellow G-7 leaders and Zelenskyy after announcing what he says is a deal to end the conflict with Iran.

“I’m very happy to say the deal will be signed and the Strait is already partially opened,” Trump said. “So, you know, now that this is finished, we’re going to be focusing on that, see if we can get that one done. 25,000 people a month are dying, mostly, mostly soldiers. That shouldn’t happen.”

The president told other world leaders Tuesday that he wants to focus on Ukraine, saying the issue of Iran will soon be “back in the rearview mirror.” He added that he will hold further talks with Zelenskyy after initial Ukraine discussions wrapped in just over an hour.

“The whole thing is ridiculous,” Trump said of the war. “So, yeah, I’m going to do whatever I can.”

From left, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

Iran issue is not fully settled

But despite Trump declaring victory on Iran, Tehran is signaling there’s still work to do.

Iran’s foreign minister says talks with the U.S. will move forward in two phases, with the first focused on ending the conflict, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, accessing frozen funds and reconstruction.

Only after that, he says, will negotiators tackle the bigger questions of Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief.

But those comments don’t fully line up with what Trump has been saying.

The president has repeatedly said the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and that Iran has already agreed to never develop a nuclear weapon, even as Tehran suggests those issues remain part of future negotiations.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Diplomatic developments at the G7 involving Iran and Ukraine touch on oil supply stability and the trajectory of a war that has shaped U.S. foreign policy commitments and energy markets.

Strait of Hormuz status is disputed

Trump says the Strait of Hormuz is fully open, but Iran's foreign minister describes it as a matter still tied to ongoing, phased negotiations, leaving the status of a critical oil shipping route contested.

Iran nuclear deal remains unresolved

Trump has said Iran agreed to never develop a nuclear weapon, but Tehran's foreign minister describes nuclear issues as part of a second phase of talks that has not yet begun.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

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Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NBC News
  3. CNN

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NBC News
  3. CNN