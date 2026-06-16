Trump hopes to put Iran in ‘rearview mirror’ as G7 talks redirect to Ukraine

President Donald Trump is at the G7 summit Tuesday with two major foreign policy tests front and center: a fragile peace deal with Iran and his push to end the war in Ukraine.

World leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks Tuesday, after Britain unveiled a new round of sanctions targeting Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, a network of ships used to keep oil moving around Western restrictions.

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A Ukraine focus

Trump was among those who met with fellow G-7 leaders and Zelenskyy after announcing what he says is a deal to end the conflict with Iran.

“I’m very happy to say the deal will be signed and the Strait is already partially opened,” Trump said. “So, you know, now that this is finished, we’re going to be focusing on that, see if we can get that one done. 25,000 people a month are dying, mostly, mostly soldiers. That shouldn’t happen.”

The president told other world leaders Tuesday that he wants to focus on Ukraine, saying the issue of Iran will soon be “back in the rearview mirror.” He added that he will hold further talks with Zelenskyy after initial Ukraine discussions wrapped in just over an hour.

“The whole thing is ridiculous,” Trump said of the war. “So, yeah, I’m going to do whatever I can.”

From left, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

Iran issue is not fully settled

But despite Trump declaring victory on Iran, Tehran is signaling there’s still work to do.

Iran’s foreign minister says talks with the U.S. will move forward in two phases, with the first focused on ending the conflict, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, accessing frozen funds and reconstruction.

Only after that, he says, will negotiators tackle the bigger questions of Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief.

But those comments don’t fully line up with what Trump has been saying.

The president has repeatedly said the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and that Iran has already agreed to never develop a nuclear weapon, even as Tehran suggests those issues remain part of future negotiations.

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