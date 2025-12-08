Trump hosts Kennedy Center Honors

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump hosted the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony Sunday night. This year’s honorees, who were hand-picked with the president’s input, include Sylvester Stallone, Kiss, Gloria Gaynor and George Strait.

“These are incredible people — among the greatest artists and actors, performers, musicians, singers and songwriters ever to walk the face of the Earth,” Trump said of the honorees.

While, presidents usually attend the Kennedy Center Honors, Trump is the first to host the ceremony It’s also a sharp reversal from his first term, when he skipped the Honors entirely after several artists objected to his presence.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has installed himself as chairman of the Kennedy Center, removed its longtime president and ousted Democrats from the center’s board, giving him the unusual control over one of Washington’s most cherished cultural institutions.