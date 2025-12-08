Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump hosts Kennedy Center Honors

Shea Taylor
In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump hosted the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony Sunday night.
Image credit: Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

Summary

Trump hosts honors

President Donald Trump hosted the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Sunday night.

Honoree selection process

This year's Kennedy Center honorees, including Sylvester Stallone, Kiss, Gloria Gaynor and George Strait, were selected with input from Trump.

Change from previous term

While presidents usually attend the Kennedy Center Honors, Trump was the first to host the event.

Full story

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump hosted the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony Sunday night. This year’s honorees, who were hand-picked with the president’s input, include Sylvester Stallone, Kiss, Gloria Gaynor and George Strait.

“These are incredible people — among the greatest artists and actors, performers, musicians, singers and songwriters ever to walk the face of the Earth,” Trump said of the honorees.

  WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 23: Kiss (Peter Criss, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley) is honored at THE 48TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS
    Tracey Salazar/CBS via Getty Images
  WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 23: Pictured: Garth Brooks performs at THE 48TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS
    Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images
  WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 23: President Donald J. Trump hosts THE 48TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS
    Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images
  WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 23: Pictured: Miranda Lambert performs at THE 48TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS
    Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images
  WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 23: Pictured: Elle King performs at THE 48TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS
    Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images
  WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 23: Pictured: Debbie Winans performs at THE 48TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS
    Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images
  WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 23: Michael Crawford, Sylvester Stallone, President Donald J. Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump at THE 48TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS
    Tracey Salazar/CBS via Getty Images
  WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 23: Paul Stanley, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Crawford, and Sylvester Stallone are honored at THE 48TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS
    Tracey Salazar/CBS via Getty Images

While, presidents usually attend the Kennedy Center Honors, Trump is the first to host the ceremony It’s also a sharp reversal from his first term, when he skipped the Honors entirely after several artists objected to his presence.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has installed himself as chairman of the Kennedy Center, removed its longtime president and ousted Democrats from the center’s board, giving him the unusual control over one of Washington’s most cherished cultural institutions.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell and Devan Markham contributed to this report.
Tags: , ,

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. CNN
  3. The Associated Press

