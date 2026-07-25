Trump, journalists mark return of WHCA dinner after April attack

Diane Duenez
Image credit: By: Eric Lee
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The White House Correspondents’ Association held a rescheduled dinner Friday, returning to its annual celebration of journalism months after a shooting interrupted the group’s April event and prompted renewed attention to political violence, press freedom and security around the presidency.

President Donald Trump attended the dinner and later addressed the audience, mixing praise for law enforcement and the association with jokes about the press and political rivals. He said the rescheduled gathering showed that Americans “do not yield to political violence” and said differences should be settled “not with bullets, but with open and vigorous debate.”

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Outgoing WHCA President Weijia Jiang of CBS News said the association chose to continue the tradition after the earlier dinner was halted. She said journalists in the room shifted into reporting mode as law enforcement responded and administration officials gathered information.

“We are back,” Jiang said. “We will not be intimidated. We refuse to let an act of violence have the final word.”

The association presented service awards to the Washington Hilton staff and to Secret Service Officer Victor Gonzalez. Speakers said hotel employees remained at their posts during the April disruption and later helped preserve unserved meals for donation to local shelters. Trump also singled out Gonzalez in his remarks, saying the officer engaged the attacker without hesitation after gunfire struck his protective vest.

Jacqui Heinrich of Fox News, the incoming WHCA president, said political violence “must have no home in America” and described journalism as a public service that can broaden understanding and inform decisions.

Trump said he had wanted the April program to continue after the shooting but later agreed it made more sense to reschedule. He repeated the phrase “the show must go on,” saying the dinner’s return reflected resilience after the disruption.

His remarks also included criticism of news coverage of his presidency, references to his past decision not to attend the dinner while in office, and jokes aimed at journalists, entertainers and political figures. Trump said he believed he had been treated unfairly by the press but told the audience he respected many reporters and planned to return the next year unless coverage became “really, really nasty.”

The evening also included a tribute to the history of presidential press coverage and the First Amendment, including remarks and video segments about the role of reporters in questioning presidents and documenting government actions. One segment was identified from the stage as having used artificial intelligence.

The dinner also featured journalism awards.  Andrew Harnik of Getty Images received the visual journalism award for a photo taken in the Oval Office. The Wall Street Journal received the Katharine Graham Award for Courage and Accountability for coverage of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. This is the same coverage Trump unsuccessfully sued the Journal for defamation over.

The association also presented the Dunigan-Payne Award for Lifetime Achievement to photojournalists Melissa Young and Susan Walsh, citing their decades of work covering presidents, campaigns, disasters, wars and major world events.

In accepting the honor, Walsh said the award “means so much” and said she and Young were often the only two women in the White House travel pool. Young said she was proud to receive the award “for a lifetime of breaking barriers” and urged others to “keep up the good fight and tear down those walls.”

The event is the association’s primary annual fundraiser. It centers on themes of press freedom, public accountability and the continuation of a tradition that dates to the 1920s, when presidents began attending the correspondents’ dinner.

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Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Behind the numbers

The rescheduled dinner hosted about 700 guests, down from 2,600 in April. The Secret Service has opened roughly 10,000 protective intelligence cases since January, a nearly 40% increase from the same period last year.

Context corner

The White House Correspondents' Dinner has been held annually since 1921, with every president since Calvin Coolidge in 1924 attending at least once. Trump boycotted the event throughout his first term, making the April dinner his first presidential appearance. The Washington Hilton was also the site of the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.

Diverging views

Outlets on the left framed Trump's speech as an embarrassing failure, describing the audience as largely silent and the jokes as falling flat, with some noting comments that "flirted with racism." Outlets on the right characterized the speech as entertaining and on-brand, emphasizing Trump's humor and his message of defiance against political violence.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame President Donald Trump’s return as an adversarial spectacle, stressing a “rambling,” “insult-filled” speech, “anti-trans mockery,” and pressure on the press.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right recast the same moment as a defiant “free speech” and “First Amendment” stand after a “foiled assassination attempt,” using language like “defying threats,” “fake news,” and “Trump 2028” to signal resilience and pushback.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, July 24, 2026, President Donald Trump attended the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C., delivering a rambling hour-long speech.
  • Following the April 25 shooting by Cole Tomas Allen at the Washington Hilton, organizers relocated the gala to the Waldorf Astoria and implemented heightened security measures, including single-entrance screening and detection dogs.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump returned to the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association dinner in July 2026, delivering an hour-long speech with humor, insults and praise while avoiding more biting planned remarks.
  • The event took place at the Waldorf Astoria hotel with heightened security after an attempted attack disrupted the original April dinner. The venue was smaller and more intimate.

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