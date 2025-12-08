Trump Jr: Father may walk away from Ukraine as Kremlin cheers US shift

President Donald Trump now says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “hasn’t read” the U.S. peace proposal aimed at ending the war, adding to a weekend of signals from Trump World that Washington’s approach to Ukraine may be shifting.

Overnight, Russia launched one of its largest attacks in months, as peace talks continue with no major breakthrough.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Trump Jr. suggests Trump ‘may’ walk away

Donald Trump Jr. said this weekend that his father may ultimately walk away from Ukraine if Kyiv doesn’t move toward a peace deal with Russia. Speaking at the Doha Forum, he argued that corruption has long plagued Ukraine and claimed the president’s unpredictability is a negotiating advantage.

Asked directly whether President Trump might step back entirely, he said, “I think he may.”

He added that Trump “is not following the playbook of every clown who’s again been a bureaucrat for decades,” and that unpredictability “forces everyone to actually deal in an intellectually honest capacity.”

Trump Jr. also downplayed Ukraine as a priority for many Americans, comparing the war to the administration’s campaign against narcotics traffickers and arguing the drug threat is more immediate.

Trump: Zelenskyy hasn’t read the US proposal

Speaking separately on Sunday night on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Honors, Trump criticized Zelenskyy for not yet having reviewed the U.S. peace plan that negotiators spent three days discussing with their Ukrainian counterparts.

“I’m a little bit disappointed that President Zelenskyy hasn’t yet read the proposal … his people love it. Russia is, I believe, fine with it, but I’m not sure that Zelenskyy’s fine with it,” Trump said.

The AP noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not formally endorsed the U.S. plan, and recently called parts of it unworkable, even though earlier drafts were widely seen as more favorable to Moscow.

Zelenskyy said Sunday that Ukraine “is determined to keep working in good faith” with American negotiators.

“I expect detailed information from them on everything that was said to the American envoys in Moscow, and on the nuances the Americans are prepared to modify in negotiations with us and with the Russians,” he said in his nightly address.

Kremlin praises new US national security strategy

As Trump Jr. floated a possible pullback, Moscow reacted positively to the administration’s newly released National Security Strategy.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state-run Tass news agency that the document includes statements “against confrontation and in favor of dialogue,” and said it aligns with Russia’s view of how to move toward a settlement.

The strategy describes ending the Ukraine war as a core U.S. priority needed to “reestablish strategic stability with Russia.”

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Meanwhile, Russia unleashes new wave of attacks

Even as diplomacy intensifies, the war on the ground continues.

Overnight, Russia launched 241 drones and five missiles across Ukraine, striking energy infrastructure and killing at least two civilians, according to Ukrainian officials.

President Zelenskyy said the targets were “peaceful Ukrainian cities and communities” and reiterated the urgent need for more air-defense systems.

The industrial city of Kremenchuk, home to a major oil refinery, suffered significant damage, with regional officials warning of ongoing power, heat and water disruptions.