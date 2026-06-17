Trump keeps acting DNI in place, abruptly halts planned Clayton confirmation

Jason K. Morrell
In a bid to force the SAVE Act and a FISA vote, President Trump delays Jay Clayton's nomination as Director of National Intelligence.
Image credit: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

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President Donald Trump is delaying Jay Clayton’s nomination to serve as director of national intelligence and says a Senate confirmation hearing scheduled for Wednesday will not move forward.

Trump announced on Truth Social that Bill Pulte will remain acting DNI for now. He blamed Democrats for backing away from what he described as a deal to support reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, after Republicans moved to replace Pulte.

But Trump also cited another reason for the delay: He said he does not want Clayton to leave his current job as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York until his successor, Jamie McDonald, is confirmed.

Pulte, FISA and other holdups

Lawmakers in both parties have criticized Trump’s decision to install Pulte as acting DNI, pointing to his lack of intelligence experience and accusing him of using his role as head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency to target Trump’s perceived adversaries.

Democrats had refused to support an extension of FISA while Pulte was slated to lead the intelligence community.

Pulte is scheduled to take over as acting DNI on Friday. Senate Republicans accelerated Clayton’s confirmation process in hopes of limiting how long Pulte would remain in the position, a move Trump sharply criticized.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“The Republicans agreed with Dumocrats to remove very fair, and talented, William Pulte, from serving as Acting DNI in return for getting FISA approved by the Dumocrats,” Trump wrote. “However, the Republicans moved so fast with the hearings of the Great Jay Clayton, current U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, that Pulte would be gone before the Dumocrats would vote on FISA.”

Trump also said he will not support a FISA extension unless Congress passes the SAVE America Act, a Republican-backed bill that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

Can Trump cancel the hearing?

Confirmation hearings are typically scheduled and controlled by the Senate committee overseeing the nomination —  in this case, the Senate Intelligence Committee.

It is unclear whether Trump discussed the matter with committee chairman Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., before announcing that the hearing would be canceled.

There is no indication yet when Clayton’s confirmation hearing will be rescheduled.

Another confirmation fight

Trump’s post also underscored his desire to keep Clayton in place as Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor until McDonald is confirmed by the Senate.

McDonald was nominated to the position Saturday.

“In the meantime, Bill Pulte will remain as the Acting Director of National Intelligence,” Trump wrote.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

A stalled Senate confirmation and a linked legislative demand are creating uncertainty around who leads U.S. foreign surveillance operations and whether a key surveillance law gets renewed.

Surveillance law in limbo

Reauthorization of FISA, the foreign surveillance program, is on hold after Trump said he will not support an extension unless Congress also passes a voter citizenship verification bill.

Voter registration bill attached

Trump has linked FISA renewal to passage of the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, according to his public post.

DNI leadership unsettled

Bill Pulte, whose nomination drew bipartisan criticism over his lack of intelligence experience, remains acting DNI with no confirmed timeline for his replacement.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Yahoo! News

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Yahoo! News