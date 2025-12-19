Unbiased. Straight Facts.
‘Trump Kennedy Center’ name goes live, but may not stick

Jason K. Morrell
The Kennedy Center woke up with a new name and a growing political fight around it after a vote by its board of trustees.
Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Summary

Name change controversy

The Kennedy Center's board of trustees has voted to rename the institution as the 'Trump Kennedy Center.' The new branding was displayed on the Kennedy Center's website following what was described as a unanimous vote.

Political and legal pushback

Democratic leaders and legal experts have criticized both the validity and process of the name change. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stated that 'the board lacks the legal authority to rename a memorial established by Congress.'

Kennedy family response

Members of the Kennedy family have publicly condemned the rebranding. According to a social media post by Joe Kennedy, the Kennedy Center is 'a living memorial created by federal law,' and he compared attempts to rename it to renaming the Lincoln Memorial.

Full story

The Kennedy Center woke up with a new name and a growing political fight around it. After a vote by its board of trustees, the iconic performing arts venue is now being branded as the “Trump Kennedy Center.”

It’s a move that has triggered swift backlash from Democrats, members of the Kennedy family, and legal experts who say the board may not have the authority to make the change stick.

The name change goes live

The new branding appeared Thursday on the Kennedy Center’s official website following what the center described as a unanimous board vote. Supporters of the move, including the White House and Kennedy Center leadership, say Trump “saved the building” financially, a claim critics dispute.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the vote on X, praising what she called Trump’s “unbelievable work.” She said the building “not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation.”

Trump joined the board meeting virtually from Florida and remained on the call through the vote, according to an attendee who spoke anonymously to The Washington Post. Speaking later at the White House, Trump said the decision caught him off guard.

“Well, I was honored by it. The board is a very distinguished board, most distinguished people in the country. And I was surprised by it, and I was honored by it,” Trump said. “You know, we’ve, we’re saving the building. We saved the building, the building was in such bad shape.”

Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell echoed that framing, writing on X that the rebrand shows a bipartisan commitment to the arts.

Democrats push back hard

Democrats, however, were quick to condemn both the substance of the move and the process behind it.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the people behind the decision “pathetic.” He argued that the board lacks the legal authority to rename a memorial established by Congress.

“These people are pathetic. They are sycophants. And these are individuals right now who are bending the knee to a loser,” Jeffries said. “They don’t have the power to do it. Only Congress can rename the Kennedy Center.”

Heather Diehl/Getty Images

The center’s official name, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, is written into federal law dating back to 1964, after President Kennedy’s assassination. Legal scholars have said changing that name would likely require an act of Congress, not just a board vote.

Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty, an ex officio member of the board, said she attempted to raise objections during the virtual meeting but was unable to do so.

“Be clear, I was on that call, and as I tried to push my button to voice my concern, to ask questions, and certainly not to vote in support of this, I was muted,” she said in a video posted on X.

The Kennedy Center responded that all board members were invited to attend the meeting in person and that non-voting members could listen in remotely.

Kennedy family reacts

Members of the Kennedy family also sharply criticized the move.

In a post on X, former Massachusetts congressman Joe Kennedy said the center is a living memorial created by federal law. He compared the rebranding to renaming the Lincoln Memorial.

“It can no sooner be renamed than can someone rename the Lincoln Memorial, no matter what anyone says,” he wrote.

Other family members echoed that sentiment, arguing that the change undermines the center’s original purpose and legacy.

The largest hall at the Kennedy Center seats about 2,400 people, with other halls ranging from 300 to 2,300.

A politicized institution

The vote follows a turbulent year at the Kennedy Center. Since returning to office, Trump has overhauled the board, replacing members appointed by Democratic presidents with loyalists and naming himself chairman.

The shakeup sparked resignations, public criticism from artists, and declining ticket sales in several of the center’s major venues, according to reporting by The Washington Post.

Trump has also inserted himself into the center’s public image, hosting this year’s Kennedy Center Honors and repeatedly joking about renaming the institution. They were comments that, until now, were largely treated as rhetorical.

What comes next

Despite the board’s vote and the immediate rebranding online, the legal status of the name change remains unsettled. Experts say Congress would likely need to amend the original statute for the new name to carry legal force.

Democrats tell Axios they’re exploring possible legal and legislative responses, though some acknowledge the fight may not rise to the top of their agenda.

Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The renaming of the Kennedy Center by President Donald Trump's appointed board raises questions about legal authority, historical legacy, and the politicization of major public cultural institutions in the United States.

Legal authority and process

Multiple sources note that Congress established the Kennedy Center's name by statute, with legal experts and lawmakers stating that any official change requires congressional approval, highlighting fundamental questions about legal procedures and institutional checks.

Historical and cultural legacy

Renaming a memorial dedicated to President John F. Kennedy has sparked strong reactions from the Kennedy family and lawmakers who argue, according to various sources, that the center symbolizes national cultural values and bipartisan respect for history.

Partisan governance and cultural institutions

According to numerous reports, President Trump's overhaul of the Kennedy Center board to install political allies and change cultural programming is seen as an example of increased politicization in publicly-funded institutions, raising debate over stewardship and public trust.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 400 media outlets

Context corner

The Kennedy Center was established in 1964 as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy and has long been considered a nonpartisan cultural institution. Previous efforts to rename other federal monuments have similarly encountered legal or public resistance.

Debunking

While the Kennedy Center's board changed its branding and online name, legal experts widely agree that the official name can only be changed by Congress. Despite public announcements and signage changes, the name remains statutorily unchanged.

History lesson

Naming federally established memorials after living presidents is unprecedented in US history. Similar attempts, such as renaming the Lincoln Memorial, have historically failed or been rejected due to legal and public opinion barriers.

Sources

  1. Kennedy Center
  2. The Washington Post
  3. Axios
  4. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the rename as cronyism and institutional erosion—using words like "handpicked," "cronies," "cult of personality" and disputing the "unanimous" claim.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize accomplishment and honor, citing Trump's roughly $250–257 million in funding as proof he "saved the building" and calling the vote a deserved recognition.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

400 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Kennedy Center will be renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center after a unanimous board vote, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
  • Leavitt stated that the renaming recognizes President Trump's work in saving the building and improving its reputation over the past year.
  • The name change may face legal challenges because existing laws prohibit renaming the building without Congressional approval.
  • Some artists have expressed sadness at the changes, and attorney Deborah Rutter disputed claims of financial mismanagement.

Key points from the Center

  • On December 18, 2025, the Kennedy Center Board voted to rename it the Trump-Kennedy Center, Leavitt wrote, "Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump…"
  • The president’s earlier moves to change programming and personnel set the stage as Donald Trump, President, removed Kennedy Center leadership, installed a Trump‑handpicked Board of Trustees, and replaced the president with Richard Grenell, interim president.
  • The vote occurred during a board meeting that Trump joined by phone, while Rep. Joyce Beatty said she tried to object but was muted, and several artists and consultants, including Issa Rae and Louise Penny, withdrew as `Hamilton` canceled performances.
  • Legal experts note the Center was named by Congress and cannot be renamed without action; Rep. Joyce Beatty said, "the Congress has a say in this" and disputed the vote’s unanimity, raising legal questions.
  • Earlier this year, the Kennedy Center informed some Pride organizers they could no longer host events, reflecting programming shifts amid broader institutional changes.

Key points from the Right

  • The Kennedy Center board unanimously voted to rename it the Trump-Kennedy Center on Dec. 18, 2025, as announced by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
  • Leavitt stated this decision honors President Trump for his efforts in financial reconstruction and improving the center's reputation.
  • Roma Daravi, a spokesperson for the Kennedy Center, noted the decision recognizes Trump's role in saving the institution from financial ruin.
  • Critics, including Representative Joyce Beatty, questioned the authority of the board's decision, claiming it was not on the agenda and not unanimously agreed upon.

