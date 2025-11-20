Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump moves to reverse some Endangered Species Act protections

Evan Hummel
Image credit: David McNew/Getty Images

The Trump administration announced proposed changes to the Endangered Species Act.

Some of the changes the administration argues will help spur economic development and protect American livelihoods.

Environmentalists expressed concerns with the removal of certain protections for endangered species at a time when they say species’ extinctions are occurring at rapid rates.

The Trump administration on Wednesday initiated the reversal of protections for threatened species and their habitats, proposing a series of changes to the rules that implement the Endangered Species Act. The move is a revival of changes that were made during President Donald Trump’s first term but were eventually blocked by the Biden administration.

According to an announcement by the Interior Department, the reversals would include the elimination of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s “blanket rule” that protects animals and plant life as soon as they are designated as threatened. Federal agencies would instead be required to establish species-specific protection regulations, which would likely require a substantial amount of time.

The move follows repeated requests from Republicans and fossil fuel and agricultural companies to revise the Endangered Species Act.

The act was adopted in 1973 and is credited with saving 99% of species listed as endangered. Those include the bald eagle, whooping cranes, peregrine falcons and American alligators, according to the  Interior Department.

Trump’s frustration with environmental rules

Trump has expressed frustration with the act and other environmental protections, arguing some are harming economic growth with overburdensome regulations.

The Endangered Species Act protects more than 1,600 species across the U.S. and its territories.

Environmentalists contend that the administration’s changes will cause significant delays to species-saving efforts, including revitalizing habitats and populations for the monarch butterfly, Florida manatee, California spotted owl and North American wolverine. 

Biologists also say the rule changes come at an unprecedented time of species extinction that is a result of climate change and loss of habitat from human development. 

As he has pushed for more oil and gas production, Trump has sought to rescind a number of environmental regulations on fossil fuel companies.

Change to definition of ‘harm’

The Trump administration also wants to change the definition of “harm” under the Endangered Species Act in an attempt to get past species protections to expand logging operations to national forests and public lands.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum suggested in a statement that the administration is reestablishing the Endangered Species Act to be in line with its initial goal while protecting “Americans who depend on our land and resources.”

“These revisions end years of legal confusion and regulatory overreach, delivering certainty to states, tribes, landowners and businesses while ensuring conservation efforts remain grounded in sound science and common sense,” Burgum said.

An additional change would reportedly require officials to assess economic impacts when determining whether certain habitats are vital to a species’ continued survival.

A White House source told CBS News earlier this year that Trump intended to modify the Endangered Species Act to facilitate building in the habitats of endangered species. The president subsequently ordered energy and environmental regulators to allow a number of environmental protections to expire, along with other measures to pull back on environmental rules to encourage construction and economic expansion.

PERC celebrates move

Property and Environmental Research Center (PERC), which sued the Interior Department in March over the Endangered Species Act blanket protection rule, applauded the proposed changes.

“This reform acknowledges the blanket rule’s unlawfulness and puts recovery back at the heart of the Endangered Species Act,” PERC vice president Jonathan Wood said Wednesday. He called the changes a “necessary course correction” by the federal government.

Environmentalists express concerns

Environmentalists warn that the changes further endanger threatened species after critical protections were rescinded during Trump’s first term. 

Kristin Boyles with the environmental law firm Earthjustice told CBS that the proposed changes direct the Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service to discount negative impacts to endangered species while limiting their ability to fight negative effects to wildlife.

“The services are required to prevent harmful consequences to species, not ignore them,” she told CBS.
During Trump’s first term, his administration eliminated protections for species such as the gray wolf and northern spotted owl. Those protections were later reestablished for both species.

Evan Hummel
Evan Hummel
Evan Hummel is a producer for Straight Arrow News based in Nebraska. He takes pride in helping others navigate the world of news, with an emphasis on clarity, context and facts.
Alan Judd and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Debate over proposed rollbacks to Endangered Species Act protections reflects competing priorities between economic development and environmental conservation, raising questions about how the U.S. manages threats to vulnerable wildlife and their habitats.

Endangered Species Act rollbacks

Proposed changes would eliminate the 'blanket rule' and require species-specific protections, influencing how quickly and extensively threatened plants and animals receive federal safeguards.

Economic versus environmental priorities

Supporters argue the changes will reduce regulatory burdens and promote economic growth, while critics and environmentalists warn of delays in species protection and increased risks to already threatened wildlife.

Consequences for wildlife and habitats

Biologists and environmental advocates caution that the revisions could hinder recovery efforts for species facing climate change and habitat loss, illustrating broader tensions in balancing conservation and development.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 115 media outlets

Community reaction

Environmental groups and some scientists are vocal in their opposition, warning of increased risks to vulnerable species. Industry groups and some landowners support the move, citing regulatory burdens and economic growth concerns.

Do the math

Estimates show the US spends about $1.2 billion annually on endangered species recovery efforts. About half of this goes to salmon and steelhead trout, while the law covers over 1,600 species. Recent polling finds up to 84% public support for the law.

Policy impact

The proposed changes could make species protections more dependent on economic analyses, potentially delaying safeguards for threatened wildlife and making it easier for industries to proceed with projects on critical habitats.

Sources

  1. U.S. Department of the Interior
  2. Federal Register
  3. CBS News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame proposed changes as a "sweeping assault" that would "dismantle" protections for "imperiled species," warning of an "extinction crisis" and using emotionally charged language like "dumpster fire of a plan."
  • Media outlets in the center balance left and right perspectives, noting the administration's aim to unwind "burdensome federal regulations" while also reporting concerns about jeopardizing species survival.
  • Media outlets on the right highlight the administration's view that existing rules create "unnecessary complexity" and are "too restrictive and hurt the economy," de-emphasizing detailed ecological impacts.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

115 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Trump administration proposed changes to the Endangered Species Act that would weaken protections for endangered species and their habitats.
  • One key change is the removal of blanket protections for newly listed threatened species, requiring individualized assessments instead, which could delay conservation efforts, according to Stephanie Kurose from the Center for Biological Diversity.
  • The changes allow economic considerations to influence decisions about critical habitat, a move that environmental groups warn could undermine successful conservation efforts, said Jane Davenport of Defenders of Wildlife.

Key points from the Center

  • The Trump administration revived efforts to roll back protections for imperiled species and their habitats from the Endangered Species Act, undoing changes made by the Biden administration.
  • The changes include eliminating automatic protections for newly classified threatened species, requiring species-specific rules instead, and considering economic impacts when designating critical habitats.
  • Environmental groups warned the changes could delay efforts to save species like the monarch butterfly and California spotted owl, while groups like PERC and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation supported the revisions.

Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump's administration has moved to roll back protections for endangered species that were enforced by former President Joe Biden.
  • Environmentalists state that the changes may delay efforts to protect species like the monarch butterfly and the Florida manatee.
  • Interior Secretary Doug Burgum claimed the administration is restoring the Endangered Species Act to its original intent while considering livelihoods.
  • Proposed revisions could change the definition of 'harm' and affect protections for species concerning logging projects.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. U.S. Department of the Interior
  2. Federal Register
  3. CBS News

