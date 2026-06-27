Trump nominates former state trooper as next ICE Director

Diane Duenez
President Donald Trump on Saturday announced the nomination of Lance Schroyer to serve as director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Image credit: REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo

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President Donald Trump on Saturday announced the nomination of Lance Schroyer to serve as director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a social media post, Trump praised Schroyer’s nearly three decades of law enforcement experience, describing him as a former Oklahoma state trooper and U.S. Marine with a record of leadership and immigration enforcement. He called for swift Senate confirmation, emphasizing the nominee’s role in advancing deportation efforts and supporting ICE personnel.

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“Lance has firsthand experience getting Illegal Aliens OFF our streets and, just like ME and our Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, he LOVES the men and women of ICE,” he wrote.

If confirmed, Schroyer will replace acting director David Venturella. The longtime immigration official took over as the acting ICE director on June 1. Venturella, in turn, replaced Todd Lyons, who stepped down in March to spend more time with family.

Administration officials have said ICE is adjusting its enforcement strategy, with a greater focus on targeted operations aimed at individuals accused of crimes in addition to immigration violations.

Critics argue that leadership decisions reflect continued reliance on detention infrastructure, including private-sector partnerships, while supporters maintain the agency needs experienced leadership to address immigration enforcement priorities.

The leadership change marks the latest shift for an agency that has lacked a Senate-confirmed director since Sarah Saldaña left in 2017. The Senate has not actually confirmed a leader for the post since 2014.

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Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

ICE has operated without a Senate-confirmed director since 2014. If it's approved by the Senate, President Donald Trump's nominee, Lance Schroyer, would be the first confirmed leader for the agency in over a decade.

Leadership has been unstable

ICE has cycled through multiple acting directors since early 2025, with no Senate-confirmed leader in place since 2014.

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Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social

Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social