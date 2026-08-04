Trump offers Iran ‘last chance’ for a deal as Tehran again rejects claim talks are underway

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
President Donald Trump says he's giving Iran one "last chance" to reach a deal with the United States before "decapitation."
Image credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

President Donald Trump says he’s giving Iran one “last chance” to reach a deal with the United States before “decapitation,” again insisting the U.S. is having talks with the country. Iran, however, continues to deny it is holding direct talks with Washington.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the Straight Arrow app today to get the stories that matter free from manipulation, bias or agenda.™

Point phone camera here

What Trump is saying

Trump told reporters Monday the two sides are talking, saying Iran requested the contacts with the backing of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.

“If we’re not talking, when you ask me, no, we’re not talking. I’ll say it, but we are talking right now,” Trump said. “We’re talking, and we’re talking at the request of Iran, backed by Saudi Arabia, backed by UAE and backed by Qatar in particular, but others also many, many countries called.”

The president added, “this is their last chance. This is not something that if it doesn’t happen, this is a last chance for them to sign a good document.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump said he expects talks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz to begin within the next day or two, followed by negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

He said he believes an agreement is possible, but added that denuclearization “will take a little while.”

“But I want to give them every last chance before decapitation,” Trump said. “Very tough to do what we have planned, still planned. We’ll see what happens.”

Iran disputes the claims

Meanwhile, Tehran is holding talks, but they say not with the U.S.

Iran’s foreign minister said he spoke late Monday with his counterparts in Oman and Pakistan as Oman continues to serve as a go-between.

CBS News reports he spoke with the counterparts on the latest developments in the region and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The latest in the Strait

Meanwhile, in the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command said it has redirected 44 commercial vessels as part of its blockade against Iran. It said U.S. forces disabled two vessels and boarded another.

And on Tuesday, a British maritime agency said a cargo vessel was struck by an “unknown projectile” off the coast of Oman in the Strait.

The agency did not provide details on damage or injuries, but said authorities are investigating.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
Tags: , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A U.S. naval blockade is actively redirecting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil and trade route, while diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Iran remain disputed by both sides.

Shipping disruption is active

U.S. Central Command has already redirected 44 commercial vessels, disabled two and boarded another as part of an ongoing blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Cargo vessel struck nearby

A British maritime agency reported a cargo vessel was hit by an "unknown projectile" off Oman's coast in the Strait; damage and injuries were not disclosed.

Talks remain contested

Trump said direct U.S.-Iran negotiations are underway; Iran's foreign minister disputed this, describing only indirect contacts through Oman as a go-between.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News