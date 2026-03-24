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Trump officials weigh Iran speaker Ghalibaf as partner for talks: Report

William Jackson
U.S. officials are considering Iranian Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as a potential leader to negotiate a peace deal and secure oil.
Image credit: Shadati/Xinhua via Getty Images
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Two administration officials told Politico that some White House officials see Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, as a potential partner, despite his past threats against the U.S. and its allies.

One official described him as “a hot option,” though the report makes clear the administration has not settled on anyone and is still evaluating several possible figures.

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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration would not negotiate “through the news media.”

Why Ghalibaf is being discussed

Trump said Monday he was in contact with “very solid” figures inside Iran. He also announced a five-day pause on strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, framing the move as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Oil appears to factor into the calculation. According to the report, Trump does not want to destroy Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, in part because he hopes any future leadership could eventually strike an energy deal with Washington.

Why some in Trump’s orbit are skeptical

Some people close to the White House say that approach may be premature. One person familiar with the administration’s national security thinking said Iran has shown it can “take a hit and still make things difficult.”

A Gulf official told Politico the strategy may be aimed at “buying time and trying to stabilize markets.”

Ghalibaf publicly denied any talks with Washington on Monday, while administration officials dismissed that denial as messaging aimed at a domestic audience.

Why Ghalibaf may not be able to deliver

Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group told Politico that Ghalibaf is “fundamentally committed” to Iran’s system and unlikely to offer major concessions. He added that Iran’s broader security establishment would likely limit what any individual leader could agree to.

Politico also reports the administration is loosely looking at Venezuela as a model for leadership transition
— and that exiled opposition figure Reza Pahlavi is not under consideration.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

The White House is reportedly exploring diplomatic contact with Iranian officials while pausing some military strikes, a shift that could affect U.S. energy markets and the trajectory of military engagement in the region.

Temporary pause on certain strikes

The administration announced a five-day pause on strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure as part of what it describes as ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Potential impact on oil markets

According to the report, the administration is preserving Iran's main oil export hub in part because of interest in a future energy deal.

Uncertainty about diplomatic progress

Analysts quoted in the report say Iran's security establishment would likely limit what any individual official could agree to in negotiations.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Politico

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame U.S. Action as interventionist—using language like 'eyes' and 'US-backed' and phrases such as 'quietly weighing' and invoking a 'Venezuelan model'—emphasizing secrecy, skepticism about a Revolutionary Guards–linked 'hardliner,' and consequences like 'oil.'
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right present a pragmatic, realpolitik tone, foregrounding 'partner,' 'pro‑US leader,' and 'Trump,' cites Iranian official calls for dialogue, and frames the move as a shift away from military options.

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Media landscape

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19 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The White House is evaluating several candidates for Iran's leadership, including Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, but is not currently backing any specific individual.
  • President Donald Trump said the U.S. Is in contact with 'very reasonable figures' inside Iran, which Israeli officials interpret as a reference to Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker.

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Key points from the Center

  • President Donald Trump's administration is quietly evaluating Iran's Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as a potential future partner as the conflict in West Asia continues to evolve.
  • This deliberation signals a potential shift in United States strategy from direct military pressure to exploring political outcomes, with the White House looking to shape the post-conflict landscape in Tehran.
  • The 64-year-old leader has repeatedly threatened the United States and its allies, yet Ghalibaf flatly denied any contacts with Washington on Monday.
  • White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to comment, stating, "These are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the United States will not negotiate through the news media."
  • Skepticism remains regarding whether Washington can influence Iran's leadership transition, with officials ruling out exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi as the administration continues testing figures.

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  • No coverage from Center sources 0 sources

Key points from the Right

  • The Trump administration is considering Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, as a potential negotiating partner and future leader amid a shift from military pressure to diplomacy with Iran.
  • Some US officials view Ghalibaf as pragmatic and credible within Iran's political structure, but no final decision has been made and multiple candidates are still being evaluated.
  • Ghalibaf has denied any involvement in talks with the US and criticized President Trump's remarks about negotiations as manipulative.
  • President Trump ordered a temporary pause on strikes against Iranian infrastructure to allow diplomacy, while the White House emphasized that sensitive talks should not occur through the media.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Politico

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