Trump officials weigh Iran speaker Ghalibaf as partner for talks: Report

Two administration officials told Politico that some White House officials see Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, as a potential partner, despite his past threats against the U.S. and its allies.

One official described him as “a hot option,” though the report makes clear the administration has not settled on anyone and is still evaluating several possible figures.

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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration would not negotiate “through the news media.”

Why Ghalibaf is being discussed

Trump said Monday he was in contact with “very solid” figures inside Iran. He also announced a five-day pause on strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, framing the move as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Oil appears to factor into the calculation. According to the report, Trump does not want to destroy Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, in part because he hopes any future leadership could eventually strike an energy deal with Washington.

Why some in Trump’s orbit are skeptical

Some people close to the White House say that approach may be premature. One person familiar with the administration’s national security thinking said Iran has shown it can “take a hit and still make things difficult.”

A Gulf official told Politico the strategy may be aimed at “buying time and trying to stabilize markets.”

Ghalibaf publicly denied any talks with Washington on Monday, while administration officials dismissed that denial as messaging aimed at a domestic audience.

2/ No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) March 23, 2026

Why Ghalibaf may not be able to deliver

Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group told Politico that Ghalibaf is “fundamentally committed” to Iran’s system and unlikely to offer major concessions. He added that Iran’s broader security establishment would likely limit what any individual leader could agree to.

Politico also reports the administration is loosely looking at Venezuela as a model for leadership transition

— and that exiled opposition figure Reza Pahlavi is not under consideration.