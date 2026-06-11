Trump says Iran will be hit ‘very hard tonight,’ vows control of key oil hub

Updated 
Jason K. Morrell
Image credit: Photo by Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images

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The United States launched another round of strikes inside Iran overnight, and President Donald Trump openly threatened another major escalation Thursday evening focused on Iran’s energy infrastructure.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the United States would hit Iran “VERY HARD TONIGHT” and declared that America forces would eventually move to take control of key parts of Iran’s oil and gas infrastructure, including Kharg Island, the country’s priamry oil export hub. He compared the plan to previous U.S. operations in Venezuela and said Washington would assume control of Iran’s energy markets in the future.

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Hours earlier, U.S. forces hit military targets across Iran shortly after midnight local time, targeting surveillance systems, communications infrastructure and air defenses, according to U.S. Central Command. Iranian media reported explosions in several locations, including Bandar Abbas and other areas near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the latest U.S. attacks had “effectively rendered the April 8 ceasefire meaningless,” calling the strikes a “flagrant violation” of international law and warning of “extremely dangerous consequences” if the fighting expands.

The operation followed Trump’s warning Wednesday that Iran would “pay the price” if negotiations continued to drag on. Hours before the strikes began, he indicated additional military action could follow if Tehran refused to accept terms for ending the conflict.

Iran expands its response

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it retaliated by targeting U.S. positions and interests across the region.

Bahrain activated its air defenses and later said its military intercepted multiple aerial threats, according to the Associated Press. Kuwait reported intercepting hostile targets and temporarily shut down its airspace out of concern for civilian aircraft. In Jordan, officials said air defenses intercepted missiles headed toward an area that includes a base used by American forces.

The regional fallout extended beyond military installations. Warning sirens blared in Bahrain, commercial flights were diverted around parts of the Gulf, and governments across the region moved quickly to secure their airspace.

Vessels are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Iran also again insisted that the Strait of Hormuz is closed to shipping traffic, an assertion the U.S. military rejects.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth meets with troops at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Phil Stewart

The administration is no longer describing the strikes only as responses to specific Iranian actions.

While this week’s fighting began after the downing of an American Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, senior officials are increasingly showcasing the military action as leverage designed to force Iran negotiating table.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made that argument directly on Wednesday while in Cuba.

“It’s right there; they have that chance; they’re choosing to play games,” Hegseth said. “They’re choosing to tap. If they want to tap, then, then the president will turn to the War Department. If we need to negotiate with bombs, we’ll negotiate with bombs, and we’re very good at it.”

Hegseth said Trump “has given Iran an open hand to make this deal. It’s right there, they have that chance, they’re choosing to play games.”

Talks continue with no breakthrough

Even with missiles and drones crisscrossing the region overnight, diplomatic efforts are still ongoing.

A Qatari delegation coordinating discussions with Iranian officials left Tehran early Thursday after talks that stretched into the overnight hours, according to CNN.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

An active U.S.-Iran military exchange is driving up oil prices and inflation, disrupting global shipping, and placing American personnel and travelers in the region at documented risk.

Energy costs are rising now

International crude oil traded above $93 a barrel Wednesday, up more than 25% since the war began in February, and U.S. inflation has reached 4.2% annually, its highest level since April 2023.

Borrowing costs may increase

With inflation above the Fed's 2% target and energy prices elevated, financial markets expect the central bank could raise interest rates by year's end, which would make mortgages, auto loans and business borrowing more expensive.

Travel warnings issued for Iraq

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad advised American citizens in Iraq to maintain heightened readiness and leave the country, citing possible travel disruptions and airspace closures on short notice.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. ABC News
  3. The Associated Press
  4. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the strikes as part of a widening “escalation of tensions,” stressing ceasefire deterioration, retaliation, and the broader regional fallout.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right lean into justification, using phrases like “additional self-defense” and “new attacks” to portray the action as necessary force.

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Media landscape

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67 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • US Central Command began launching self-defense strikes at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran in response to Iran's aggression.
  • President Trump warned that Iran's leaders had delayed diplomacy with Washington and vowed to hit them hard again.
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strikes aimed to strengthen the U.S. diplomatic position against Iran.
  • The U.S. Military stated that the strikes targeted air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites in Iran.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, the U.S. military launched airstrikes against multiple targets in Iran, with President Donald Trump warning that more strikes are coming in response to Tehran's escalating aggression.
  • Escalating hostility in the Gulf region prompted the strikes, following the downing of a U.S. helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing attacks by Iran-backed militias on American facilities in Iraq.
  • Iranian officials reported U.S. strikes damaged two water reservoirs in Sirik, while the Treasury Department sanctioned nine entities allegedly supporting Iranian weapons procurement efforts.
  • United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned the conflict risks 'full war' and urged a complete ceasefire, while the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad advised citizens to maintain heightened readiness amid potential travel disruptions.
  • Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani argued that military intimidation is "counterproductive," insisting sustainable peace requires diplomatic engagement based on mutual respect rather than threats or force.

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Key points from the Right

  • The US military launched new strikes on multiple targets in Iran, citing Iran's continued aggression following an attack on an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.
  • An American aircraft fired on the oil tanker M/T Settebello for attempting to breach the US naval blockade of Iranian oil shipments; three Indian sailors went missing.
  • Iran launched missile attacks on US bases in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait in response, claiming to have destroyed key military targets including F-35 fighter jet hangars.
  • Efforts to negotiate a deal continue amid ongoing conflict, with Iran demanding sanctions relief and the US demanding that Iran give up its highly enriched uranium stockpile.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. ABC News
  3. The Associated Press
  4. CNN