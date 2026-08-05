Trump orders White House helipad do-over after rejecting nearly finished product

Jason K. Morrell
President Donald Trump has ordered contractors to redo portions of the new White House helipad after rejecting its design, forcing crews to tear out weeks of completed work just as the project was nearing the finish line.
Image credit: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump has ordered contractors to redo portions of the new White House helipad after rejecting its design, forcing crews to tear out weeks of completed work just as the project was nearing the finish line.

The Washington Post first reported Trump’s decision, citing two people familiar with his private comments.

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Crews have been building a permanent landing pad for Marine One on the South Lawn since June, where they had recently begun installing a 100-foot-wide granite presidential seal.

They had been working around the clock in hopes of finishing before Trump’s September deadline.

Trump rejects helipad design

Trump objected to the way the new helipad follows the South Lawn’s natural slope. The Post reported he wants the landing pad to appear level with the horizon, prompting contractors to dismantle completed work while engineers evaluate whether the lawn itself needs to be regraded.

Photos published Tuesday show crews had already removed much of the granite lettering that had been installed around the presidential seal, leaving sections of the pad unfinished again.

Workers build a helipad on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 31, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

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None of the Sikorsky VH-92A helicopters intended to serve as Marine One — costing about $215 million each — have landed on the White House South Lawn yet.

Trump had previewed his vision for the project last month, saying he wanted “a beauty,” rather than “just a piece of concrete.”

The White House declined to discuss Trump’s requested changes. Spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement the project will provide the president with a permanent landing area while protecting the South Lawn from the intense exhaust generated by the newest Marine One helicopters.

“Thanks to President Trump, the White House has never looked better, and it will only continue to get better under his leadership.”

The White House has previously said parts of the South Lawn exceed the recommended slope for a permanent landing pad.

Built for the next generation of Marine One

The new helipad is being built because the next generation of Marine One helicopters can scorch the South Lawn when they land.

The VH-92A Patriot helicopters direct engine exhaust downward with enough heat to damage the grass, leading the administration to build a permanent landing surface near the South Portico.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Until construction is complete, Trump has continued using the Ellipse, just south of the White House grounds, as Marine One’s temporary landing site.

In his comments to reporters last month, Trump defended the project by pointing to the age of the presidential helicopter fleet.

“Our other Marine Ones are about 40 years old,” Trump said. “It’s time to make a change. And other presidents wouldn’t do that because I think it’s not good to make a change to luxury. But you got to do it.”

Cost and schedule remain uncertain

Lockheed Martin, which owns Sikorsky Aircraft, the manufacturer of the VH-92A helicopters, is funding the project. Trump has previously said it will cost between $5 million and $6 million.

It’s unclear whether the redesign will increase the cost or delay Trump’s goal of completing the helipad before Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Washington in late September.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

A design reversal on the White House helipad has halted nearly completed construction, leaving the project's cost and timeline unresolved.

Cost uncertainty after redesign

Trump previously said the project would cost between $5 million and $6 million, but whether the redesign increases that figure is not yet known.

Completion timeline now unclear

The redesign puts Trump's stated goal of finishing before a late-September visit by China's president in question, according to The Washington Post's reporting.

Taxpayer exposure is indirect

Lockheed Martin, which owns helicopter manufacturer Sikorsky, is funding the project, not federal appropriations, according to the article.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. The New York Times
  3. Federal Aviation Administration

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the helipad redo as a symbol of Trump’s vanity and disruption, using loaded terms like “dissatisfied,” “tears up,” “extreme makeover,” and “home improvement project” to stress chaos, wasted labor, and a broader drive to “refashion” the White House.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right by contrast, strip the story down to a brisk “Report” and “orders” narrative, presenting it as a straightforward executive action.

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Media landscape

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43 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump demanded contractors to redo weeks of work on the new helipad on the White House South Lawn due to dissatisfaction with its appearance and the lawn's slope, aiming for a landing pad level with the horizon.
  • The helipad project, designed for new Sikorsky VH-92A Patriot helicopters, has exceeded an initial $5 million budget with additional costs from expedited work and redesigns, funded by Lockheed Martin and possibly taxpayers.
  • Construction began in June under a no-bid contract with Clark Construction, involving around-the-clock work and aiming to complete before a state visit in September; however, recent changes caused dismantling of some completed work including a granite presidential seal.
  • The new helipad addresses safety concerns arising from the South Lawn’s approximate 20-degree slope, aiming to create a flatter, safer landing zone for Marine One helicopters.

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Key points from the Center

  • President Donald Trump ordered contractors to dismantle and redo weeks of work on his new White House helipad after expressing dissatisfaction with its appearance and slope.
  • Trump wants the helipad to sit level with the horizon, raising concerns about the natural downward slant of the South Lawn and prompting contractors to consider whether the lawn itself needs to be regraded.
  • Crews began taking apart an already-installed 100-foot-wide granite presidential seal as part of the teardown and redesign efforts.
  • The $5 million to $6 million project was commissioned to protect the lawn from severe heat and exhaust generated by the new fleet of VH-92A Patriot Marine One helicopters.
  • It remains unclear if additional time and costs will be incurred, or if helicopter manufacturer Lockheed Martin —which agreed to fund the initial construction—will cover the added expense.

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Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. The New York Times
  3. Federal Aviation Administration