Trump ousts White House ballroom architect amid fight over size

Jason K. Morrell
President Donald Trump has replaced the architect leading his $300 million White House ballroom project, bringing in a veteran D.C. firm.
Image credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Architect change

President Donald Trump replaced architect James McCrery II, who initially led the White House ballroom project, with Shalom Baranes after several months of reported disagreements and missed deadlines.

Project goals

The new White House ballroom, reported to cost $300 million, is planned to span approximately 90,000 square feet and accommodate up to 1,000 guests. President Trump aims to have the ballroom completed before the end of his second term.

Transparency and oversight

Some historic preservationists and Democrats have expressed concern that construction work, including the demolition of the East Wing, is proceeding without full transparency or proper oversight.

Full story

President Donald Trump has replaced the architect leading his $300 million White House ballroom project, bringing in a veteran D.C. firm after months of tension and missed deadlines. The switch, first reported by The Washington Post, comes as demolition of the East Wing and site prep continue ahead of a formal federal review.

Architect swap on Trump’s $300 million ballroom

For over three months, architect James McCrery II and his boutique firm led the effort to design the new ballroom. It is expected to span roughly 90,000 square feet and host close to 1,000 guests.

By late October, McCrery was no longer running the project. People familiar with the effort told The Post that Trump and McCrery clashed over the president’s repeated push to enlarge the building.

Sources say it was the firm’s small size and missed deadlines on an aggressive timeline that tipped the balance. Trump wants the ballroom finished before the end of his second term.

  Interior View looking West
    White House ballroom designs
  • White House ballroom designs
  Interior View Looking South
    White House ballroom designs
  • White House ballroom designs
  • White House ballroom designs
  • White House ballroom designs
  • White House ballroom designs
  Interior View Looking Southwest
    White House ballroom designs
  • White House ballroom designs
  • White House ballroom designs
  • White House ballroom designs

The White House and McCrery’s representatives now describe his role as “consulting,” rather than leading the design. Trump’s selection of McCrery had raised eyebrows from the start.

His firm is best known for churches, libraries and homes. Plus, some architects noted that federal officials would normally consider firms several times larger for a project of this scale.

Shalom Baranes steps in

Trump has now turned to Shalom Baranes, a Washington architect with decades of experience designing and renovating major federal buildings. His resume includes projects at the Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve and the General Services Administration.

Baranes also led a roughly $1 billion renovation of the Pentagon after the Sept. 11 attacks. He described the project as his “proudest moment” in a 2017 Washington Post op-ed.

In a statement to both The Post and CNN, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said the administration is “excited” to have Baranes join what it calls a team of experts to carry out Trump’s vision for “the greatest addition to the White House since the Oval Office.” Ingle praised Baranes as an architect whose work has “shaped the architectural identity of our nation’s capital for decades.”

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Demolition, oversight fights and the ‘No Palaces Act’

While the design has been in flux, construction work has not slowed down. The East Wing has already been demolished. Photos obtained by The Post show crews driving piles, stacking reinforced concrete pipes and working under a towering crane anchored into a concrete pad on the site.

That pace has alarmed historic preservationists and some Democrats. They say the White House is pushing ahead without enough transparency or oversight. They note that the project has not gone through the full National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) review process. The federal body typically vets major projects in central Washington.

  • WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 20: A general view of the ongoing construction works on the White House grounds in Washington, D.C., United States, on October 20, 2025. The project, announced by the U.S. President Donald J. Trump, includes the construction of a new, privately funded White House Ballroom and a full modernization of the East Wing. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
  • White House ballroom construction
  • WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: The facade of the East Wing of the White House is demolished by work crews on October 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. The demolition is part of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to build a ballroom reportedly costing $250 million on the eastern side of the White House. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
  • If presidents have renovated before, why is there an uproar now, and where are the updated plans? We’ll explain what’s underway, what’s on paper, and how this compares to past White House changes in this week's Straight From You.
    Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Thursday introduced the so-called “No Palaces Act.” It would require NCPC review for demolition on White House grounds and force Congress to sign off before private donations can be used for future building projects.

 “It’s not Donald Trump’s house, it’s the people’s house,” Blumenthal told The Post. He argued members of Congress should be able to seek a court order to stop similar projects.

The White House has said it did not seek NCPC approval before tearing down the East Wing because, in its view, the commission only has authority over new construction, not demolition.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

President Donald Trump's decision to replace the lead architect of the White House ballroom project highlights debates over presidential authority, transparency in federal projects, and the impact of large-scale changes to historic government properties.

Presidential authority

The story centers on President Trump's use of executive power to initiate a major alteration to the White House, raising questions about how much unilateral control presidents should have over historic federal buildings.

Public oversight and transparency

Disagreements about the approval process and oversight, as noted by historic preservationists and lawmakers, reflect broader concerns about transparency and public input in government construction projects.

Historic preservation

The demolition of the East Wing and large-scale construction sparked responses from preservationists and lawmakers, underlining the tensions between modernization efforts and the safeguarding of historic sites.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 86 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The planned White House ballroom has grown from an estimated cost of $200 million to $300 million and a capacity of nearly 1,000 people with a proposed size of 90,000 square feet according to multiple sources.

Context corner

Past presidents have undertaken White House renovations but this ballroom project is described by multiple sources as the largest change to the residence in decades with some observers comparing it to European palace construction in scale and style.

Oppo research

Opponents, including preservationists and Democratic lawmakers, argue the project lacks transparency, overshadows historic structures and could set a precedent for presidents altering protected sites, with Senator Blumenthal introducing a bill to increase congressional oversight.

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The Washington Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasizes excess and conflict — using terms like "fired," "vanity," "sprawling" and stressing that a $300 million ballroom risks public cost and preservation harm.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right highlight ambition and progress, framing the move as "reshaping," "taps/picks" and an accelerating realization of presidential vision.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

93 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Trump has hired Shalom Baranes Associates to design the White House ballroom, while James McCrery remains as a consultant, according to CBS News.
  • Construction plans for the ballroom are expected to be submitted to the National Capital Planning Commission this month.
  • Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal introduced the "No Palaces Act" to require NCPC review before demolition activities and congressional approval for privately-funded White House projects.
  • The ballroom project is expected to be larger and cost $300 million.

Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, President Donald Trump tapped Shalom Baranes, architect and head of Shalom Baranes Associates, to lead the 90,000-square-foot ballroom after the White House East Wing was demolished this fall.
  • After reported disputes, sources say Trump and James McCrery clashed over the ballroom's size and fit, and White House officials say Baranes was brought in as the project enters a new phase while McCrery remains a consultant.
  • As the project ballooned, costs rose from $200 million to $300 million, and seating estimates expanded from 650 to 900 and 999, President Donald Trump said.
  • Will Scharf said the plans will be submitted to the NCPC later in December for formal review, while the administration says private donors will pay, critics note those are pledges, not cash.
  • Preservationists warn the scale marks the largest White House construction in decades, while 56% of Americans oppose the East Wing demolition and ballroom project, raising permit and oversight concerns.

Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump has selected Shalom Baranes as the new lead architect for the White House ballroom project, replacing James McCrery II due to disagreements about the facility's size and scope.
  • The White House announced that Shalom Baranes Associates will oversee the ballroom design effort, which has an estimated construction cost of $300 million.
  • Critics, including Democrats, have raised concerns about the demolition of historic portions of the White House complex to accommodate the new ballroom, including the historic East Wing.
  • The National Capital Planning Commission will review the proposal for the ballroom's size, which is necessary for hosting major events.

Other (sources without bias rating):

