Trump pardons Democratic lawmaker charged in federal bribery case

President Donald Trump pardoned Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and his wife in a federal bribery and conspiracy case, saying the Biden administration “weaponized the Justice System.” In a post on social media, the president said the charges against Cuellar and his wife are “One of the clearest examples of this.”

Federal prosecutors last year charged Cuellar and his wife with accepting thousands of dollars in exchange for advancing the interests of an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a Mexican bank. They also accused Cuellar of agreeing to influence legislation favorable to Azerbaijan and deliver a speech supporting the country on the U.S. House floor.

The trial had been scheduled to begin in April. Cuellar has said he and his wife are innocent.

“Henry, I don’t know you,” Trump wrote, “but you can sleep well tonight — Your nightmare is finally over!”

Who is Rep. Cuellar?

Cuellar has served in Congress for more than two decades. The moderate Democrat represents a district that covers the Texas-Mexico border and has a history of breaking with his party, according to The Associated Press.

He was a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s response to the record number of migrants crossing the border. Cuellar is also one of the last Democrats in Congress who opposed abortion rights.