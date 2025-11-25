Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump pardons Waddle and Gobble, continuing Thanksgiving tradition

Devin Pavlou
President Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys, Waddle and Gobble, carrying on a Thanksgiving presidential tradition.
Summary

Turkey pardon

President Donald Trump continued the White House tradition of pardoning turkeys before Thanksgiving, with two birds named Gobble and Waddle.

Event commentary

During the event, Trump made remarks about previous turkey pardons and referred to President Joe Biden’s use of an autopen, joking that last year’s pardon was not valid.

Historic tradition

The turkey pardon traces back to President John F. Kennedy in 1963, though he never used the term “pardon.”

Full story

President Donald Trump continued a White House tradition Tuesday by issuing presidential pardons for two turkeys. The lucky birds, fittingly named Gobble and Waddle, will spend the rest of their lives on a farm at North Carolina State University without fear of becoming someone’s Thanksgiving dinner. 

The relatively lighthearted event began at the White House press briefing room with press secretary Karoline Leavitt showing off Gobble.

‘Missing in action’

Waddle did not attend the event. It’s not clear whether the bird’s absence was a political statement.

“Waddle, by the way, is missing in action, but that’s OK,” Trump said. “We’ll pretend Waddle is here.”

During the event, the president said he saved the turkeys “in the nick of time” before joking that former President Joe Biden’s turkey pardon last year was not valid since he used an autopen. Trump has made several remarks about Biden’s alleged autopen use, going as far as to replace Biden’s official portrait in the White House with a picture of an autopen. 

He continued joking about top Democrats, saying that they should have named the turkeys Chuck and Nancy, an apparent reference to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. 

“But then I realized I wouldn’t be pardoning them,” Trump said. “I would never pardon those two people.”

His comments during the ceremony about Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois — a potential presidential contender in 2028 — were more pointed, calling him a “big, fat slob.”

“Governor Pritzker, if you’re listening, let’s get your act together,” he said. “I refuse to talk about the fact that he’s a fat slob. I don’t mention it.” 

Shifting tones, Trump also spoke about negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. 

“I think we’re getting very close to a deal. We’ll find out,” he said. “I thought that would have been an easier one, but I think we’re making progress.”

His comments followed Army Secretary Dan Driscoll‘s meeting with Russian officials to discuss a proposal to end the war. 

What’s the history of the turkey pardon?

The turkey-pardoning tradition technically began in 1963 with President John F. Kennedy, days before his assassination. Kennedy never called it a pardon, but the Los Angeles Times did, according to NPR

Before then, people sent the turkeys to the president for Thanksgiving and other important holidays. But President Harry S. Truman was the first to receive a turkey from the National Turkey Federation. The group earlier had sent chickens in protest of Truman’s “Poultryless Thursdays,” a post-war conservation effort to save grain. 

The protests later ended, and the federation sent Truman a turkey as a gift. 

The first president to say the word “pardon” during the event was Ronald Reagan in 1987, as he commuted the death sentence of a turkey named Charlie. The event was a distraction from the Iran-Contra scandal, according to NPR. 

A reporter yelled a question about Oliver North and John Poindexter, who were involved in the arms deal, but Reagan turned the inquiry into a joke about Charlie.

“If they’d given me a different answer on Charlie and his future, I would have pardoned him,” Reagan said.

The modern-day pardon tradition was finally created in 1989, under President George H.W. Bush. 

“[L]et me assure you and this fine tom turkey, that he will not end up on anyone’s dinner table,” Bush said. “He’s presented a presidential pardon as of right now — and allow him to live out his days on a children’s farm not far from here.”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The annual White House turkey pardon blends presidential tradition with political commentary, highlighting how ceremonial events are sometimes used for broader political messaging and humor by current leaders.

Presidential traditions

The continuation of the turkey pardon ceremony illustrates the importance of maintaining traditions within the U.S. presidency and how such events serve as moments of lightheartedness in political life.

Political commentary

President Donald Trump's use of the ceremony to make remarks about political opponents and current issues demonstrates how public events can also serve as platforms for political messaging and personal jests.

Historical context

The story connects present-day actions to past presidents and historical origins, shedding light on how this tradition has evolved and the various meanings presidential ceremonies can acquire over time.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 81 media outlets

Community reaction

The event attracts attention from the public and media and is seen as a kickoff to the holiday season, but this year some community groups expressed dismay at the president’s use of the ceremony to target political opponents with insults.

History lesson

Turkey pardoning became an annual formal tradition in 1989. Past presidents have used the event for lighthearted jokes rather than political commentary, and it has rarely been controversial until recent years.

Quote bank

"Gobble, I just want to tell you this—very important—you are hereby unconditionally pardoned," said President Trump during the ceremony. He also remarked, "I would never pardon those people," referencing political rivals Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

Sources

  1. NPR

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the event as revealing "insults and grievances," highlighting a "dark turn" and contrasting sparing turkeys with "not his political opponents," emphasizing a "long list" of pardons.
  • Media outlets in the center present a more descriptive account, including details like comments on weight or a Ukraine peace deal, avoiding strong emotional framing.
  • Media outlets on the right celebrate Trump's "HILARIOUS" "jokes" about Biden's "invalid" autopen pardons, portraying them as a "bombshell announcement" and de-emphasizing any negative undertones.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

81 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump will pardon two turkeys named Waddle and Gobble as part of a Thanksgiving tradition.
  • The turkey pardon is part of the Thanksgiving celebration amid a turbulent period in Trump's second term.
  • Democrats recently won major victories in New Jersey and Virginia, adding to the political pressure Trump faces.
  • The U.S. military is preparing to target Venezuela in an anti-drug operation, increasing instability in the region.

Key points from the Center

  • On Nov. 25, 2025, President Donald Trump will ceremonially pardon two turkeys and fly to his private Florida resort to celebrate Thanksgiving.
  • The National Turkey Federation began the custom in 1947, and the turkey pardon evolved into a formal ritual by President George H.W. Bush in 1989 after gestures by President John F. Kennedy and President Ronald Reagan.
  • The birds hatched in July and were raised in North Carolina, enjoyed luxury accommodations at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, and will return to North Carolina State University Prestage Department of Poultry Science after Tuesday.
  • Thanksgiving may offer little respite as Democrats won earlier this month and a judge tossed cases against James Comey and Letitia James, citing an illegally appointed interim U.S. attorney.
  • Frenetic activity at the White House coincides with East Wing demolition creating a construction site, while Trump struggles with his Ukraine plan and potential U.S. Strikes targeting Venezuela.

Key points from the Right

  • Trump criticized former President Joe Biden's turkey pardons from the previous year, claiming they are "totally invalid" because Biden used an autopen.
  • Last year's turkeys, Peach and Blossom, were located and pardoned by Trump, stopping their journey to slaughter, and he humorously noted that he thought of naming this year's turkeys after political figures.
  • Gobble and Waddle will be sent to North Carolina State University to serve as "Turkey ambassadors" for the National Turkey Federation after their pardons.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. NPR

