Trump pauses Hormuz plan as peace deal nears; Primaries show split results

Speaker 0 00:00:01 A sudden shift in Horus. President Trump hits pause on escorting ships, but keeps the pressure on Iran plus primary night and a split verdict. Trump flexes his power in Indiana while Democrats gain ground elsewhere and the cruise ship crisis deepens Passengers still stranded because of Hanta virus, and now a fight over where they can even dock the stories that matter, clear and credible from across the country to around the world. These are your unbiased updates from Strai Arrow. Good morning, I’m Craig Dele. This morning, president Trump is hitting pause on his plan to have the US military escort cargo ships through the straight of Horus social media post. Trump said the move came at the request of Pakistan and other mediators calling it a temporary step as negotiators worked toward a broader peace deal. He said the escort plan known as Project Freedom will be paused for a short period of time. And there may be a reason why White House officials tell Axios, the US is getting close to a one page agreement with Iran, a memorandum of understanding that could end the war and set the stage for broader nuclear talks. Sources say it would include a pause on Iran’s nuclear program sanctions relief, and the path to reopen the strai of Mose. Though nothing is final for now, Trump says the United States will maintain a full blockade of Iranian ships and ports. The President confirmed that great progress is being made toward a final agreement while issuing a warning Tuesday at the White House. Well, it’s, they should do the smart thing. You know, they should do the smart thing. And because we don’t want to go in and kill people really don’t. I don’t want to. I don’t want to. It’s too tough. Great people. I know the people that has so many Iranian friends from New York and from other places over the years. The great people, I don’t want to, I don’t want to kill those. Iran is framing the move very differently with state media, calling it a US back down after what it described as firm warnings from Tehran. This all comes after Iran announced new restrictions for ships moving through the strait, requiring permits and designated routes and warning of decisive action for any violators this morning. Primary results in Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan are highlighting a split political landscape. Donald Trump flexing his power inside the GOP while Democrats pick up key momentum heading into the midterms in Indiana, Trump backed candidates ousted most of the Republican state senators who opposed his redistricting. Push five of the seven targeted incumbents lost with one holding on and another race still too close to call in Michigan. Democrat Cedric Green won a special election locking in his party’s majority in the state Senate. It’s a good sign for Democrats in the battleground state ahead of November’s midterms. And in Ohio, former Senator Sherrod Brown won the Democratic nomination in a special election, setting up a November showdown with Republican Senator John Husted, who was appointed to the seat last year. Also in Ohio, Republican Vivek Ram Swami won his party’s nomination for governor and will face Democrat Amy Acton in the general election. There’s a new twist this morning in the cruise ship virus outbreak. Spain says it will take the ship, but officials in the Canary Islands are now pushing back nearly 150 passengers and crew, including 17 Americans, remain on that ship. The MV Hs after a Hanta virus cluster killed three people and sickened others. Health officials have identified seven cases so far, two confirmed, and five suspected, including one person still in critical condition. Spain’s central government says the ship can head to the Canary Islands for treatment and a full investigation, but the region’s president is opposing that plan saying there’s not enough information to guarantee public safety. The World Health Organization says some limited human to human spread may have happened, but emphasizes the risk to the broader public is low. Three people are now being medically evacuated, and once that’s complete, the ship is expected to sail to the Canary Islands, where Spanish authorities will take over, conduct a full investigation and begin disinfecting. The vessel. Officials believe the virus may have originated during excursions earlier in the trip, possibly through contact with infected rodents, but the exact source is still under investigation. The cruise began in Argentina in March and has been at sea for about seven weeks. Earlier I spoke with public health expert Professor Lawrence Gson. He’s an internationally recognized scholar at Georgetown University and Johns Hopkins University and directs the World Health Organization Center on Global Health law. I asked him how passengers likely contracted hanavi. The more likely possibility is that it’s a, a rodent born disease, mice or rat droppings urine, sometimes it aerosolizes in the air and you can breathe it in. And there are two forms of H virus disease, both very, very serious and potentially lethal. One is a pulmonary form that basically affects your, you know, breathing and your lungs. And the other one is a hemorrhagic fever, which primarily affects your kidneys, and both of them are very dangerous. And, and, and unless you get very intensive care can lead to death because there is no known treatment for either form of the disease. Is there a risk for those 140 or so passengers who are still on board because they’re in close quarters with people who might be infected with the Hanta virus? Well, there, there are considerable risk, but not for that reason. It’s very unlikely that being in close quarters that you’ll contract the virus from another person. What’s much more likely is, is that many of them have already have been exposed to these contaminated rat or mice droppings, and they’re going to get very, very sick. And when they, before they get very sick, they’re going to need to get strong, supportive care and then ultimately intensive care. And the ship medics don’t have the capacity to do that. The man accused of trying to kill President Trump at the White House Correspondence dinner is now facing an additional federal charge, and new court documents are laying out what he had with him. The federal grand jury has indicted Cole Thomas Allen on four counts, including attempted assassination of the president and multiple weapons charges. Prosecutors have now added a new count accusing him of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon. Court filings say Alan traveled from California to Washington, DC in the days before the April 25th attack, carrying a 12 gauge pump shotgun, a 38 caliber pistol, and about 100 rounds of ammunition. Investigators say he used that shotgun to fire at a federal officer identified only by initials. In the indictment, the new charge makes clear. Prosecutors believe Alan pulled the trigger, but his defense team is challenging whether he intended to kill Alan has not entered a plea and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 11th. Finally this morning, if you start me up, I’ll never stop those famous lyrics from the Rolling Stones, and it turns out they meant it. They are still going. The Stones have announced they’re releasing a new album, foreign Tongues on July 10th, their first and 18 years. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood are all back with a 14 track record that also includes an appearance from late tremor. Charlie Watts using one of his final recordings. The lead track, rough and Twisted was quietly released last month on a limited white label vinyl. The album is being described as forward leaning, mixing new production and technology with that classic Stones sound. And yes, I had to go to Google this morning and see just how old Mick Jagger is. He’s 82 years old. Wow. And as you know, I, I’ve got the moves like Jagger , I wish. Right. Alright, before we head out, here’s what we’re tracking. Today at eight 30 this morning, new producer price numbers drop giving an early read on inflation before it hits consumers at 11 Commerce. Secretary Howard Lutnick appears in front of the House Oversight Committee for a private and voluntary interview as part of their Epstein investigation. At 1230, the First Lady Melania Trump, along with the President and Vice Presidents honor America’s military mothers at the White House and later today’s Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch appears at the Nixon Library for a book signing on his new children’s book. We’re the Fastest Farest few minutes of news watch unbiased updates. anytime@sa.com or on the app, you can also stream us on Spotify. By the way, have you signed up for Unbiased Updates, the newsletter? It’s a great way to start your day a little bit smarter. Go to sa.com/newsletters. Those who are unbiased updates for this Wednesday. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. For all of us here at Straight Arrow, I’m Craig Deree. Have a great day.