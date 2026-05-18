Trump pauses Iran strike plan as talks resume

President Donald Trump said he has postponed a planned U.S. military strike on Iran at the request of key Persian Gulf leaders.

In a social media post, Trump said leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates urged him to delay the attack, saying “serious negotiations are now taking place” and expressing confidence a deal could be reached.

Trump said the proposed agreement would ensure Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons and could be acceptable to countries across the region. He said U.S. forces remain prepared to carry out a “full, large scale assault” if diplomacy fails.

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Iranian state media reported that Pakistan is facilitating communication between Tehran and Washington, with both sides exchanging proposals “to break the ice,” but said “no progress has been made so far” due to their differing positions on Iran’s nuclear program.

The moves come following Trump’s Sunday warning that “the clock is ticking” for Iran to reach a deal. That warning followed a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that included a discussion of potential renewed military action, according to reporting cited in the document.

Talks have continued alongside the tensions. Also on Sunday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf met with Pakistan’s interior minister to support further discussion.

Iran has proposed ending the conflict and lifting a U.S. naval blockade, along with releasing frozen assets and recognizing its control over the Strait of Hormuz. But the proposal did not address Iran’s nuclear program, a central U.S. concern. Trump rejected it as “totally unacceptable.”