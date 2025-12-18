Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump-picked Kennedy Center board changes name to Trump-Kennedy Center

Devin Pavlou
The board of the Kennedy Center voted to change the venue’s name to the “Trump-Kennedy Center,” the White House announced on Thursday.
Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Summary

New name

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington will be known as the “Trump-Kennedy Center.”

Legality questioned

A law professor said federal law requires congressional approval to change the center’s name.

Congratulations

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt congratulated both President Donald Trump and Kennedy — who died in 1963.

Full story

The board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted to change the Washington venue’s name to the “Trump-Kennedy Center,” the White House announced on Thursday. The board, handpicked by President Donald Trump, said the vote was unanimous.

According to The Washington Post, the center confirmed the name change and said it was done to recognize how Trump “saved” the center from “financial ruin and physical destruction.”

“The new Trump Kennedy Center reflects the unequivocal bipartisan support for America’s cultural center for generations to come,” the board wrote in the email.

Trump, who chairs the board, has previously referred to the facility as the Trump-Kennedy Center, according to The Associated Press.

Legality in doubt

It’s unclear whether the board can legally change the center’s name. Georgetown law professor David Super told The Post that under federal law, changing the Kennedy Center’s name would require congressional approval. 

“That statute is pretty unequivocal, and I can’t really find any loopholes in it that would allow this to happen,” he told The Post. “So I assume that’s why they’re pushing legislation rather than sending letters to the board or whatever.”

In a post on X, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the name change reflected the “unbelievable” work Trump had done for the center.

“Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump,” she wrote, “and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.”

President John Kennedy died by assassination in 1963.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The decision by the Kennedy Center's board to rename the venue as the Trump-Kennedy Center raises questions about the legal process and the use of cultural institutions to honor political figures.

Naming authority

The story highlights uncertainty over whether the Kennedy Center's board has the legal authority to change the institution's name, as federal law may require congressional approval, according to legal experts cited by The Washington Post.

Cultural institution governance

The board's unanimous, presidentially appointed makeup and its decisions illustrate how governance structures at national cultural institutions can shape major outcomes and potentially drive public discussion about politicization and institutional values.

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. Karoline Leavitt via X

