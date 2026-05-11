Trump promises bigger ‘Election Integrity Army’ but offers few details

President Donald Trump says he plans to deploy what he calls an “Election Integrity Army” to all 50 states during the 2026 midterm elections.

In a post on Truth Social Sunday, Trump said a similar effort was in place during the 2024 elections, but added that this version would be “much bigger and stronger.”

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He did not provide details about how the group would work, how many people would be involved, or who would make it up.

Trump also targeted Democrats in the announcement, calling them “unhinged,” and saying, “We will not allow them to threaten the integrity of our elections.”

“During my Historic Election in 2024, when I won every single Swing State, and decisively won both the Electoral and Popular votes by wide margins, the Republicans had an Election Integrity Army in every single State to preserve the sanctity of each legal vote,” Trump said. “We will be doing the same again in 2026.”

Democrats launch parallel effort

The announcement comes as Democrats roll out their own election integrity effort.

Last month, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the party would form a task force in partnership with former Attorney General Eric Holder and election attorney Marc Elias for the effort.

“Donald Trump knows, his party knows, that they’re at risk of losing this election in 2026, which is why they’re working around the clock to tilt the scales unfairly in their favor,” Schumer said.

History of election claims

Trump has repeatedly questioned the integrity of U.S. elections.

After losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden, he claimed widespread fraud without evidence. Those claims led to many Trump supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020, as the election results were being certified.

During the 2024 campaign, Trump again warned that the country’s democratic system could collapse if he lost.

“If we don’t win this election, I don’t think you’re going to have another election in this country,” Trump said at the time.

Earlier this year, he also suggested the federal government should take over vote counting in states he calls “corrupt.”

“If they can’t count the votes legally and honestly, then someone else should take over,” Trump said.

His comments have election experts concerned about the possibility that Trump will intervene in this year’s midterm elections.

SAVE Act and other efforts

Since returning to office, Trump has backed several election-related efforts.

He has pushed Republicans to pass the SAVE Act, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote and mandate states verify voter rolls against federal immigration data.

The FBI also carried out a raid on an election office in Fulton County, Georgia, seizing more than 600 boxes of ballots tied to the 2020 election, an action that has led to ongoing legal challenges.

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